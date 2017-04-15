Problemas de arquimedes 2 resueltos

PROBLEMAS SOBRE EL PRINCIPIO DE ARQUÍMEDES RESUELTOS: AVISO: uso el valor de g redondeado a 10 m/s2. 1.- ¿Cómo es la densi...
2.- Calcula el volumen de un cilindro que está sumergido un tercio de su volumen en aceite mineral. El peso del cilindro e...
3.- ¿Cuál es el empuje que recibirá una esfera de hierro cuyo volumen es de 15 L y su peso es de 200 N si la echásemos en ...
El empuje es 150 N, que también es coherente con (3) ya que 200 N > 150 N Resultado: La esfera se hundiría y recibiría un ...
4.- Un objeto de 5 kg se sumerge completamente en agua siendo su peso aparente en ella de 30 N, calcula volumen del objeto...
5.- Un objeto sólido pesa 8 N en el aire, Cuando este objeto se cuelga de un dinamómetro y se sumerge completamente en agu...
  1. 1. PROBLEMAS SOBRE EL PRINCIPIO DE ARQUÍMEDES RESUELTOS: AVISO: uso el valor de g redondeado a 10 m/s2. 1.- ¿Cómo es la densidad media de un objeto, por ejemplo un pez, que está “a dos aguas” en una pecera de agua dulce? El peso de 1 L de agua dulce es de 10,5 N. Explica tu respuesta. SOLUCIÓN: Debemos partir, tal como se explicó en clase, de que, cuando un objeto está a dos aguas, la densidad media del objeto es igual a la densidad del fluido en el que se encuentra sumergido. Es decir, la densidad media del pez debe ser igual a la densidad del agua dulce en la que se encuentra. Por lo tanto el problema se reduce a calcular la densidad del agua dulce con los datos que se nos proporcionan. Fórmulas: D = m/V y P = m x g Calculamos la masa que hay en 1 L de agua dulce: P = m x g; m = P/g = 10,5 / 10 = 1,05 kg Calculamos la densidad: D = m/V = 1,05Kg / 1 L = 1,05 kg/L Resultado: Densidad media del pez = 1,05 kg/L
  2. 2. 2.- Calcula el volumen de un cilindro que está sumergido un tercio de su volumen en aceite mineral. El peso del cilindro es de 20 N. El peso de un litro de este aceite mineral es de 8,5 N. SOLUCIÓN: Paso 1.- Si nos dicen que el cilindro está sumergido 1/3 de su volumen nos están indicando que está flotando, por lo tanto se cumple que: P = E (1) y que E = peso del volumen desplazado de agua (2) Paso 2: Calculamos el Volumen desplazado por el cilindro ( que es igual al volumen sumergido). Utilizando (1) obtenemos el empuje que recibe el cilindro, pues sabemos su peso: E = P => E = 20 N Calculamos el volumen desplazado utilizando (2): E = peso de X L desplazados de aceite mineral 20N = peso de X L desplazados de aceite mineral Y haciendo una simple regla de tres: 1 L ----- pesa -------------- 8,5 N X L --- pesan ------------- 20 N X = (1 x 20) / 8,5 = 2,35 L Por lo tanto V desplazado = 2,35 L, que es igual al volumen sumergido del cilindro. Paso 3: Calculamos el volumen total del cilindro. Como nos dicen que el volumen sumergido es 1/3 del volumen total tenemos que: Volumen sumergido = 1/3 Vtotal = 2,35 L => Vtotal = 2,35 x 3 = 7,05 L Resultado: Volumen total del cilindro = 7,05 L
  3. 3. 3.- ¿Cuál es el empuje que recibirá una esfera de hierro cuyo volumen es de 15 L y su peso es de 200 N si la echásemos en agua pura? SOLUCIÓN: Como no sabemos si flotará, se hundirá o se quedará a dos aguas, debemos empezar a trabajar con una de estas tres posibilidades. Si obtenemos unos resultados incoherentes entonces es que no hemos elegido la opción correcta, por lo que habría que calcular una de las otras dos posibles situaciones hasta que obtengamos unos resultados plausibles Paso 1: Supongamos que flota. Entonces se cumpliría que: P = E (1) y que E = peso del volumen desplazado de agua (2) Como el Peso es 200 N utilizando (1) tenemos que: E = 200 N Y utilizando (2) nos quedaría que: E = peso de X L desplazados de agua 200 N = peso de X L de agua desplazados Luego: 1 L de agua pesa ------ 10 N X L de agua pesan ----200 N X = (1 x 200) / 10 = 20 L Por tanto, según nuestros cálculos el V desplazado debería ser de 20 L , pero como el volumen de la esfera es sólo de 15 L este resultado es imposible. Lo que implica empezar de nuevo suponiendo que se hundiría o que estaría a dos aguas. Paso 2: Supongamos que la esfera se hundiría. Entonces se cumpliría que: P > E (3) y que E = peso del volumen desplazado de agua (4) Como sabemos que si estuviera hundida, el volumen sumergido es igual al volumen de la esfera (15 L), podemos calcular el empuje directamente con (4): E = peso de 15 L de agua desplazada 1 L de agua pesa ------ 10 N 15 L de agua pesan ---- X N X = 15 x 10 = 150 N
  4. 4. El empuje es 150 N, que también es coherente con (3) ya que 200 N > 150 N Resultado: La esfera se hundiría y recibiría un empuje de 150 N
  5. 5. 4.- Un objeto de 5 kg se sumerge completamente en agua siendo su peso aparente en ella de 30 N, calcula volumen del objeto y el empuje que recibe. SOLUCIÓN: Planteamiento: Como podemos conocer el peso real del objeto (mediante su masa) y el peso aparente, podemos obtener el empuje que recibe. Una vez conocido el empuje podemos obtener el volumen desplazado de agua y, como está sumergido, el volumen sumergido que coincide con el volumen del objeto. Paso 1: Cálculo del empuje: Preal = m x g = 5 x 10 = 50 N E = Preal – Paparente = 50 – 30 = 20 N Paso 2: Cálculo del volumen desplazado: E = peso del volumen desplazado de agua 20 N = peso de X L de agua desplazados Luego : 1 L de agua pesa ------ 10 N X L de agua pesarán ---20 N N X = (1 x 20) / 10 = 2 L Volumen desplazado = 2 L y como el Volumen desplazado = Volumen sumergido = Volumen de la esfera = 2L Resultados: Empuje= 20 N Volumen de la esfera = 2 L
  6. 6. 5.- Un objeto sólido pesa 8 N en el aire, Cuando este objeto se cuelga de un dinamómetro y se sumerge completamente en agua, su peso aparente es de solo 6.5 N. ¿Cuál es la densidad del objeto? SOLUCIÓN: Planteamiento: Como conocemos el peso real del objeto (8 N) y el peso aparente (6,5 N), podemos obtener el empuje que recibe. Una vez conocido el empuje podemos obtener el volumen desplazado de agua y, como está sumergido, el volumen sumergido que coincide con el volumen del objeto. Una vez conocido el volumen del objeto calculamos la densidad (ya que su masa la obtenemos a partir de su peso). Paso 1: Calcular el empuje. E = Preal – Paparente = 8 – 6,5 = 1,5 N Paso 2: calcular el volumen del objeto a partir del empuje. E = peso del volumen desplazado de agua 1,5 N = peso de X L de agua desplazados Luego : 1 L de agua pesa ------ 10 N X L de agua pesarán ---1,5 N X = (1 x 1,5) / 10 = 0,15 L Volumen desplazado = 0,15 L y como el Volumen desplazado = Volumen sumergido = Volumen del objeto = 0,15 L Paso 3: Calcular la densidad del objeto. Fórmula D= m/V (1) Calculamos su masa a partir del peso real: P = m x g ; m = P / g = 8 / 10 = 0,8 kg Aplicamos la fórmula (1): D = m / V = 0,8 kg / 0,15 L = 5,33 kg/ L Resultado: la densidad del objeto es 5,33 kg/L

