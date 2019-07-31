Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Battle Audiobook Free Audiobook Downloads Battle LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Battle Battle: The Story of the Bulge, John Toland’s first work of military history, recounts the saga of beleaguered Amer...
Battle
Battle
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobook Downloads Battle

3 views

Published on

Free Audiobook Downloads Battle

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobook Downloads Battle

  1. 1. Battle Audiobook Free Audiobook Downloads Battle LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Battle Battle: The Story of the Bulge, John Toland’s first work of military history, recounts the saga of beleaguered American troops as they resisted Hitler’s deadly counteroffensive in World War II’s Battle of the Bulge—and turned it into an Allied victory. It is a gripping work, painstakingly researched and imbued with such vivid detail that listeners will feel as though they themselves witnessed these events. This is a book not to be missed by anyone interested in this tumultuous era of our world’s history. “The author has devoted years to studying memoirs, interviewing veterans, and consulting military documents, both German and American. He also has revisited the old battlefields in Belgium and Luxembourg…Toland has told the whole story with dramatic realism…It is a story of panic, terror, and of high­hearted courage.”—New York Times Book Review
  3. 3. Battle
  4. 4. Battle

×