The Economic Impact of the Hospitality Industry

The hospitality industry refers to places away from home where people can stay, eat, and drink. This industry makes a huge contribution to the economy of the United States. For example, hospitality is a significant source of employment. The industry also creates jobs indirectly in other sectors like supply and delivery, marketing, and agriculture. The hospitality industry comprises several sectors, including hotels, food services, gaming, cruise lines, and travel. Hospitality and tourism have much in common, as both encompass hotels, food service outlets, casinos, travel, entertainment, and tourism-related activities. Lodging and accommodation constitutes the largest sector. It accounts for nearly a fifth of travel and tourism spending. Travelers spent about $300 billion on hotels in 2017. This industry supports almost 2.1 million jobs in the United States. On the other hand, food services account for roughly 16 percent of travel and tourism spending. In 2017, travelers spent $254 billion on food services, sustaining nearly 2.1 million jobs in the United States. The hospitality sector contributes significantly to the local and regional economies, both directly and indirectly. They contribute directly when customers pay for services such as lodging, food, and entertainment, and contribute indirectly when these companies buy goods and services from other suppliers and merchants. More businesses will be established if a destination attracts many visitors and tourists, resulting in healthy competition. This will boost the economy through an increased fiscal effect. City governments will benefit from hotel and property taxes, so more hotels lead to more money for municipal services. As hotels facilitate increased spending, people and companies enjoy a higher quality of life, making the destination more enjoyable for everyone who lives there or visits.