Ruffle Saree Trends That Are Pushed by Bollywood in 2022.pptx

Indian designers have been devoting pushing the envelope for sustainable fashion by sourcing fabrics. Ruffles, the fashion of the 17th Century, comes with a big mega-hit in current fashion. The ruffles were fashioned from the British period, which they used in the neck- portion, the cuff of sleeves, as well as in verges. Now our fashion formulators have reinvented these ruffles in an ultramodern way, which mixes with our traditional attires. Saree is one of them which combines with ruffles and comes out with a new trend; these days we call it Ruffle Saree.