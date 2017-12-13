Read Ionian: Corfu to Zakinthos | Ebook
Read Ionian: Corfu to Zakinthos | Ebook

The standard guide for Ionian sailing Like its companions West Aegean and East Aegean, Ionian contains detailed information on many of the smaller harbours and anchorages which cannot be adequately covered in Rod Heikell s major guides Greek Waters Pilot and Turkish Waters and Cyprus Pilot. These handy-sized cruising companions are ideal for charterers and flotilla sailors who are in the area for a short time but to make the best of it need all the essential background information on places to visit, history, food and travelling in Greece at their finger tips. Ionian covers the coasts and islands south from Corfu and has been extended for this sixth edition southwards to Finakounda and eastwards to Mesolongion. It has been fully revised with new and updated plans and photographs and major changes have been made to the layout to improve its use as a practical guide. Continuously updated over nearly 20 years from his own unrivalled research Rod Heikell s Ionian is the original and trusted on-board reference. Fully illustrated with harbor and anchorage plans, ground level and aerial photos in full color.

×