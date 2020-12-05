Sesion 4 v

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Análisis Instrumental SESIÓN 4 ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS. MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL ...
UNIDAD 1 Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. • Factor de asimetría. • Asimetría de picos. • Mejoramiento de la separación cromatográfic...
• FACTOR DE ASIMETRÍA En la teoría: el sistema cromatográfico se comporta como un operador gaussiano, con una distribución...
• FACTOR DE ASIMETRÍA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Donde: As = factor de asimetría de pico b = distancia desde el punto medio de...
• ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. PICOS CON COLA a) Simetría (As = 1) b) Asimetría positiva (As > 1) c) Asimetrí...
• ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z.  K, CS=concentración del soluto en la F.E.; Cm=concentración del soluto en la...
• ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. FACTORES QUE GENERAN LA ASIMETRÍA DE PICO: Resolución incompleta de dos bandas...
• ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z.  Hay dos formas de disminuir la sobrecarga:  Reducir la muestra  Aumentar e...
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Mezcla de compuestos semivolátiles
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Separaciones ineficientes y asimétricas
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. OPTIMIZACIÓN DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA AUMENTA...
FACTORES A SELECCIONAR PARA SEPARACIONES Y CUANTIFICACIÓN A TRAVÉS DE COLUMNAS CROMATOGRÁFICAS 1. Fase estacionaria: a) Fo...
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Variación del factor de retención * Cambio de temper...
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Variación del factor de selectividad • Cuando k´ se ...
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. El problema general de la elución cromatográfica • L...
• MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. El problema general de la elución cromatográfica • L...
• CONCLUSIONES Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. La manera más fácil de modificar , k´ es variando la temperatura o la composición d...
Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. BIBLIOGRAFÍA RECOMENDADA  Harris, D. (2001), Análisis Químico Cuantitativo, Editorial Reverté S.A....
  1. 1. Análisis Instrumental SESIÓN 4 ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS. MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS CARRERA DE QUÍMICAY FARMACIA CII (2020-2021) Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Docente de la asignatura
  2. 2. UNIDAD 1 Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. • Factor de asimetría. • Asimetría de picos. • Mejoramiento de la separación cromatográfica. CONTENIDO DE LA SESIÓN • Analizar el fundamento de las técnicas de separación cromatográfica para el desarrollo y optimización de métodos analíticos de separación. OBJETIVO DE LA UNIDAD
  3. 3. • FACTOR DE ASIMETRÍA En la teoría: el sistema cromatográfico se comporta como un operador gaussiano, con una distribución normal de la banda según pasa el compuesto a través de la columna. En la práctica: los picos cromatográficos raramente son gaussianos; pudiendo conducir a errores significativos cuantitativos al trabajar con picos distorsionados. La asimetría de banda se puede describir con un único parámetro que se define en función del FACTOR DE SIMETRÍA. La asimetría de pico puede deberse a factores tanto instrumentales como cromatográficos. Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z.
  4. 4. • FACTOR DE ASIMETRÍA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Donde: As = factor de asimetría de pico b = distancia desde el punto medio del pico el punto de salida o caída del mismo (medido al 10% de altura del pico) a = distancia desde el inicio del pico hacia el punto medio (medido al 10% de altura del pico)
  5. 5. • ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. PICOS CON COLA a) Simetría (As = 1) b) Asimetría positiva (As > 1) c) Asimetría negativa (As < 1) TAILING O PICO CON COLA FRONTING O PICO CON DISTORSION FRONTAL PICO GAUSSIANO  Las propiedades de equilibrio describen sistemáticamente la aparición de frentes y colas a través del uso de isotermas (origen termodinámico), y la forma de los picos cromatográficos se parametrizan con una simetría.
  6. 6. • ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z.  K, CS=concentración del soluto en la F.E.; Cm=concentración del soluto en la F.M.  La sobrecarga produce picos que aumentan gradualmente y acaban de forma abrupta.  Se presentan colas largas cuando algunos puntos retienen el soluto con más fuerza que otros. La representación de CS en función de Cm (a una temperatura dada) se llama una ISOTERMA * Skoog, D. A. (2008), Principios del Análisis Instrumental, Cengage Learning Editores, México.
  7. 7. • ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. FACTORES QUE GENERAN LA ASIMETRÍA DE PICO: Resolución incompleta de dos bandas Presencia de puntos de gran actividad en las fases estacionarias Reacciones químicas del compuesto en la columna Volúmenes muertos en el sistema cromatográf. Técnicas de inyección incorrectas, etc.
  8. 8. • ASIMETRÍA DE PICOS Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z.  Hay dos formas de disminuir la sobrecarga:  Reducir la muestra  Aumentar el área de la superficie disponible  Si la detección es fácil y sensible entonces una forma sencilla de mejorar la separación de disminuir el tamaño de muestra.  Si la detección no es sensible se necesitan muestras de mayor tamaño y volúmenes de fase estacionaria mayores. SOBRECARGA DE MUESTRA
  9. 9. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Mezcla de compuestos semivolátiles
  10. 10. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Separaciones ineficientes y asimétricas
  11. 11. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. OPTIMIZACIÓN DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA AUMENTAR LA SEPARACIÓN ENTRE BANDAS Modificar variables termodinámicas (K, k´, α) modificando F.M., F.E. y temperatura. DISMINUIR EL ANCHO DE BANDAS Modificar variables que permiten H y N (ecuación de Van Deemter)
  12. 12. FACTORES A SELECCIONAR PARA SEPARACIONES Y CUANTIFICACIÓN A TRAVÉS DE COLUMNAS CROMATOGRÁFICAS 1. Fase estacionaria: a) Forma y tamaño b) Longitud c) Morfología de la fase estacionaria d) Composición del material 2. Fase móvil a) Composición b) Caudal 3. Temperatura 4. Detector 5. Tamaño de la muestra (volumen, concentración) • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z.
  13. 13. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Variación del factor de retención * Cambio de temperatura: GC * Cambio de composición de fase móvil: LC
  14. 14. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. Variación del factor de selectividad • Cuando k´ se aproxima a la unidad, se ha de buscar un procedimiento para aumentar . • Se dispone de varias opciones, en orden decreciente de conveniencia: • Cambiar la composición de la fase móvil • Cambiar la temperatura de la columna • Cambiar la composición de la fase estacionaria • Utilizar efectos químicos especiales.
  15. 15. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. El problema general de la elución cromatográfica • LC, elución con gradiente • GC, programación de temperatura
  16. 16. • MEJORAMIENTO DE LA SEPARACIÓN CROMATOGRÁFICA Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. El problema general de la elución cromatográfica • LC, elución con gradiente • GC, programación de temperatura
  17. 17. • CONCLUSIONES Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. La manera más fácil de modificar , k´ es variando la temperatura o la composición de la fase móvil. “Aunque relativamente es menos conveniente”, se puede cambiar el relleno de la columna.
  18. 18. Dra. Tatiana Zamora Z. BIBLIOGRAFÍA RECOMENDADA  Harris, D. (2001), Análisis Químico Cuantitativo, Editorial Reverté S.A., Barcelona-España.  Rubinson, K. A., Rubinson, J.F. (2001), Análisis Instrumental, Pearson Educación, Madrid-España.  Skoog, D. A. (2008), Principios del Análisis Instrumental, Cengage Learning Editores, México

×