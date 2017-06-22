5 Things To Keep in Mind While Buying  A Security Spy Camera  If you want to check who is hampering your belongings, or wa...
With so many security cameras flooding in the market, you should know what to look for when making a choice. So here are t...
Spy camera comes in two different modes viz. self-recording mode and wireless streaming. Self-recording camera's use devic...
TJ Tech Corner- providers of advanced techno gadgets, has the best selection of Security Spy Camera online on its website. They have a great collection of Security Spy Camera for your home.

  1. 1. 5 Things To Keep in Mind While Buying  A Security Spy Camera  If you want to check who is hampering your belongings, or want to snap intruders in your absence, security spy cameras are your forte. Although there are many ways you can keep an eye on your possessions, the best way is using a spy camera. While some people, especially use them for nannies; some purchase them just for fun. These cameras are designed to distinguish themselves from other products, making it easy for you to clandestinely capture what's going on at your back. You can also pick the one that comes with dual functionality to make it match with surroundings environment. Dual functionality also means that the device should be operational like it should be an alarm clock or a fan with pre-installed camera. TJ Tech Corner, 10734 Exp Creek, San Antonio, 78251, TX
  2. 2. With so many security cameras flooding in the market, you should know what to look for when making a choice. So here are the few things you should look upon while buying a ​security spy camera​: Size and Weight: Big or small, the type of the camera you want only depends on your needs. Also, size and weight are important factors to ponder upon. If you want a camera that is small enough to sit in your pocket and lightweight enough to be carried easily, you can choose a small camera. Moreover, if you want to use security camera for your house or office, a different small one that can be hidden easily can be your pick. Stealth and Design: More than just a simple camera, spy camera comes in various different designs. They come in the shape of clocks, pens, sunglasses and even photo frames in which a camera is completely hidden. Recording Options: TJ Tech Corner, 10734 Exp Creek, San Antonio, 78251, TX
  3. 3. Spy camera comes in two different modes viz. self-recording mode and wireless streaming. Self-recording camera's use device's internal memory or SD card to keep the record of all captured videos. However, wireless streaming gives you the opportunity to view real-time videos through a smartphone app or some secured website. Battery: A good battery life is one the most important things one should consider while purchasing a security camera. You definitely don't want to put-off the camera for a while just for charging. Battery life mostly depends on the type of battery and also varies from model to model. Some companies use lithium batteries while other incorporate recharged ones. Which you want to pick is for sure your personal choice and needs. Special Features: Night vision is a must have special feature when you want to buy a camera. It helps you capture a video and images that are taken in low, dim lights making it one of the most crucial features in home security. Also, a security spy camera should have motion detection capabilities to detect intruder's movement in pitch dark. It is very important to have a security camera that is easy to use and can provide clear footage it captures. After all, it is very important to surveillance your family to prevent them from thefts. TJ Tech Corner, 10734 Exp Creek, San Antonio, 78251, TX

×