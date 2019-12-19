Successfully reported this slideshow.
Working Group for Digital Transformation at the Brazilian Governments of States and Federal District – GTD.GOV December, 2...
A N A LO G I C A L S E R V I C E S O N LY I N T H E P U B L I C A G E N C I E S H U G E Q U E Q U E S AV E R A G E C O S T...
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION TRANSFORM DIGITALTO THE  INDIVIDUALS  CULTURE  ORGANIZATIONS  EMPLOYEES  SERVICES  RELATIONSH...
Brazilian Digital Govt Scenario
4th largest Connect population in the world
2016 Digital Governance Strategy Decree nº 8.638 (2016, January)
2016 Digital Citizenship Platform Decree nº 8.936 (2016, December)
2019 Decree nº 9.756 (2019, April)
Electronic and Digital Government Development @UNDESA:2018UNE-GovernmentSurvey
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STATE GOVERNMENTS MUNICIPALITIES GOVERNMENTS
The GTD
ALAGOAS AMAPÁ BAHIA CEARÁ FEDERAL DISTRICT GOIÁS MINAS GERAIS PARAÍBA PERNAM BUCO SERGIPE RIO GRANDE DO SUL ESPÍRIT O SANT...
STRATEGIC MAP - GTD.GOV SUPPORTING TECHNOLOGIES Brazilian States and Federal District with clever governance and managemen...
1st OFFICIAL MEETING May 30 - 31 Brasília/DF World Bank Office in Brazil Letter of Intent Signature - CONSAD e ABEP-TIC
2nd OFFICIAL MEETING August 28 - 30 Brasília/DF Brazilian National School of Public Administration - ENAP November 20-22 B...
RESULTS - 2019 GOVERNANCE FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Goal (under development)  Diagnostic Research on Governments' Abilit...
RESPONSES RANKING RESEARCH ABOUT CAPACITY OF GOVERNANCE FOR THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES 1722 responses ...
Objectives and drivers of the Digital Transformation Capacities and barriers and their influence in the Digital Transforma...
Focus Government Oriented Citizen oriented Person oriented (with CzRM) Main public value Eficiency Democracy Better democr...
PERCEPTION ABOUT THE FOCUS OF THE INITIATIVES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES Objectives of using ICT Result...
PERCEPTION ABOUT THE FOCUS OF THE INITIATIVES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES 1.00 2.00 3.00 Alagoas (AL) Am...
LEVEL OF BARRIERS FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 Alagoas (AL) Amapá (AP) Amazonas (AM) Bahia (BA) Cea...
Does the organization you work for have a formalized Digital Transformation Structure (area or sector)? Does the organizat...
GUIDELINES DOCUMENT OF THE GOVERNANCE FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES AND FEDERAL DISTRICT Guidelines and A...
RESULTS - 2019 Goals  Generic EA of the Digital Platform to deliver services  Descriptive Document of components  Busin...
ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE SMART GOVERNMENT FOR A DIGITAL CITIZENS
AND OTHER STATES THAT DO NOT HAVE DIGITAL PLATFORM TO DELIVER SERVICES? ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE
ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE Generic Enterprise Architecture Model from Digital Government Platform from Brazilian States and F...
CITIZEN IDENTIFICATION DIGITAL PUBLIC SERVICES DELIVERING CITIZEN RELATIONSHIP (CzRM) CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT AND PARTICIPATION...
DIAGNOSTICS OF THE CAPACITY OF DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICES AND THEIR ENTERPISE ARCHITECURE DELIVERING SERVICES INFRASTRUCTU...
RESULTS - 2019  Generic methodology to support digital transformation of public services  Public services cost methodolo...
DIGITAL SERVICES ESTIMATED ECONOMY: R$ 3.4 million month (BR) [Qty Physical CTPs (Oct) X R $ 11.84 by CTPS] ESTIMATED ECON...
X IMMUNIZATION CARD DNI DIGITAL SERVICES
GENERIC METHODOLOGY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF PUBLIC SERVICES PUBLIC SERVICES COST METHODOLOGY DIGITAL SERVICES
Governance for the Digital Transformation Enterprise Architecture Digital Services 2020.1 GOALS 1. Governance Guidelines D...
"Success requires agility and drive to constantly rethink, reinvigorate, react and reinvent" Bill Gates THANK YOU!!!
Presentation about the Working Group for Digital Transformation at the Brazilian Governments of States and Federal District – GTD.GOV from National Council of Secretaries of Public Administration in Brazil (CONSAD), along with the Brazilian Association of Public Information, Communication and Technology entities from the states (ABEPTIC). The Working Group has helped develop a common strategy for the development of states' digital transformation agendas and projects.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
  1. 1. Working Group for Digital Transformation at the Brazilian Governments of States and Federal District – GTD.GOV December, 2019
  2. 2. A N A LO G I C A L S E R V I C E S O N LY I N T H E P U B L I C A G E N C I E S H U G E Q U E Q U E S AV E R A G E C O S T F O R A S E R V I C E D E L I V E R Y : R $ 1 7 , 0 0 ANALOGICAL/ELETRONIC DIGITAL D I G I TA L S E R V I C E S A N Y W H E R E N O Q U E Q U E S AV E R A G E C O S T P E R S E R V I C E : ~ = R $ 1 , 7 0 * U N S AT I S F I E D C I T I Z E N H A P P Y A N D A M A Z E D C I T I Z E N P R O B L E M C O M P E T I T I V E D I F F E R E N T I A L E X C E S S I V E B U R E A U C R A C Y R E D U C I N G B U R E A U C R A C Y, S I M P L I F I C AT I O N A N D T R A N S PA R E N C Y P U B L I C S E R VA N T S I N S E R V I C E D E S K A N D B U R E A U C R A C Y P U B L I C S E R VA N T S I N I N T E L L I G E N C E A C T I V I T I E S A N A LO G I C A L G O V S M A R T G O V E R N M E N T M I S C E L L A N E O U S S I T E S A N D S Y S T E M S I N T E G R AT E D D I G I TA L P L AT F O R M M I S C E L L A N E O U S R E G I S T R AT I O N S R E G I S T R AT I O N A N D S I N G L E LO G I N M I S C E L L A N E O U S “ I D E N T I T I E S ” U N I Q U E I D E N T I T Y
  3. 3. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION TRANSFORM DIGITALTO THE  INDIVIDUALS  CULTURE  ORGANIZATIONS  EMPLOYEES  SERVICES  RELATIONSHIPS  LAWS AND REGULATIONS  ETC ...
  4. 4. Brazilian Digital Govt Scenario
  5. 5. 4th largest Connect population in the world
  6. 6. 2016 Digital Governance Strategy Decree nº 8.638 (2016, January)
  7. 7. 2016 Digital Citizenship Platform Decree nº 8.936 (2016, December)
  8. 8. 2019 Decree nº 9.756 (2019, April)
  9. 9. Electronic and Digital Government Development @UNDESA:2018UNE-GovernmentSurvey
  10. 10. FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STATE GOVERNMENTS MUNICIPALITIES GOVERNMENTS
  11. 11. The GTD
  12. 12. ALAGOAS AMAPÁ BAHIA CEARÁ FEDERAL DISTRICT GOIÁS MINAS GERAIS PARAÍBA PERNAM BUCO SERGIPE RIO GRANDE DO SUL ESPÍRIT O SANTO PARÁ RIO DE JANEIRO TOCANTIN S PARAN Á MATO GROSSO MATO GROSS O DO SUL AMAZONAS SANTA CATARINA “Support brazilian states government transform through digital ways”
  13. 13. STRATEGIC MAP - GTD.GOV SUPPORTING TECHNOLOGIES Brazilian States and Federal District with clever governance and management, delivering more agile, cost-effective and value-added public services to the citizens SMART PUBLIC SERVICES (Agility, Intelligence and simplifying of bureaucracy) BETTER DECISIONS (Governance and Management for Digital Transformationl) INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT – BRAZILIAN STATES AND FEDERAL DISTRICT GOVERNMENTS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP FOR THE CITZENSHIP (States and citizens in proximity, through the digital) DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES AND FEDERAL DISTRICT Public Management Strategies ICT strategies with an alignment with the public management IMPROVE PUBLIC SERVICES (Quallity, agility and intelligence) IMPROVE THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION (Brazlian States and Federal District) ALIGN AND PRIORIZE NEEDS (Institutional capacities to support these needs) BUILD AND ORGANIZE KNOWLEDGE (About DT in the states and Federal District) ORGANIZE DEMANDS (To Federal Governmnt and other organizations)) INTERNAL PROCESSES ALIGNMENT, LEARNINGAND IMPROVEMENT Governance SWG Digital Services SWG RESULTS Enterprise Architecture SWG FACILITATING FUNDING (From GTD.GOV and Digital Transformation projects and actions at brazilian states and FD) Scientific Team Communication Team
  14. 14. 1st OFFICIAL MEETING May 30 - 31 Brasília/DF World Bank Office in Brazil Letter of Intent Signature - CONSAD e ABEP-TIC
  15. 15. 2nd OFFICIAL MEETING August 28 - 30 Brasília/DF Brazilian National School of Public Administration - ENAP November 20-22 Brasília/DF Instituto Serzedelo Correa Brazil’s Court of Accounts - TCU 3RD OFFICIAL MEETING
  16. 16. RESULTS - 2019 GOVERNANCE FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Goal (under development)  Diagnostic Research on Governments' Ability and Readiness to Govern Digital Transformation  Research, Database, General executive Report, General Analytic Report and Specific Analytic Report to 14 States Results  Preparation of guidelines document of the Governance for the Digital Transformation in Brazilian States and Federal District Government
  17. 17. RESPONSES RANKING RESEARCH ABOUT CAPACITY OF GOVERNANCE FOR THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES 1722 responses – 1202 with 100% full responses 14 States with a specific diagnosis (over 50 responses)
  18. 18. Objectives and drivers of the Digital Transformation Capacities and barriers and their influence in the Digital Transformation actions Maturity level of the Digital Government Strategic decisions about ICT ICT focus in the organizations Governance capacities and tools ICT efectiveness Respondents Profile RESEARCH STRUCTURE RESEARCH ABOUT CAPACITY OF GOVERNANCE FOR THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES
  19. 19. Focus Government Oriented Citizen oriented Person oriented (with CzRM) Main public value Eficiency Democracy Better democracy Participation Started by government Limited opening and participation Full opening and participation (Open Government) Delivering public services One way, directional Two ways, bidirectional Multiple ways, personalized service Channel Service Desk (in a gov agency) Internet or Multichannel Omni-channel GOV 1.0 GOV 2.0 GOV 3.0 RESEARCH ABOUT CAPACITY OF GOVERNANCE FOR THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES SOURCE: Charalabidis, Y., Loukis, E., Alexopoulos, C., & Lachana, Z. (2019,)
  20. 20. PERCEPTION ABOUT THE FOCUS OF THE INITIATIVES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES Objectives of using ICT Results of digital transformation initiatives Channels of relationship with citizens Public service delivery Participation Processes Key area for digital transformation deployment Gov 1.0 Gov 2.0 Gov 3.0
  21. 21. PERCEPTION ABOUT THE FOCUS OF THE INITIATIVES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES 1.00 2.00 3.00 Alagoas (AL) Amapá (AP) Amazonas (AM) Bahia (BA) Ceará (CE) Espírito Santo (ES) Goiás (GO) Mato Grosso do Sul (MS) Minas Gerais (MG) Pará (PA) Paraíba (PB) Paraná (PR) Pernambuco (PE) Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Rio Grande do Sul (RS) Tocantins (TO) Gov 1.0 Gov 2.0 Gov 3.0
  22. 22. LEVEL OF BARRIERS FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 Alagoas (AL) Amapá (AP) Amazonas (AM) Bahia (BA) Ceará (CE) Espírito Santo (ES) Goiás (GO) Mato Grosso do Sul (MS) Minas Gerais (MG) Pará (PA) Paraíba (PB) Paraná (PR) Pernambuco (PE) Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Rio Grande do Sul (RS) Tocantins (TO) Individuals Strategic Organizational
  23. 23. Does the organization you work for have a formalized Digital Transformation Structure (area or sector)? Does the organization you work for have a formalized ICT Governance Structure (area or sector)? RESEARCH ABOUT CAPACITY OF GOVERNANCE FOR THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES
  24. 24. GUIDELINES DOCUMENT OF THE GOVERNANCE FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES AND FEDERAL DISTRICT Guidelines and Assumptions Organizational structures Business processes Relationship with Stakeholders RESEARCH ABOUT CAPACITY OF GOVERNANCE FOR THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AT BRAZILIAN STATES
  25. 25. RESULTS - 2019 Goals  Generic EA of the Digital Platform to deliver services  Descriptive Document of components  Business  Data management and applications  Digital Government Laws and Rules  Approach to use the Generic Model Architecture of the Digital Government Platform by States and FD ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE (EA)  Diagnostics of the capacity of delivering public services and their enterpise architecure Actions under development
  26. 26. ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE SMART GOVERNMENT FOR A DIGITAL CITIZENS
  27. 27. AND OTHER STATES THAT DO NOT HAVE DIGITAL PLATFORM TO DELIVER SERVICES? ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE
  28. 28. ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE Generic Enterprise Architecture Model from Digital Government Platform from Brazilian States and FD GTD contextualization Generic Architecture Macro Business Application Data Management  Approach to use the Generic Model Architecture of the Digital Government Platform by States and FD
  29. 29. CITIZEN IDENTIFICATION DIGITAL PUBLIC SERVICES DELIVERING CITIZEN RELATIONSHIP (CzRM) CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT AND PARTICIPATION PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY PLATFORM MANAGEMENT ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE
  30. 30. DIAGNOSTICS OF THE CAPACITY OF DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICES AND THEIR ENTERPISE ARCHITECURE DELIVERING SERVICES INFRASTRUCTURE ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE DIGITAL PLATFORMS, PORTALS AND APPS MAIN CHALLENGES TO DELIVER PUBLIC SERVICES COST OF DELIVERING SERVICES RESEARCH STRUCTURE
  31. 31. RESULTS - 2019  Generic methodology to support digital transformation of public services  Public services cost methodology DIGITAL SERVICES  Partnership with the Federal Government to develop 5 high-impact national digital services for society  CTPS Digital - Work and Social Security Card  Electronic Immunization Record Cards – ConecteSUS  Vehicle Registration and Licensing Document - CRLV Digital  Unemployment insurance  DNI - National Identity Document Goals Actions under development
  32. 32. DIGITAL SERVICES ESTIMATED ECONOMY: R$ 3.4 million month (BR) [Qty Physical CTPs (Oct) X R $ 11.84 by CTPS] ESTIMATED ECONOMY R$ 54 millions/year (only in Minas Gerais State) CTPS DIGITAL CRLV DIGITAL
  33. 33. X IMMUNIZATION CARD DNI DIGITAL SERVICES
  34. 34. GENERIC METHODOLOGY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF PUBLIC SERVICES PUBLIC SERVICES COST METHODOLOGY DIGITAL SERVICES
  35. 35. Governance for the Digital Transformation Enterprise Architecture Digital Services 2020.1 GOALS 1. Governance Guidelines Document for Digital Transformation for States and DF 2. TD Capability Diagnostics from 14 States 3. TD Guidance Document Delivery to Governors and Other Authorities 4. KPIs System to acompanhar of effectiveness from the efetividade da Governance for Digital Transformation 5. Workshop to support Brazilian States in the development their Governance for Digital Transformation Strategy 1. Model for monitoring the development and evolution of state government digital platforms; 2. Training in enterprise architecture for at least 2 specialists from at least 10 FUs; 3. Enterprise (transition) architecture for at least 10 Ufs 4. Intragovernmental reference corporate architecture 5. Enterprise Architecture Knowledge Pills (at least 10 3-5 minute videos). 1. Relevant service cost mapping in 10 states 1. States ID card 2. Work and Social Security Card - CTPS 2. Deployment Generic methodology for digital transformation of services in 4 states 3. Dissemination of Digital CTPS in States (and reduce physical CTPS emissions by 30%) 4. Adoption of digital CRLV in other states to eliminate CRLV printing 5. Digital Vaccine Card in the States - ConecteSUS - Ministry of Health / DATASUS 6. Indexing information about state services of 10 UFs in search engines - Google, Bing, etc. 7. State / District DT Solutions Catalog
  36. 36. "Success requires agility and drive to constantly rethink, reinvigorate, react and reinvent" Bill Gates THANK YOU!!!

