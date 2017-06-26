Винената дегустация с Мария Чалиева
Здравейте Аз съм Мария Чалиева Ако искате да научите нещо за виното, то попаднали сте на вашето място.
Защо да дегустираме? • Трябва ли да дегустираме? В крайна сметка виното си е вино • От какво се нуждаем? – Нос – Вкусови р...
Абстрактният език на виното Плътен, дълбок цвят с рубинен оттенък. Мощна атака на нос с нотки на кожа, рачел, печени сини ...
Цветът
Цветът
Ароматите
Ароматите
Ароматите Видове - Първични, вторични и третични Няколко техники
Вкусовете – тяло на виното Да, виното има тяло. Това е впечатлението за тежест, плътност и дори размер, което виното остав...
Вкусовете – сетивни зони Сетивни зони на езика Солено Кисело Сладко Горчиво
Вкусовете – развитие Развитие на вкусовите усещания при дегустация Атака Развитие Финал Продължителност в секунди 2-3 5-12...
Вкусовете – интензитет Интензивност на вкусовите усещания
Две правила при дегустация 1.Пийте бавно 2.Внимавайте
Винената дегустация

Кратко въведение в дегустирането на вино с Мария Чалиева и Fresh Cuts of Life

