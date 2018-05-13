-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Covering the essentials of fund accounting, this flexible book introduces the reader to the basic accounting principles at work in both governmental and not-for-profit organizations.
Author : Martin Ives
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Martin Ives ( 9✮ )
Link Download : https://anyingmatineh.blogspot.sg/?book=0132776014
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment