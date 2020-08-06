Kehancuaran alam semesta menurut agama buddha

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KOMPETENSI DASAR Melalui kegiatan pembelajaran dengan model discovery learning dan pendekatan saintifik, peserta didik dap...
METODE PEMBELAJARAN Pendekatan : Scientific Learning Model : Discovery Learning (Pembelajaran Penemuan) Metode : Ceramah, Diskusi,Tanya Jawab, Praktek, Penugasan
Alam semesta“Sang Buddha & Ajaran-Nya” oleh Narada Mahathera ini menyatakan bahwa bumi adalah sebuah titik kecil yang tak ...
Referensi Buku cetak pendidikan agama buddha kelas XII
Terims kasih
  1. 1. KOMPETENSI DASAR Melalui kegiatan pembelajaran dengan model discovery learning dan pendekatan saintifik, peserta didik dapat menjelaskan dan menyajikan tentang Alam Semesta dalam Perspektif Agama BUdhha serta mengembangkan nilai karakter menerima, menghargai (religiositas), disiplin, dan bertanggung jawab (integritas). dan nasionalisme. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN Menghayati alam semesta dalam perspektif agama Buddha
  2. 2. METODE PEMBELAJARAN Pendekatan : Scientific Learning Model : Discovery Learning (Pembelajaran Penemuan) Metode : Ceramah, Diskusi,Tanya Jawab, Praktek, Penugasan
  3. 3. Alam semesta“Sang Buddha & Ajaran-Nya” oleh Narada Mahathera ini menyatakan bahwa bumi adalah sebuah titik kecil yang tak berarti di alam semesta; bukanlah satu-satunya dunia yang dapat dihuni dan manusia bukanlah satu-satunya makhluk hidup. System dunia adalah tak terhingga, dan begitu juga makhluk hidup. Kelahiran dapat terjadi di berbagai alam kehidupan. Secara keseluruhan ada tiga puluh satu tempat dimana makhluk mewujudkan diri sesuai dengan kamma masing-masing.
  4. 4. Referensi Buku cetak pendidikan agama buddha kelas XII
  5. 5. Terims kasih

