Synnopsis :

Gives you access to a range of full-color clinical images and patient radiographs that illustrate the differentiating characteristics of lesions in the oral and maxillofacial region. This title brings you the information on the etiology, clinical features, histopathology, treatment, and prognosis of each disease entity.



Author : Brad W. Neville DDS

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Brad W. Neville DDS ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1416034358

