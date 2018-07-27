Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audi...
Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free 'Are you there, Satan? It's me, Madison,' ...
Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free Written By: Chuck Palahniuk. Narrated By: ...
Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free Download Full Version Damned Audio OR Get ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free

3 views

Published on

Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free

  1. 1. Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free 'Are you there, Satan? It's me, Madison,' declares the whip-tongued thirteen-year-old narrator of Damned, Chuck Palahniuk's subversive new work of fiction. The daughter of a narcissistic film star and a billionaire, Madison is abandoned at her Swiss boarding school over Christmas, while her parents are off touting their new projects and adopting more orphans. She dies over the holiday of a marijuana overdose'and the next thing she knows, she's in Hell. Madison shares her cell with a motley crew of young sinners that is almost too good to be true: a cheerleader, a jock, a nerd, and a punk rocker, united by fate to form the six-feet-under version of everyone's favorite detention movie. Madison and her pals trek across the Dandruff Desert and climb the treacherous Mountain of Toenail Clippings to confront Satan in his citadel. All the popcorn balls and wax lips that serve as the currency of Hell won't buy them off. ​ This is the afterlife as only Chuck Palahniuk could imagine it: a twisted inferno where The English Patient plays on endless repeat, roaming demons devour sinners limb by limb, and the damned interrupt your dinner from their sweltering call center to hard-sell you Hell. He makes eternal torment, well, simply divine. ​ 'The story scoots along like any great adventure story, as she takes on Hitler and Catherine de Medici, and it's a delight seeing Madison find her place in life, even if it's in death.''Booklist
  3. 3. Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free Written By: Chuck Palahniuk. Narrated By: Tai Sammons Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: October 2011 Duration: 7 hours 27 minutes
  4. 4. Damned Audiobook Free | Damned ( free audio books ) : books on tape online free Download Full Version Damned Audio OR Get now

×