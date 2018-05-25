[NEWS] Practical RDF by Shelley Powers Free Acces

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
The Resource Description Framework (RDF) is a structure for describing and interchanging metadata on the Web. This text offers an in-depth exploration of RDF through immediate and solvable problems.
Author : Shelley Powers
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Shelley Powers ( 3✮ )
Link Download : https://downloadbooks14.blogspot.sg/?book=0596002637
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment