Synnopsis :

Stories about sinister centipedes are legendary but behind the myths lie an important, valuable, and harmless group of invertebrate predators performing a vital service to ecosystems by helping to keep plant-eating pest populations in check. Orin McMonigle s Centipedes in Captivity details the five chilopod orders, highlighting the biggest and most beautiful species commonly kept in captivity. Those who want to learn more about these magnificent creatures, their toxicology, biology, and variety will find the accounts just as useful as those interested in containing, mating, and successfully reproducing the more spectacular centipedes in the laboratory, or at home.



