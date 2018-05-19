-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Storytelling, story analysis, report writing, persuasive writing, discussing literature, vocabulary- no matter what language arts topic you re addressing, this book will provide you with dozens of activity ideas using a wide range of technologies. Each activity in this book is tagged with a recommended level, main technologies used, and literacy covered, and all are aligned to the NETSS and Common Core State Standards. You can easily adapt the majority of the activities for any level with minor modifications, including for students with special needs and English language learners. More than 20 activity ideas addressing all grade levels and many literacies, activities are aligned to the NETSS and Common Core State Standards
Author :
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=1564843394
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment