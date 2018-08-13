Best [DOC] Never Apologise: The Collected Writings of Lindsay Anderson For Iphone was created ( Lindsay Anderson )

Best known for the classic 1960s films This Sporting Life and If...., Lindsay Anderson (1923-1994) was also an influential theatre director (particularly associated with the Royal Court) and a prolific critic and essayist. This volume collects his outspoken writings and reviews on the arts of stage and screen from the 1950s to the 1990s, together with commentary on his own career, and is illustrated with photographs from his personal collection as well as film and theatre stills.

