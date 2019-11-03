Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stuck in Manistique Audiobook

  2. 2. Stuck in Manistique Audiobook free download for mac Near the midpoint of the Upper Peninsula, along a Lake Michigan bend of shore, is the town of Manistique, Michigan. Mark had never heard of Manistique before the death of his estranged aunt, but as sole beneficiary of Vivian's estate, he travels there to settle her affairs. As Mark tours his aunt's house for the first time, the doorbell rings. Days after graduating medical school, Dr. Emily Davis drives north, struggling with her illicit rendezvous on Mackinac Island. She never makes it. On the highway near Manistique, her car collides with a deer, shattering the car's windshield. Stranded for the night, Emily is directed to a nearby bed and breakfast. Maybe it's a heady reaction, the revelation that his aunt, an international aid doctor, ran a bed and breakfast in retirement. Or perhaps he plainly feels pity for the young, helpless doctor. Regardless, Mark decides to play host for one night, telling Emily that he's merely stepping in temporarily while his aunt is away. As a one-night stay turns into another and more guests arrive, the ersatz innkeeper steadily loses control of his story. And though Emily opens up to Mark, she has trouble explaining the middle-aged man who unexpectedly arrives at the doorstep looking for her. Will these two strangers, holding on to unraveling secrets, remain in town long enough to discover the connection between them?
  3. 3. Stuck in Manistique Audiobook free download for mac Written By: Dennis Cuesta Narrated By: Jeremy Arthur Publisher: ListenUp Audiobooks Date: December 2018 Duration: 10 hours 2 minutes
