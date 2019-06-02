Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 GUÍA DIDÁCTICA Medio de imagen fija proyectable: Power Point “Con la comida SÍ se juega” 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿P...
2 Contenidos que se desarrollarán con la integración del medio~TIC:  Conceptuales:  Cantidad que debemos consumir para a...
3 a) Identificación: Con la comida SÍ se juega. Este Medio-TICestácompuesto por 14 diapositivas, las dos primeras tratan d...
4 Pantalla 3: nº 3, 4, 5 y 6. En las siguientes diapositivas aparecerán las preguntas del bloque que hayas elegido trabaja...
5 Imagen 5. Diapositiva 5. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen 6. Diapositiva 6. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen...
6 Imagen 8. Diapositiva 8. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen 9. Diapositiva 9. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen10. Diapo...
7 Imagen 11. Diapositiva 11. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen 12. Diapositiva 12. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen 13. Diapositi...
8 Imagen 13. Diapositiva 13. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen 14. Respuesta correcta. Imagen 14. Respuesta correcta.
9 b) Características A continuación determinaremos las posibilidades que nuestro medio presenta, siempre y cuandose dé un ...
10 Despuésde esto, el profesorpondráunvídeoenclase para promoverlabuenaalimentación y durará la otra mitad de la clase. En...
11 2. Hábitos. A través de preguntas del tipo: verdadero o falso, descubrir los distintos hábitosde losniñosy corregiraque...
12 4. Bibliografía- Webgrafía Trabajo de actividades en clase sobre la alimentación saludable. https://www.juntadeandaluci...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia

6 views

Published on

guia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia

  1. 1. 1 GUÍA DIDÁCTICA Medio de imagen fija proyectable: Power Point “Con la comida SÍ se juega” 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? Antes de comenzar a hablar de esta propuesta hay que tener en cuenta una serie de aspectos,comoson losdestinatarios, el momentode aplicación,qué se pretendeconlamisma y cómo será utilizada. a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Este medio de imagen fija proyectable, que se trata de unas diapositivas informatizadas dividida en dos bloques (clasificación de los animales y sustancias nutritivas) con distintas preguntasytres opcionespararesponder,se dirige alosalumnosy alumnas que tengan entre los 9 y 10 años de edad, pertenecientes al 4º curso de Educación Primaria. b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Estas diapositivasinformatizadas serán trabajadas con los alumnos a modo de evaluación. Por lo que se llevará a cabo esta actividad una vez explicado y entendido los contenidos del tema, en este caso, “La clasificación de los alimentos y las sustancias nutritivas”(páginas) . c) ¿Qué se pretende? Para conocerque se pretende coneste medio-TIC,se muestranacontinuaciónlosobjetivos generales que queremos obtener con la implementación del medio en el aula, así como los distintos tipos de contenidos a tratar: Objetivos que se desean alcanzar con la ayuda del medio-TIC:  Conocerel grado de conocimientode losalumnosconrelaciónaloscontenidosque se han diseñado.  Establecer la relación entre la alimentación equilibrada y el estado de salud.  Conocerla frecuenciade consumode losdistintos gruposde alimentos,paramantener una dieta equilibrada.  Adquirir hábitos de higiene, salud, alimentación en el aula para aplicar en el ámbito familia-social.  Crear y adquirir los conocimientos básicos sobre la rueda de alimentos.  Elaborar un menú.
  2. 2. 2 Contenidos que se desarrollarán con la integración del medio~TIC:  Conceptuales:  Cantidad que debemos consumir para adquirir una dieta sana y equilibrada.  Clasificación de los alimentos según su origen: animal, vegetal y mineral.  Sustancias nutritivas que pueden contener los alimentos: proteínas, hidratos de carbono, grasas, vitaminas y minerales.  Menú.  Procedimentales:  Desarrollo de explicación teórica.  Elaboraciónde diapositivasinformatizadas con cuestiones referidas a nuestro tema a tratar.  Reconocimiento de aquellos alimentos que nos permiten tener una dieta sana y equilibrada.  Actitudinales:  Adaptación a las normas de trabajo.  Fomentar el respeto.  Compromiso por la actividad.  Atención a la explicación del profesor. d) ¿Cómolo utilizaremos? Este medio-TIC se utilizará en clase para finalizar el apartado de “La clasificación de los alimentos y las sustancias nutritivas” y evaluar los contenidos trabajados con los alumnos en clase. Se trata, por tanto, de un elemento didáctico de evaluación, que sirve para intentar conocer el grado de conocimiento alcanzado por los alumnos sobre los contenidos indicados anteriormente. Al mismo tiempo, esperamos que sirva de motivación para los alumnos al utilizar otro método de evaluación distinto al habitual (pruebas escritas) y de manera más divertida. 2. Seleccióndel medio~TIC:¿Qué? Para conocer el medio TIC creado pasaremos a continuación a identificar cada una de sus partes, explicando detenidamente cómo llevarlo a la práctica paso a paso y caracterizándolo según las posibilidades y limitaciones que plantea.
  3. 3. 3 a) Identificación: Con la comida SÍ se juega. Este Medio-TICestácompuesto por 14 diapositivas, las dos primeras tratan de la portada y del la selección de los bloques que vamos a trabajar, la clasificación de los animales y las sustancias nutritivas. Según el bloque que se escoja las cuestiones varían, en el caso de la clasificación de los alimentos la pregunta será: “¿Cómo se clasifica este alimento según su origen?, mientras que en las sustancias nutritivas la pregunta será: ¿A qué grupo pertenece este alimento? Primera pantalla: Diapositiva nº1 En la diapositiva nº1 aparece la portada con el título “Con la comida SÍ se juega”. Imagen 1. Diapositiva1.Portada. Segunda Pantalla: Diapositiva 2 En estadiapositivaencontramosdosbloques,porunlado,laclasificaciónde los animales, y por otro,las sustanciasnutritivas. Cada uno de ellos tiene un hipervínculo que te conducirá a sus cuestiones correspondientes en un solo click. Imagen 2. Diapositiva2.Bloques.
  4. 4. 4 Pantalla 3: nº 3, 4, 5 y 6. En las siguientes diapositivas aparecerán las preguntas del bloque que hayas elegido trabajar. En el caso que hayas pulsado en el bloque de clasificación de los alimentos, aparecerán 6 diapositivas con preguntas sobre el tema. Hay tres opciones para responder las cuales tienen un hipervínculo que según aciertes o falles te llevará a una diapositiva u otra. Imagen 3.Diapositiva 3. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen 4. Diapositiva 4. Clasificación de los alimentos.
  5. 5. 5 Imagen 5. Diapositiva 5. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen 6. Diapositiva 6. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen 7. Diapositiva 7. Clasificación de los alimentos.
  6. 6. 6 Imagen 8. Diapositiva 8. Clasificación de los alimentos. Imagen 9. Diapositiva 9. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen10. Diapositiva10. Sustanciasnutritivas.
  7. 7. 7 Imagen 11. Diapositiva 11. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen 12. Diapositiva 12. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen 13. Diapositiva 13. Sustancias nutritivas.
  8. 8. 8 Imagen 13. Diapositiva 13. Sustancias nutritivas. Imagen 14. Respuesta correcta. Imagen 14. Respuesta correcta.
  9. 9. 9 b) Características A continuación determinaremos las posibilidades que nuestro medio presenta, siempre y cuandose dé un correctouso de él,enfunciónde loque se determina en el texto de Cabrero, J, (2007). Dichas posibilidades serán las siguientes:  Permite captar la atención por la forma de haber evaluado los contenidos y no habernos basado únicamente en pruebas escritas.  Permite la interconexión: las nuevas tecnologías ofrecen grandes posibilidades; de modo que se pueden combinar y amplia así sus posibilidades.  Los niños podrán aprender mejor el tema, gracias a las imágenes que acompañan el contenido y a la reflexión que les lleva las cuestiones.  Permitenpromoverla cooperación y la participación mediante la lluvia de ideas y los trabajos realizados de forma grupal.  Permite que exista el feedback y los sistemas de comunicación Basándonosenel textode Marqués,P (2011) podríamosdeterminar algunas limitaciones que se podrían encontrar en un medio como el nuestro, como lo son las siguientes:  Todo docente ha de estar formado para aprovecharse de este tipo de medios.  Los alumnospodríandistraerse conlosobjetosvisualesque aparecen acompañando a las cuestiones.  Las ventajas de las TIC solo se pueden producir en caso de que se cuente con un profesorado formado en el uso educativo de las mismas. 3. Actividades a realizar: Por lo que se refiere a cómo se van a llevar a cabo las actividades que se van a realizar con este medio,conviene distinguirentre lo que es necesario hacer antes de su aplicación, lo que se hará mientras se está aplicando y lo que vendrá una vez se haya llevado a cabo todo lo explicado anteriormente. a) Antes de la aplicación del medio-TIC Antes de la aplicación de este medio se llevarán a cabo tres actividades diferentes que se describirán a continuación. La primera será una lluvia de ideas que se realizará en común con todos los compañeros, para que el docente pueda conocer qué conocen y qué desconocen los alumnos acerca del tema. Servirá de introducción al tema, puesto que al finalizar el profesor les comentará a los alumnos todo aquello que van a aprender a lo largo de esta Unidad Didáctica. Durará una mitad de la clase.
  10. 10. 10 Despuésde esto, el profesorpondráunvídeoenclase para promoverlabuenaalimentación y durará la otra mitad de la clase. En este caso hemos escogido el siguiente vídeo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeXzKg95H8c Posteriormente,yyaenla segundasesión,justoantesde llevarala prácticanuestromedio- tic pediremosalosniñosque realicenunesquemaconlas ideas más importantes. Así tendrán reciente lainformaciónde maneraclara.Además,este esquemalopodránutilizarcomoapoyo al principio de nuestra actividad para que les resulte más fácil. b) Durante la aplicación del medio-Tic A continuación, explicaremos a lo largo de este apartado cómo y qué conceptos iremos desarrollando durante la puesta en práctica del medio-TIC que hemos elaborado. En nuestro medio-TIC contamos con la portada y con dos bloques; “La clasificación de los alimentos”y“Las sustanciasnutritivas”.Estasdosdiapositivas nos servirán para dar a conocer el título de la unidad didáctica y presentar nuestro juego “Con la comida SÍ se juega”. Podrán elegir el bloque que quieran practicar y al pulsar en él le saldrán las cuestiones correspondientesal tema. Tienentresopcionespararesponder,perosólounaserála correcta. De esta manera, conocerán las características de los alimentos, su clasificación y a que sustancianutritivapertenecen.Además,reforzamos lo aprendido en clase a modo de repaso. c) Después de la aplicación del medio-TIC Una vez aplicadoel medio-TIC diseñado habrá otras tres actividades más a realizar, las cuales quedan detalladas a continuación. 1. Comedorescolar. Proponera losalumnosdiferentes menús para el comedor escolar, pudiendo crear un debate, charlas, coloquios, mesa redonda… Con posterioridad y trabajandoel equilibriode losmenússe aportaráinformaciónde otrosmiembrosde la comunidad educativa.
  11. 11. 11 2. Hábitos. A través de preguntas del tipo: verdadero o falso, descubrir los distintos hábitosde losniñosy corregiraquellascostumbresocreenciasque estén confundidas o sean erróneas. 3. Dramatización. Se realizará un pequeño teatro en clase sobre situaciones que se puedendarenlosmercados. Se valorará la creatividad y el uso de conceptos sobre el tema trabajado en clase.
  12. 12. 12 4. Bibliografía- Webgrafía Trabajo de actividades en clase sobre la alimentación saludable. https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/export/drupaljda/salud_5af9586b56101_recursos_alumnos 2.pdf Recursos educativos para trabajar los alimentos. http://www.humanodigital.com.ar/mas-de-70-actividades-educativas-sobre-alimentacion- nutricion-y-cocina/ Vídeo para concienciar a los niños de la importancia de una adecuada alimentación. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeXzKg95H8c Vídeo educativo sobre la alimentación. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUwrlz3-4aw

×