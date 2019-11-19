THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE BOOK is a must-have activity book for kids looking to challenge themselves while having hours of fun. This book contains: - wacky mazes - clever word games - interesting Math problems - outrageous brain teasers - visual exercises - logic puzzles Each puzzle is unique and marked with a difficulty rating out of 5 stars. Kids start easy and build their confidence and skills. The most difficult puzzles are guaranteed to stump even parents! Solutions are provided and explained in detail so that everyone learns. This book is recommended for kids ages 8 and up.

