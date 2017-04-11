Presentación sinonimos y antónimos

Objetivos Luego de haber estudiado el tema de los sinónimos y antónimos el/la estudiante: Definirá correctamente los con...
¿Qué son los sinónimos? • Son palabras que tienen igual significado. • Ejemplo: aeronave aeroplano avión
Más ejemplos de Sinónimos
Selecciona el sinónimo correcto Bonito Feo Hermoso Feito
 diccionario de sinónimos  Ficha para trabajar sinónimos  ejemplos de sinónimos
¿Qué son los antónimos? • Son palabras que tienen significado opuesto. Obeso Delgado
Más ejemplos de Antónimos
Selecciona el antónimo correcto Grande PequeñitoGigantePequeño
diccionario de antónimos Juego para trabaJar antónimos y sinónimos eJemplos de antónimos
Conclusiones  En conclusión el alumno tendrá toda la capacidad de diferenciar sinónimos y antónimos y podrá resolver ejer...
comprender y diferenciar los sinónimos y antónimos, y tener en claro cada una de ellas..

  1. 1. Objetivos Luego de haber estudiado el tema de los sinónimos y antónimos el/la estudiante: Definirá correctamente los conceptos sinónimos y antónimos. Mencionará ejemplos de sinónimos y antónimos. Identificará sinónimos y antónimos.
  2. 2. ¿Qué son los sinónimos? • Son palabras que tienen igual significado. • Ejemplo: aeronave aeroplano avión
  3. 3. Más ejemplos de Sinónimos
  4. 4. Selecciona el sinónimo correcto Bonito Feo Hermoso Feito
  5. 5.  diccionario de sinónimos  Ficha para trabajar sinónimos  ejemplos de sinónimos
  6. 6. ¿Qué son los antónimos? • Son palabras que tienen significado opuesto. Obeso Delgado
  7. 7. Más ejemplos de Antónimos
  8. 8. Selecciona el antónimo correcto Grande PequeñitoGigantePequeño
  9. 9. diccionario de antónimos Juego para trabaJar antónimos y sinónimos eJemplos de antónimos
  10. 10. Conclusiones  En conclusión el alumno tendrá toda la capacidad de diferenciar sinónimos y antónimos y podrá resolver ejercicios con toda la facilidad que ellos tienen.

×