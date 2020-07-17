Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disclaimer: •Any views or opinions presented in this video are personal and belong solely to the content creator and do no...
The Globalization of Religion Sir Malit
Religion is perhaps the most difficult subject to study from an objective point of view. Some people are deeply committed ...
Defining religion • System of socially shared symbols, beliefs, and rituals that is directed toward a sacred, supernatural...
VARIETIES OF RELIGION
Animatism • Animatism is a system of beliefs in which supernatural forces rather than beings (gods and spirits) are the do...
Animism •Animism is the belief that spirit beings inhabit the same world as humans, but on another plane of existence.
Religious Classification What/who is Divine Example Polytheism Multiple gods Hinduism, Ancient Greeks and Romans Monotheis...
Social organizations of religion • The idea of religious visionaries can capture the public imagination and inspire change...
Ecclesia • The ecclesia is a large formally organized religious body that includes most members of society and is supporte...
Denomination or Church • The denomination is one of a number of established, socially accepted religious organizations tha...
Sect •A sect is a small, less formally organized group that usually has separated from a denomination and is a negative te...
New Religious Movement •A new religious movement (cult) is a loosely organized and transient religious organization that i...
Some cults Church of Flying Spaghetti Monster Church of Scientology
Church of Satan South Korea’s Unification Church
Kingdom of Jesus Christ (Philippines)
RELIGION AND SOCIETY
Religion and Functionalism 1. Religion can promote social solidarity through common symbols, belief, norms, and collective...
The conflict perspective of religion: Karl Marx • Karl Marx and other 19th century German social theorist believed that th...
KarlMarx “Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the sentiment of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless con...
Religion and Social Change: Max Weber • Max weber’s comprehensive study of religions worldwide revealed that while some we...
Secularization and Religious Movements •Rodney Stark (1990, p. 201) argued that during the past century, only one social s...
Trivia Time • Did you know that Desmond Doss (who was once awarded with the congressional Medal of Honor for rescuing at l...
  1. 1. Disclaimer: •Any views or opinions presented in this video are personal and belong solely to the content creator and do not represent of those people, institutions, or organizations that the content creator may or may not be associated with in professional or personal capacity, unless explicitly stated. Any views or opinions are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual.
  3. 3. Religion is perhaps the most difficult subject to study from an objective point of view. Some people are deeply committed to their own religious beliefs and are not interested in examining alternative view that they believe are “weird” threatening, or utterly ridiculous. Others do not believe in supernatural beings and are skeptical of sociology’s concern with matters that appear to be beyond the realms of science.
  4. 4. Defining religion • System of socially shared symbols, beliefs, and rituals that is directed toward a sacred, supernatural realm and addresses the ultimate meaning of existence.
  5. 5. VARIETIES OF RELIGION
  6. 6. Animatism • Animatism is a system of beliefs in which supernatural forces rather than beings (gods and spirits) are the dominant power in the universe.
  7. 7. Animism •Animism is the belief that spirit beings inhabit the same world as humans, but on another plane of existence.
  8. 8. Religious Classification What/who is Divine Example Polytheism Multiple gods Hinduism, Ancient Greeks and Romans Monotheism Single god Judaism, Islam, Christianity Antheism No deities Atheism, Buddhism and Taoism Animism Nonhuman beings (Animals, plants, natural world) Indigenous Nature Worship, Shintoism
  9. 9. Social organizations of religion • The idea of religious visionaries can capture the public imagination and inspire change, even social revolution. But in the long run, the relative influence of any religion depends on religious communities that are organized to promote religious ideals and objectives. Sociologist classify religious organizations into four ideal types- ecclesia, denomination, sect, and cult.
  10. 10. Ecclesia • The ecclesia is a large formally organized religious body that includes most members of society and is supported by and closely allied with secular and state powers.
  11. 11. Denomination or Church • The denomination is one of a number of established, socially accepted religious organizations that maintain tolerant relations with other denominations in the context of religious pluralism.
  12. 12. Sect •A sect is a small, less formally organized group that usually has separated from a denomination and is a negative tension with larger societies.
  13. 13. New Religious Movement •A new religious movement (cult) is a loosely organized and transient religious organization that includes religious beliefs and practices that are considered novel and at odds with a society’s religious tradition.
  14. 14. Some cults Church of Flying Spaghetti Monster Church of Scientology
  15. 15. Church of Satan South Korea’s Unification Church
  16. 16. Kingdom of Jesus Christ (Philippines)
  17. 17. RELIGION AND SOCIETY
  18. 18. Religion and Functionalism 1. Religion can promote social solidarity through common symbols, belief, norms, and collective rituals. 2. It may provide also provide individuals and groups with emotional comfort and support, morale and motivation, and a sense of individual and group identity. 3. All societies through religion require collectively and rituals for their cohesion and survival.
  19. 19. The conflict perspective of religion: Karl Marx • Karl Marx and other 19th century German social theorist believed that the world would be a better place without religion. To their thinking, religion was the weapon by which wealthy and powerful groups maintained their privileged position and oppressed those beneath them in the social hierarchy.
  20. 20. KarlMarx “Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the sentiment of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.”
  21. 21. Religion and Social Change: Max Weber • Max weber’s comprehensive study of religions worldwide revealed that while some were fact highly conservative, others- in particular, Protestants and Puritanism in Western Europe and America- inspired major social and economic movements.
  22. 22. Secularization and Religious Movements •Rodney Stark (1990, p. 201) argued that during the past century, only one social science thesis had near universal acceptance: the secularization thesis, which maintains that the global spread of modernization and of more rational and pragmatic approaches to life inevitably leads to the decline of small-scale societies that are based on traditional and religious worldviews.
  23. 23. Trivia Time • Did you know that Desmond Doss (who was once awarded with the congressional Medal of Honor for rescuing at least 75 men on the Hacksaw Ridge in the Battle of Okinawa and was known to be a conscientious objector) is a Seventh-day Adventist. He refused to bear arms and did not allow himself to go out on Saturday.

