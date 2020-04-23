Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
< THƯƠNG HIỆU Hotline : 0905.81.33.11 Địa chỉ : 150 Tôn Đức Thắng Đà Nẵng   Tìm kiếm    0
CHĂM SÓC DA Kem dưỡng da Nước hoa hồng Sữa rửa mặt Tẩy tế bào chết Kem Dưỡng Mắt Làm Dịu Da CALENDULA ESSENTIAL ₫790.000,0...
NƯỚC HOA Nước hoa nam Nước hoa nữ Tinh dầu Kem Dưỡng Giúp Da Trắng Sáng WHITE SEED SPOTLIGHT ₫790.000,0 ₫755.000,0 Kem Dưỡ...
TRANG ĐIỂM Makeup Mắt Tẩy trang Trang điểm mặt Trang điểm môi HEAVEN ₫612.000,0 Sữa Dưỡng Thể Hương Nước Hoa PERFUME SEED ...
BLOG LÀM ĐẸP Phấn Phủ Khoáng Làm Mịn Da TFS BARE SKIN MINERAL COVER ₫521.000,0 Phấn Má Hồng LOVELY MEEX PASTEL CUSHION ₫20...
Son bourjois velvet rouge edition Son bourjois velvet rouge edition – Son Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet review. Xuất xứ th...
Chăm sóc da Kem dưỡng da Nước hoa hồng Sữa rửa mặt Tẩy tế bào chết Nước hoa Nước hoa nam Nước hoa nữ Tinh dầu Trang điểm M...
Tinvivu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tinvivu

25 views

Published on

Tinvivu

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tinvivu

  1. 1. < THƯƠNG HIỆU Hotline : 0905.81.33.11 Địa chỉ : 150 Tôn Đức Thắng Đà Nẵng   Tìm kiếm    0
  2. 2. CHĂM SÓC DA Kem dưỡng da Nước hoa hồng Sữa rửa mặt Tẩy tế bào chết Kem Dưỡng Mắt Làm Dịu Da CALENDULA ESSENTIAL ₫790.000,0 ₫755.000,0 Kem Dưỡng Giúp Da Săn Mịn POMEGRANATE ₫915.000,0
  3. 3. NƯỚC HOA Nước hoa nam Nước hoa nữ Tinh dầu Kem Dưỡng Giúp Da Trắng Sáng WHITE SEED SPOTLIGHT ₫790.000,0 ₫755.000,0 Kem Dưỡng Trẻ Hóa Da Vùng Mắt YEHWADAM HEAVEN ₫1.415.000,0 Kem Dưỡng Sáng Trắng Da YEHWADAM PURE ₫1.415.000,0 Kem Dưỡng Da Phục Hồi Da DR.BELMEUR ADVANCED ₫1.050.000,0 Nước Cân Bằng Chống Lão Hóa Da YEHWADAMNước Cân Bằng Dưỡng Ẩm Chuyên Sâu THE THERAPY
  4. 4. TRANG ĐIỂM Makeup Mắt Tẩy trang Trang điểm mặt Trang điểm môi HEAVEN ₫612.000,0 Sữa Dưỡng Thể Hương Nước Hoa PERFUME SEED ₫612.000,0 Nước Hoa Toàn Thân NATURE GARDEN ROMANTIC ₫515.000,0 Nước Hoa SOUL PROMISE RING ₫490.000,0 ₫474.000,0 Nước Hoa SOUL SWEET KISS ₫474.000,0 ESSENTIAL ₫612.000,0
  5. 5. BLOG LÀM ĐẸP Phấn Phủ Khoáng Làm Mịn Da TFS BARE SKIN MINERAL COVER ₫521.000,0 Phấn Má Hồng LOVELY MEEX PASTEL CUSHION ₫208.000,0 Kem Lót Trang Điểm B.ZEROFIT ₫597.000,0 Phấn Má Hồng BLUSH POP ₫245.000,0 ₫233.000,0 Phấn Nước MIRACLE FINISH ₫569.000,0 Kem Lót TFS AIR COTTON MAKE UP BASE ₫109.000,0
  6. 6. Son bourjois velvet rouge edition Son bourjois velvet rouge edition – Son Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet review. Xuất xứ thương hiệu với ưu điểm che khuyết điểm tốt, bám... Kem lót maybelline baby skin che khuyết điểm Kem lót maybelline baby skin che khuyết điểm có tốt không? Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser giá bao nhiêu? Mua ở đâu là... Sữa rửa mặt trà xanh innisfree nào tốt Sữa rửa mặt trà xanh innisfree nào tốt? Giới thiệu top các Sữa Rửa Mặt Trà Xanh Innisfree được làm từ những lá trà... Review sản phẩm innisfree green tea seed serum Review Sản Phẩm Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum Có Tốt Không? Tinh chất dưỡng ẩm cô đặc từ hạt trà xanh Innisfree Green Tea... Review 5 serum Timeless ưa chuộng nhất hiện nay Review 6 serum Timeless ưa chuộng nhất hiện nay – Top 6 sản phẩm serum Timeless được đánh giá cao. Serum Timeless 20% Vitamin... GIỚI THIỆU Tin Vivu – Cửa Hàng Mỹ Phẩm – Shop mỹ phẩm chính hãng giá rẻ tại đà nẵng. Web bán mỹ phẩm chính hãng đà nẵng với các dòng mỹ phẩm làm đẹp uy tín chất lượng Website: tinvivu.com DANH MỤC SẢN PHẨM
  7. 7. Chăm sóc da Kem dưỡng da Nước hoa hồng Sữa rửa mặt Tẩy tế bào chết Nước hoa Nước hoa nam Nước hoa nữ Tinh dầu Trang điểm Makeup Mắt Tẩy trang Trang điểm mặt Trang điểm môi BẢN ĐỒ

×