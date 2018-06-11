Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin fr...
River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio In the heart of Panama, a volcanic lake feeds a serpen...
River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio Written By: Jack Du Brul. Narrated By: J. Charles Publ...
River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio Download Full Version River of Ruin Audio OR Download ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio

5 views

Published on

River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio

  1. 1. River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio In the heart of Panama, a volcanic lake feeds a serpentine river - its stone banks laid by the Incas, who took back the gold and jewels plundered from them by the conquistadors. Legend has it that the Twice-Stolen Treasure has been buried for centuries in the Panamanian jungle. Discovering it means surviving the black waters of the River of Ruin... It begins at a Paris auction house, with a favor granted by an old high school friend to geologist Philip Mercer: the opportunity to buy a rare diary written during the French attempt at digging the Panama Canal. But Mercer isn't the only one who wants it. Three Chinese assassins have been dispatched to get it, forcing Mercer into a subterranean game of cat and mouse that takes him from the hellish maze of l'empire de la mort and through the sewers of Paris. Mercer realizes he has uncovered an intricate Chinese plot to trigger a deadly shift in the world's balance of power. At stake is control of the canal, recently handed over to the government of Panama by the United States. Only Philip Mercer - with help from beautiful U.S. Army officer Lauren Vanik, a cell of French Foreign Legion commandos, and a crusty eighty-year-old retired sea captain named Harry White - can stop them.
  3. 3. River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio Written By: Jack Du Brul. Narrated By: J. Charles Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: September 2004 Duration: 16 hours 47 minutes
  4. 4. River of Ruin Audiobook For Android | River of Ruin free book audio Download Full Version River of Ruin Audio OR Download now

×