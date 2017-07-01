Effective Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Offered by Best Naturopath Physician in Gold Coast
Outline • Introduction • Naturopath Physician • Services Offered • Treatment Methods for Curing IBS Problem • Contact Us
Introduction • Gold Coast Digestive Health is one of the leading digestive Healthcare Centre in Gold Coast. • Whether you ...
Naturopath Physician • Natasha Martin is the owner of the Healthcare Centre and having many years of experience in treatin...
Services Offered • We offer different kind of medical services like; Digestive Health Consultation Clinic Testing Patholog...
Treatment Methods for Curing IBS Problem • The main factor causing IBS problem is indigestion issues. The indigestion prob...
Contact Us • For more details about irritable bowel syndrome treatment in gold coast, reach us at Address: 2 Allunga Ave A...
Effective Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Offered by Best Naturopath Physician in Gold Coast

Gold Coast Digestive Health is one of the leading Naturopath Clinics in Gold Coast. Natasha Martin is the owner of the Healthcare centre and assisting patient from solving their respective digestive issues. If patient are ongoing irritable bowel problems like gas, diarrhea and constipation issues. Then, they start their treatments by giving naturopathic medicines and diagnose patient problem through pathology test, adrenal function testing and food intolerance testing. For more details about irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Gold Coast, visit http://www.goldcoastdigestivehealth.com.au/digestive-health/

Effective Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Offered by Best Naturopath Physician in Gold Coast

  1. 1. Effective Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Offered by Best Naturopath Physician in Gold Coast
  2. 2. Outline • Introduction • Naturopath Physician • Services Offered • Treatment Methods for Curing IBS Problem • Contact Us
  3. 3. Introduction • Gold Coast Digestive Health is one of the leading digestive Healthcare Centre in Gold Coast. • Whether you are ongoing digestive symptoms or in the initial stage of irritable bowel syndrome problem, then our digestive healthcare centre is there to assist you. • Therefore health care centre is assisted with highly skilled Naturopath Physician offering effective treatments.
  4. 4. Naturopath Physician • Natasha Martin is the owner of the Healthcare Centre and having many years of experience in treating patient digestive problems. • Before starting her own business, she has worked with many successful health care organization. • Therefore for the last sixteen years she has been specialized in finding the root cause of patient digestive problem and curing it completely.
  5. 5. Services Offered • We offer different kind of medical services like; Digestive Health Consultation Clinic Testing Pathology Testing Microscopic Screening Zyto body Scan Food Intolerance Testing Adrenal Function Testing & Pyrrole Testing
  6. 6. Treatment Methods for Curing IBS Problem • The main factor causing IBS problem is indigestion issues. The indigestion problem comes from unwanted stress from work, home or other financial problem. • We have updated technology in offering the best solutions for IBS related problems. • If we find any symptoms regarding IBS problem then we start to give naturopathic medicines for healing the necessary disorder.
  7. 7. Contact Us • For more details about irritable bowel syndrome treatment in gold coast, reach us at Address: 2 Allunga Ave Ashmore 4214 Contact no: 07 5676 5076 Email-id:enquiries@goldcoastdigestivehealth.com.au

