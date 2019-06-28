Amazon Charts Night Embrace (Dark-Hunter #2) P-DF Ready

This books ( Night Embrace (Dark-Hunter #2) ) Made by Sherrilyn Kenyon

About Books

Librarian's note: Alternate cover edition of ISBN 0312984820.Setting: Modern New OrleansNight Embrace spins the story of Talon, an ancient Celtic warrior who killed the son of the god Camulus.Camulus cursed Talon, decreeing death for everyone he loved. Now a Dark-Hunter in modern-day New Orleans, Talon meets Sunshine, who is key to ending his curse once and for all. Not to mention helping him to save New Orleans from an ancient god bent on total destruction.See original cover listed below. The cover shown here is the reissued cover that was done seven years ago.

