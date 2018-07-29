Successfully reported this slideshow.
July Tech Festa 2018 [F22] オンラインコミュニティをフル活用！ インフラ勉強会に世界各地から参加しよう どうぞの(上堂薗 健) @dozonot
スピーカー：どうぞの @dozonot • ITインフラのインストラクター (主に東京都内) • 担当コース • VMware 認定トレーニング • AWS 認定トレーニング • セキュリティ • 経歴 • 国家石油備蓄基地で操油/消防業務 •...
本ショートセッションでは オンラインコミュニティの 事例をご紹介
ジャンルは 参加型 情報発信コミュニティ (NOT 情報共有)
全コンテンツがオンライン 「リモートワーク」 「組織内ノウハウ共有」 のヒントになるかも
【本セッションの目的】 このセッションは 勧誘活動ではありません。
【本セッションの目的】 コミュニティの環境を紹介し 学習を助けるヒントを提供。
それでは始めましょう
インフラ勉強会の経緯 • 2017/12/23にTwitterで発足 • 発足日に「infra-workshop.tech」ドメイン取得 • 主に以下の3つのプラットフォームで活動開始 WordPress(総合ポータル) https://wp....
インフラ勉強会の特徴 •全コンテンツをオンラインで提供 →Twitterで発足されたため、 オフラインでの活動はそもそも想定していない →低コストで勉強会に参加できる方法を模索 →インターネット環境があれば 自宅でも、職場でも、カフェでも参加可...
全コンテンツをオンラインで提供 勉強会の開催に多くの調整が必要 会場調整 / ケータリング / 交通アクセス 高コストのため開催頻度が低下 情報共有/発信効率の低下 通常の勉強会 インターネット接続環境のみ 低コストのため開催頻度が向上 ITイ...
全コンテンツをオンラインで提供(Tools) リアルタイムな双方向コミュニケーション(一例) Discord テキスト/音声チャット ・もとはGamer向け ・Slackライク Google ドキュメント ドキュメント共有 mixer 映像配信...
全コンテンツをオンラインで提供 みなさんが大好きなキーワード リモートワーク テレワーク 在宅勤務 満員電車嫌だよね 最近 暑すぎるよね ※ 2018/7/23 (気象庁) 東京都内で39.0℃を記録 Skype for Business？ G...
有志によるボランティアで運営 •環境はすべて有志によるボランティアで運営 • 勉強会の登録システム (WordPress) • 情報集約システム (Wiki) • 各種Bot •勉強会内容の録音 / 録画 / 配信 • 登壇者の希望しだいで、有...
有志によるボランティアで運営 •環境はすべて有志によるボランティアで運営 • 勉強会の登録システム (WordPress) • 情報集約システム (Wiki) • 各種Bot •勉強会内容の録音 / 録画 / 配信 • 登壇者の希望しだいで、有...
有志によるボランティアで運営(毎日開催) https://wp.infra-workshop.tech/events/2018-01/ https://wp.infra-workshop.tech/events/2018-07/
有志によるボランティアで運営(Bots) Discord Bot 勉強会を盛り上げる様々な技術 Twitter Bot LINE Bot
組織内の「情報共有」 進んでいますか？
乱立する情報共有基盤 Wiki？ ブログ？ メーリングリスト？ 投稿される情報の少なさ 投稿者が限定的？
それは情報共有だから 「やらされている感」 を感じたらモチベーションは低下 必要なのは情報発信の環境
よく聞く悩み 「うちのエンジニアは情報共有しない」 →みんなSNS、Blog、Qiita等で発信しています。 →エンジニアは情報発信が好きな生き物です。 アプローチ・動機付けに失敗していませんか？
必要なのは 「好きな時」に「好きな内容」を 情報発信できる環境
動機付け：まずは場を温めましょう 情報を発信して貰うには、まず自分から インフラ勉強会は発足から 7ヶ月程しか経っておりませんが 20回以上登壇している方も いらっしゃいます。 登壇者は100名を超えています。 https://wiki.inf...
「私の知識じゃ役に立たないかも」 →そんなことはありません。
ITインフラエンジニアの業務は 閉鎖的な環境が多いです。 1歩が踏み出せなかったら タグを付けてツイートです。 潜在的な需要に触れられます。
「人前で話すのが苦手」 →誰だって最初は初心者です。 インフラ勉強会では 匿名性があります。
「質問が来たら答えられないかも」 →登壇者が全て答えなくても大丈夫です。 双方向のコミュニケーション基盤により にも有識者が対応します。
大切なのは情報発信の ハードルを下げること
おわりに • インフラ勉強会では様々な手法で情報発信を補助 • 参加の敷居を下げる仕組み (インターネット接続のみでOK) • 双方向コミュニケーション • 運用負荷を低減するBot • 登壇希望者を応援するメンバー達 所属組織、コミュニティ、...
おわり
July tech festa 2018 [f22]

オンラインコミュニティをフル活用！インフラ勉強会に世界各地から参加しよう

July tech festa 2018 [f22]

  1. 1. July Tech Festa 2018 [F22] オンラインコミュニティをフル活用！ インフラ勉強会に世界各地から参加しよう どうぞの(上堂薗 健) @dozonot ※資料は後ほど公開します
  2. 2. スピーカー：どうぞの @dozonot • ITインフラのインストラクター (主に東京都内) • 担当コース • VMware 認定トレーニング • AWS 認定トレーニング • セキュリティ • 経歴 • 国家石油備蓄基地で操油/消防業務 • SIerで主に公共・金融向けのシステム開発 • 現在はフリーのITインストラクター • 産業技術大学院大学 M1 • 主に経営、経済、プロジェクト管理を学修
  3. 3. 本ショートセッションでは オンラインコミュニティの 事例をご紹介
  4. 4. ジャンルは 参加型 情報発信コミュニティ (NOT 情報共有)
  5. 5. 全コンテンツがオンライン 「リモートワーク」 「組織内ノウハウ共有」 のヒントになるかも
  6. 6. 【本セッションの目的】 このセッションは 勧誘活動ではありません。
  7. 7. 【本セッションの目的】 コミュニティの環境を紹介し 学習を助けるヒントを提供。
  8. 8. それでは始めましょう
  9. 9. インフラ勉強会の経緯 • 2017/12/23にTwitterで発足 • 発足日に「infra-workshop.tech」ドメイン取得 • 主に以下の3つのプラットフォームで活動開始 WordPress(総合ポータル) https://wp.infra-workshop.tech/ GROWI(Wiki、補助サイト) https://wiki.infra-workshop.tech/ Discord https://discordapp.com/
  10. 10. インフラ勉強会の特徴 •全コンテンツをオンラインで提供 →Twitterで発足されたため、 オフラインでの活動はそもそも想定していない →低コストで勉強会に参加できる方法を模索 →インターネット環境があれば 自宅でも、職場でも、カフェでも参加可能 •全て有志によるボランティアで運営 参加者総数3,016名(2018年7月29日 AM4:30現在)
  11. 11. 全コンテンツをオンラインで提供 勉強会の開催に多くの調整が必要 会場調整 / ケータリング / 交通アクセス 高コストのため開催頻度が低下 情報共有/発信効率の低下 通常の勉強会 インターネット接続環境のみ 低コストのため開催頻度が向上 ITインフラ以外にも 様々な技術 / TIPS を発信 インフラ勉強会
  12. 12. 全コンテンツをオンラインで提供(Tools) リアルタイムな双方向コミュニケーション(一例) Discord テキスト/音声チャット ・もとはGamer向け ・Slackライク Google ドキュメント ドキュメント共有 mixer 映像配信 ・もとはGamer向け ・OBSから低遅延配信 CrankWheel 映像配信 ・Chrome Extension ・Chromeのみで配信
  13. 13. 全コンテンツをオンラインで提供 みなさんが大好きなキーワード リモートワーク テレワーク 在宅勤務 満員電車嫌だよね 最近 暑すぎるよね ※ 2018/7/23 (気象庁) 東京都内で39.0℃を記録 Skype for Business？ Google ハングアウト？ join.me？
  14. 14. 有志によるボランティアで運営 •環境はすべて有志によるボランティアで運営 • 勉強会の登録システム (WordPress) • 情報集約システム (Wiki) • 各種Bot •勉強会内容の録音 / 録画 / 配信 • 登壇者の希望しだいで、有志が録音/録画 → 配信 • 専門知識をコミュニティで活用 → 個人活動よりも要件を明確にしやすく、実績にしやすい
  15. 15. 有志によるボランティアで運営 •環境はすべて有志によるボランティアで運営 • 勉強会の登録システム (WordPress) • 情報集約システム (Wiki) • 各種Bot •勉強会内容の録音 / 録画 / 配信 • 登壇者の希望しだいで、有志が録音/録画 → 配信 • 専門知識をコミュニティで活用 → 個人活動よりも要件を明確にしやすく、実績にしやすい 各メンバーが得意分野で貢献 その人にとっては苦手なことでも 他の人は得意かもしれない
  16. 16. 有志によるボランティアで運営(毎日開催) https://wp.infra-workshop.tech/events/2018-01/ https://wp.infra-workshop.tech/events/2018-07/
  17. 17. 有志によるボランティアで運営(Bots) Discord Bot 勉強会を盛り上げる様々な技術 Twitter Bot LINE Bot
  18. 18. 組織内の「情報共有」 進んでいますか？
  19. 19. 乱立する情報共有基盤 Wiki？ ブログ？ メーリングリスト？ 投稿される情報の少なさ 投稿者が限定的？
  20. 20. それは情報共有だから 「やらされている感」 を感じたらモチベーションは低下 必要なのは情報発信の環境
  21. 21. よく聞く悩み 「うちのエンジニアは情報共有しない」 →みんなSNS、Blog、Qiita等で発信しています。 →エンジニアは情報発信が好きな生き物です。 アプローチ・動機付けに失敗していませんか？
  22. 22. 必要なのは 「好きな時」に「好きな内容」を 情報発信できる環境
  23. 23. 動機付け：まずは場を温めましょう 情報を発信して貰うには、まず自分から インフラ勉強会は発足から 7ヶ月程しか経っておりませんが 20回以上登壇している方も いらっしゃいます。 登壇者は100名を超えています。 https://wiki.infra-workshop.tech/user/dozonot
  24. 24. 「私の知識じゃ役に立たないかも」 →そんなことはありません。
  25. 25. ITインフラエンジニアの業務は 閉鎖的な環境が多いです。 1歩が踏み出せなかったら タグを付けてツイートです。 潜在的な需要に触れられます。
  26. 26. 「人前で話すのが苦手」 →誰だって最初は初心者です。 インフラ勉強会では 匿名性があります。
  27. 27. 「質問が来たら答えられないかも」 →登壇者が全て答えなくても大丈夫です。 双方向のコミュニケーション基盤により にも有識者が対応します。
  28. 28. 大切なのは情報発信の ハードルを下げること
  29. 29. おわりに • インフラ勉強会では様々な手法で情報発信を補助 • 参加の敷居を下げる仕組み (インターネット接続のみでOK) • 双方向コミュニケーション • 運用負荷を低減するBot • 登壇希望者を応援するメンバー達 所属組織、コミュニティ、ユーザーグループ →オンライン勉強会という選択肢
  30. 30. おわり

