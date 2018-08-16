Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online
Book details Author : Sandy Ryza Pages : 276 pages Publisher : O Reilly Media 2015-04-20 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1491...
Description this book In this practical book, four Cloudera data scientists present a set of self-contained patterns for p...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Click...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online

6 views

Published on

Read PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online PDF Free
Download Here https://sakidekbinngah.blogspot.com/?book=1491912766
In this practical book, four Cloudera data scientists present a set of self-contained patterns for performing large-scale data analysis with Spark. The authors bring Spark, statistical methods, and real-world data sets together to teach you how to approach analytics problems by example. You ll start with an introduction to Spark and its ecosystem, and then dive into patterns that apply common techniques-classification, collaborative filtering, and anomaly detection among others-to fields such as genomics, security, and finance. If you have an entry-level understanding of machine learning and statistics, and you program in Java, Python, or Scala, you ll find these patterns useful for working on your own data applications. Patterns include: Recommending music and the Audioscrobbler data set Predicting forest cover with decision trees Anomaly detection in network traffic with K-means clustering Understanding Wikipedia with Latent Semantic Analysis Analyzing co-occurrence networks with GraphX Geospatial and temporal data analysis on the New York City Taxi Trips data Estimating financial risk through Monte Carlo simulation Analyzing genomics data and the BDG project Analyzing neuroimaging data with PySpark and Thunder

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online

  1. 1. PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online
  2. 2. Book details Author : Sandy Ryza Pages : 276 pages Publisher : O Reilly Media 2015-04-20 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1491912766 ISBN-13 : 9781491912768
  3. 3. Description this book In this practical book, four Cloudera data scientists present a set of self-contained patterns for performing large-scale data analysis with Spark. The authors bring Spark, statistical methods, and real-world data sets together to teach you how to approach analytics problems by example. You ll start with an introduction to Spark and its ecosystem, and then dive into patterns that apply common techniques-classification, collaborative filtering, and anomaly detection among others-to fields such as genomics, security, and finance. If you have an entry-level understanding of machine learning and statistics, and you program in Java, Python, or Scala, you ll find these patterns useful for working on your own data applications. Patterns include: Recommending music and the Audioscrobbler data set Predicting forest cover with decision trees Anomaly detection in network traffic with K-means clustering Understanding Wikipedia with Latent Semantic Analysis Analyzing co-occurrence networks with GraphX Geospatial and temporal data analysis on the New York City Taxi Trips data Estimating financial risk through Monte Carlo simulation Analyzing genomics data and the BDG project Analyzing neuroimaging data with PySpark and ThunderDownload Here https://sakidekbinngah.blogspot.com/?book=1491912766 In this practical book, four Cloudera data scientists present a set of self-contained patterns for performing large-scale data analysis with Spark. The authors bring Spark, statistical methods, and real-world data sets together to teach you how to approach analytics problems by example. You ll start with an introduction to Spark and its ecosystem, and then dive into patterns that apply common techniques-classification, collaborative filtering, and anomaly detection among others-to fields such as genomics, security, and finance. If you have an entry-level understanding of machine learning and statistics, and you program in Java, Python, or Scala, you ll find these patterns useful for working on your own data applications. Patterns include: Recommending music and the Audioscrobbler data set Predicting forest cover with decision trees Anomaly detection in network traffic with K-means clustering Understanding Wikipedia with Latent Semantic Analysis Analyzing co-occurrence networks with GraphX Geospatial and temporal data analysis on the New York City Taxi Trips data Estimating financial risk through Monte Carlo simulation Analyzing genomics data and the BDG project Analyzing neuroimaging data with PySpark and Thunder Read Online PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download Full PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download PDF and EPUB PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read PDF ePub Mobi PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Reading PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read Book PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download online PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Sandy Ryza pdf, Download Sandy Ryza epub PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download pdf Sandy Ryza PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download Sandy Ryza ebook PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download pdf PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Online Read Best Book Online PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read Online PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Book, Read Online PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online E-Books, Download PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Online, Download Best Book PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Online, Download PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Books Online Read PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Full Collection, Download PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Book, Download PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Ebook PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online PDF Read online, PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online pdf Download online, PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Read, Read PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Full PDF, Read PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online PDF Online, Download PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Books Online, Download PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Full Popular PDF, PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Download Book PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download online PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Download Best Book PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Collection, Download PDF PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Full Online, Download Best Book Online PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online , Read PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online PDF files
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Clik here to Download this book PDF Advanced Analytics with Spark: Patterns for Learning from Data at Scale | Online Click this link : https://sakidekbinngah.blogspot.com/?book=1491912766 if you want to download this book OR

×