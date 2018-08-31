Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Frankenstein download books on tape Frankenstein download books on tape LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Frankenstein download books on tape Victor Frankenstein learns the secret of producing life, and so, by putting together p...
Frankenstein download books on tape Written By: Mary Shelley. Narrated By: Jim Weiss Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) ...
Frankenstein download books on tape Download Full Version Frankenstein Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Frankenstein download books on tape

3 views

Published on

Frankenstein download books on tape

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Frankenstein download books on tape

  1. 1. Frankenstein download books on tape Frankenstein download books on tape LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Frankenstein download books on tape Victor Frankenstein learns the secret of producing life, and so, by putting together parts of various corpses, he creates the Frankenstein monster. The monster is huge and disformed, but he means no harm to anyone--until constant ill treatment drives him to murder and revenge. This version of Mary Shelley's long-standing masterpiece easily captures the sadness and horror of the original.
  3. 3. Frankenstein download books on tape Written By: Mary Shelley. Narrated By: Jim Weiss Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: February 2011 Duration: 10 hours 48 minutes
  4. 4. Frankenstein download books on tape Download Full Version Frankenstein Audio OR Download now

×