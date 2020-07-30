Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREGUNTAS FREC...
¿Qué productos...
¿Cómo quitar l...
¿Qué métodos s...
PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES LIMPIEZA TÉCNICA-LIMPIEZA INDUSTRIAL JULIO 2020

PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES LIMPIEZA TÉCNICA-LIMPIEZA INDUSTRIAL JULIO 2020

PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES LIMPIEZA TÉCNICA-LIMPIEZA INDUSTRIAL JULIO 2020

  1. 1. www.tncentro.com Paseo de la Castellana, 40 8ª planta 28046 Madrid. Tel. 902 101 176 comercial@tncentro.com PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES LIMPIEZA TÉCNICA-LIMPIEZA INDUSTRIAL JULIO 2020 ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre asepsia y antisepsia? La diferencia entre asepsia y antisepsia como métodos para acabar con la presencia de microorganismos patógenos radica en la superficie sobre la que se trabaja y en la sustancia usada. Ambos son términos muy empleados en entornos como la industria hospitalaria o alimentaria, en los que la función de las empresas de limpieza profesional como TN-Centro es fundamental para preservar la salud de las personas. Mientras que al hablar de asepsia nos referimos a mecanismos para prevenir que los objetos inanimados o las superficies de diferentes espacios puedan ser contaminados por gérmenes, en la antisepsia de lo que se trata es de evitar que se infecte el organismo de un ser vivo a través de piel o mucosas. En el primer caso se procede al lavado mediante agua y detergentes y a la desinfección mediante productos químicos (alcohol, ozono, cloro…) o medios físicos (altas temperaturas, luz germicida ultravioleta…). La esterilización sería el mecanismo más completo, al garantizar también que se acabe con las esporas bacterianas. En el segundo caso se utilizan antisépticos. A diferencia de los llamados desinfectantes químicos, la finalidad de los antisépticos es el uso tópico sobre tejidos vivos para destruir los microorganismos e impedir que se reproduzcan, por ejemplo, en heridas. Eso es así por la concentración de la sustancia activa que lleva el producto (en dosis altas que puedan dañar a los tejidos se usaría como desinfectante). Como ejemplo de antisépticos estarían el alcohol al 70%, la clorhexidina, soluciones de yodo o el peróxido de hidrógeno o agua oxigenada.
  2. 2. www.tncentro.com Paseo de la Castellana, 40 8ª planta 28046 Madrid. Tel. 902 101 176 comercial@tncentro.com ¿Qué productos se usan para limpiar un horno? Saber qué productos se usan para limpiar un horno es importante por muchos motivos. Si se trata de un horno para cocer alimentos dentro, ya sea doméstico o industrial, eliminar la grasa apelmazada y quemada asegurará la higiene de estos sin que se contaminen. Si se trata de hornos para otro tipo de usos, por ejemplo un horno de secado de utensilios o para deshidratar reactivos en laboratorios científicos, su mantenimiento es vital para que no haya alteraciones no deseadas en materiales o sustancias. Cada circunstancia implica la necesidad de un producto u otro. A nivel doméstico, los hornos que no son de autolimpieza pirolítica (donde los restos de comida y salpicaduras se transforman por el calor en cenizas) suelen mantenerse con remedios populares poco abrasivos. Tal es el caso de la pasta casera hecha con bicarbonato y agua que se deja actuar unas horas recubriendo el interior, o el vinagre blanco y el limón pulverizados sobre paredes antes de calentar el horno. Hay quien incluso usa refresco de cola como desengrasante para poner en remojo la parrilla. Si lo que se desea es recurrir a líquidos, geles o espumas con mayor poder desincrustante en frío, hay que saber que en los desengrasantes lo que importa es la concentración de materia activa y el nivel de pH. A mayor concentración de materia activa y mayor pH, más enérgica será su acción. Para limpiezas diarias lo ideal es usar productos con pH suave entre 7 y 8. Para limpiezas intensivas, de a partir de 12. A nivel industrial, el mantenimiento de hornos estaría dentro de lo que se conoce como limpiezas técnicas, que complementan a la limpieza ordinaria de maquinaria, bienes de equipo e instalaciones. Y es que se trata de una tarea que no es fácil porque a menudo hay que hacerla con altas temperaturas y teniendo que acceder a una gran profundidad. Entre los métodos profesionales más eficaces están por ejemplo el uso de aspiradoras industriales capaces de atrapar restos calientes, o de equipos de limpieza con vapor seco o criogénica (con hielo H20 o hielo seco Co2). TN-Centro dispone de equipo especializado y personal de limpieza profesional cualificado para realizar limpiezas técnicas de todo tipo, siempre siguiendo nuestro sistema de calidad sujeto a la norma ISO 9001.
  3. 3. www.tncentro.com Paseo de la Castellana, 40 8ª planta 28046 Madrid. Tel. 902 101 176 comercial@tncentro.com ¿Cómo quitar las manchas de humedad de la pared? Quitar manchas de humedad en una pared puede convertirse en una ardua tarea con malos resultados si no se hace como se debe desde el principio. Las paredes afectadas por humedades pueden sufrir diferentes tipos de daños. Pueden ser sólo estéticos (manchas, abombamientos de pintura y desconchones), ambientales (mal olor, sensación térmica fría), o bien incluso afectar a la estabilidad de los muros haciéndoles perder masa debido a la acción de las sales minerales del agua. Cuando se trata sobre todo de humedades por condensación (por ejemplo en cuartos de baño o por el vapor de agua que se crea en el interior del hogar cuando la temperatura es superior a la del exterior), lo ideal es, antes de aplicar pintura satinada impermeable, quitar el moho con lejía (cuando se trata de materiales no porosos), vinagre blanco destilado, peróxido de hidrógeno o bicarbonato de sodio diluido en agua. Entre los remedios más eficaces para acabar con este tipo de hongos está además el uso de un antiséptico especial para humedades que se aplica como imprimación tras limpiar las paredes y quitar la parte de yeso afectada. Hay otras humedades persistentes que provienen por ejemplo del subsuelo (humedades por capilaridad, se llaman) o de filtraciones para las que incluso se acaba haciendo necesaria una reforma. Cuando las humedades vuelven una y otra vez no hay más remedio que acabar con el problema de raíz picando el revestimiento hasta el ladrillo y cubriendo con mortero hidrófugo. Si está buscando una solución para acabar definitivamente con el moho en su vivienda o lugar de trabajo, TN-Centro puede asesorarle y ofrecerle un servicio de limpieza con amplia experiencia. Contacte con nuestro departamento comercial y le informaremos sobre el método que funcione mejor en su caso.
  4. 4. www.tncentro.com Paseo de la Castellana, 40 8ª planta 28046 Madrid. Tel. 902 101 176 comercial@tncentro.com ¿Qué métodos se utilizan para la esterilización y la desinfección? Los métodos que se utilizan para la esterilización y la desinfección son muy variados. Dependen del tipo de contaminación microbiológica que se quiera eliminar, disminuir o prevenir en ambientes, superficies y objetos. Y es que antes de nada debemos saber que mientras en la esterilización lo que se pretende es acabar al 100% con todas las formas de vida microbianas y su capacidad de reproducirse mediante esporas, en la desinfección nuestra intención es eliminar agentes patógenos capaces de causar enfermedades, pero no necesariamente todos los microbios (de ahí que la desinfección sea un término relativo que se vea sujeto a muchos niveles, siendo el más alto la esterilización química). El nivel y el tipo de desinfección depende de la categoría, la naturaleza y la forma de uso de aquello sobre lo que se desea actuar. Los entornos laborales más exigentes en este sentido son la industrias alimentaria, farmacéutica y bioquímica, y sobre todo los lugares donde se desempeña una actividad sanitaria. A grandes rasgos podemos dividir los métodos para desinfectar en procedimientos físicos o químicos. Entre los procedimientos físicos para una desinfección que busque reducir pero no eliminar del todo la carga microbiana, estarían aquellos por calentamiento (pasteurización, ebullición y planchado) y radiaciones ultravioletas. Si lo que se desea es alcanzar el nivel de esterilización se pueden aplicar métodos como calor húmedo en autoclaves que generan presión y vapor saturado, calor seco mediante aire a altas temperaturas en hornos, o rayos gama mediante radiación ionizante. Entre los procedimientos químicos estaría el uso de productos cuyo poder desinfectante fuera: • de actividad alta: alcanzarían el nivel de esterilización destruyendo la totalidad de los microbios y esporas (ej. ácido peracético y aldehídos como el formaldehído). • intermedios: actúan frente a los microbios pero no frente a esporas bacterianas (ej. fenoles e hipoclorito de sodio). • bajos: sirven para combatir sólo algunos virus y bacterias. Su poder fungicida es muy escaso.

