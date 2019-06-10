Read online: Good Night Diggers

Good Night Diggers by Adam Gamble, Mark Jasper, Kelly Cooper

















Title: Good Night Diggers

Author: Adam Gamble, Mark Jasper, Kelly Cooper

Pages: 26

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781602196780

Publisher: Good Night Books









Description



Good Night Diggers by Adam Gamble, Mark Jasper, Kelly Cooper Good NIght Diggers features mini diggers, crawlers, suction diggers,wheeled diggers, grapple diggers, shaker and crusher buckets, slab crabs, diggers working construction sites, digger operators, mechanics and more. Welcome to the land of diggers.



This book is part of the bestselling Good Night Our World series, which includes hundreds of titles exploring iconic locations and exciting themes.



This board book tours young readers around the jobsite where all their favorite diggers are hard at work. Don't forget your safety hats!













