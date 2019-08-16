Dati media-tio-2018-ita-luglio-19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dati Media – luglio 2019 Ultimi dati media pubblicati – Certificazione Net-Audit e Net-Metrix Profile REMP/WEMF. ...
Dati demografici Ufficio Federale di Statistica – dati ufficiali 2017 Dati media tio.ch 02Ticinonline SA - 2018
net-metrix profileAggiornamento 2019-1
Una combinazione vincente La certificazione Wemf/Remp 2019-1 vede sempre al primo posto in Ticino, in numero di lettori, ...
Utenti unici net-metrix profile – aggiornamento 2019-1 Dati media tio.ch 05Ticinonline SA - 2018 Utenti Unici Giornali...
Profilo utenti net-metrix profile – aggiornamento 2019-1 Dati media tio.ch 06Ticinonline SA - 2018 18% 14% 22% 23% ...
net-auditAggiornamento luglio 2019
0 5’000’000 10’000’000 15’000’000 20’000’000 25’000’000 30’000’000 35’000’000 Page Impressions Visits net-audit ...
net-audit – luglio 2019 Il traffico mensile su tutti i devices utilizzati dagli utenti. Dati media tio.ch 09Ticinonlin...
Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 010Ticinonline SA - 2018 Facebook 67’700 follow...
Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 011Ticinonline SA - 2018
Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 012Ticinonline SA - 2018
Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 013Ticinonline SA - 2018
Social Channels - luglio 2019 Vertical Channels: timamme | sport.tio.ch | sottocofano Dati media tio.ch 014Ticinonline S...
Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 015Ticinonline SA - 2018
Podcast Channels - luglio 2019 Tio Focus Podcast sui lugliori canali internazionali. Dati media tio.ch 016Ticinonline S...
net-audit luglio 2019 combinazione nazionale 20Min Il traffico mensile su tutti i devices utilizzati dagli utenti. Dat...
net-audit luglio 2019 combinazione newsnet nazionale I dati REMP della combinazione newsnet nazionale di dicembre 2018 D...
ADBreak.ch è anche Express Pianifica da solo la tua campagna su tio.ch, laregione.ch, Liberatv.ch/Ticinolibero.ch e Fashi...
combinazione regionale tio.ch, laregione.ch, liberatv.ch, ticinolibero.ch e fashionchannel.ch Dati media tio.ch 020Tici...
ViewabilityReport – luglio 2019 – by Meetrics
Viewability - luglio 2019 – by Meetrics 022Ticinonline SA - 2019Mediadaten tio.ch
contattiIl team di vendita e supporto clienti
Contatti Il nostro team di vendita e supporto clienti Claudio Rimoldi Sales Manager Tel. Direct +41 91 985 90 05 Tel. Mo...
  1. 1. Dati Media – luglio 2019 Ultimi dati media pubblicati – Certificazione Net-Audit e Net-Metrix Profile REMP/WEMF. Dati media tio.ch 01Ticinonline SA - 2018 wherever you are!
  2. 2. Dati demografici Ufficio Federale di Statistica – dati ufficiali 2017 Dati media tio.ch 02Ticinonline SA - 2018
  3. 3. net-metrix profileAggiornamento 2019-1
  4. 4. Una combinazione vincente La certificazione Wemf/Remp 2019-1 vede sempre al primo posto in Ticino, in numero di lettori, la combinazione online con tio.ch e print con 20 minuti. Lettori unici giornalieri 20 minuti Lettori unici tio.ch Lettori unici Total Audience (tio.ch + 20minuti) Tio.ch e 20 minuti (online + print) 20 minuti e tio.ch sono la combinazione più seguita in Ticino. 145’000 lettori al giorno Dati media tio.ch 04Ticinonline SA - 2018 90’000 90’000 145’000
  5. 5. Utenti unici net-metrix profile – aggiornamento 2019-1 Dati media tio.ch 05Ticinonline SA - 2018 Utenti Unici Giornalieri 90’000 18’000 21’000 32’000 34’000 Settimanali 172’000 62’000 68’000 83’000 101’000 Mensili 272’000 143’000 154’000 159’000 209’000 Giornalieri Settimanali Mensili tio.ch laregione.ch cdt.ch ticinonews.ch rsi.ch
  6. 6. Profilo utenti net-metrix profile – aggiornamento 2019-1 Dati media tio.ch 06Ticinonline SA - 2018 18% 14% 22% 23% 23% da 14 a 24 da 25 a 34 da 35 a 44 da 45 a 54 da 55 a 100 Età Sesso 52% 48% Uomini Donne 14 46 40 Formazione Obbligatoria Media Alta
  7. 7. net-auditAggiornamento luglio 2019
  8. 8. 0 5’000’000 10’000’000 15’000’000 20’000’000 25’000’000 30’000’000 35’000’000 Page Impressions Visits net-audit – luglio 2019 Il traffico mensile su tutti i devices utilizzati dagli utenti. Dati media tio.ch 08Ticinonline SA - 2018 Page Impressions Visits Unique Clients 34’579’987 8’441’471 795’000 9’310’492 1’980’788 480’000 12’050’312 2’653’919 323’000 1’433’897 643’869 175’000 45% 27% 18% 10% Unique Clients tio.ch cdt.ch ticinonews.ch laregione.ch
  9. 9. net-audit – luglio 2019 Il traffico mensile su tutti i devices utilizzati dagli utenti. Dati media tio.ch 09Ticinonline SA - 2018 20% Web/display Mobile browser APP iOS/Android 50% 30% 116’000 Aktive Download– (+35’800 iPad) 72’800 Aktive Download (per downloads attivi s’intendono apps che si connettono regolarmente a tio.ch)
  10. 10. Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 010Ticinonline SA - 2018 Facebook 67’700 followers Twitter 12’220 followers Instagram 15’540 likes Video 2’148’343 video views per month Social Media multimedia
  11. 11. Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 011Ticinonline SA - 2018
  12. 12. Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 012Ticinonline SA - 2018
  13. 13. Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 013Ticinonline SA - 2018
  14. 14. Social Channels - luglio 2019 Vertical Channels: timamme | sport.tio.ch | sottocofano Dati media tio.ch 014Ticinonline SA - 2018 Vertical Channels
  15. 15. Social Channels - luglio 2019 Dati social netoworks. Dati media tio.ch 015Ticinonline SA - 2018
  16. 16. Podcast Channels - luglio 2019 Tio Focus Podcast sui lugliori canali internazionali. Dati media tio.ch 016Ticinonline SA - 2018
  17. 17. net-audit luglio 2019 combinazione nazionale 20Min Il traffico mensile su tutti i devices utilizzati dagli utenti. Dati media tio.ch 017Ticinonline SA - 2018 Combinazione Nazionale 20 Minuten
  18. 18. net-audit luglio 2019 combinazione newsnet nazionale I dati REMP della combinazione newsnet nazionale di dicembre 2018 Dati media tio.ch 018Ticinonline SA - 2018 Combinazione Nazionale newsnet Tages-Anzeiger, Berner Zeitung, Basler Zeitung, Der Bund, 24 heures, Le Matin, Tribune de Genève e tio.ch
  19. 19. ADBreak.ch è anche Express Pianifica da solo la tua campagna su tio.ch, laregione.ch, Liberatv.ch/Ticinolibero.ch e Fashionchannel.ch. Facile e veloce! Dati media tio.ch 019Ticinonline SA - 2018 ADBreak.ch/Express Attiva una versione di ADBreak per pianificare campagne pubblicitarie Crossleader e Rectangle sui siti convenzionati, sia in pool che in combinazioni desiderate, oppure singolarmente. Possibilità di pianificare per geolocalizzazione, sopra e sottoceneri, nonché anche per un solo giorno Uno, due e tre e la tua campagna pubblicitaria online diventa fai-da-te! Visita www.adbreak.ch/express e prova la semplicità d’utilizzo.
  20. 20. combinazione regionale tio.ch, laregione.ch, liberatv.ch, ticinolibero.ch e fashionchannel.ch Dati media tio.ch 020Ticinonline SA - 2018 Combinazione locale ADBreak È possibile combinare campagne pubblicitarie Crossleader, Rectangle, Promotion e Publiredazionali in modo dinamico e senza vincoli. Siamo in grado di pianificare combinazione di siti, periodi e soggetti diversi, garantendo visibilità e ottime performances. la miglior combinazione online in Ticino è pronta per essere cliccata! }
  21. 21. ViewabilityReport – luglio 2019 – by Meetrics
  22. 22. Viewability - luglio 2019 – by Meetrics 022Ticinonline SA - 2019Mediadaten tio.ch
  23. 23. contattiIl team di vendita e supporto clienti
  24. 24. Contatti Il nostro team di vendita e supporto clienti Claudio Rimoldi Sales Manager Tel. Direct +41 91 985 90 05 Tel. Mobile 076 355 65 65 E-mail claudio@tio.ch Francesco Fraioli Sales Manager Tel. Direct +41 91 985 70 36 Tel. Mobile 076 355 09 09 E-mail francesco@tio.ch Elisa Lazzari AD Manager Tel. Direct +41 91 985 90 13 E-mail elisa@tio.ch Via Vergiò 8 – 6932 Breganzona +41 91 9859000 – sales@tio.ch Ticinonline SA Dati media tio.ch 024Ticinonline SA - 2018 Cristina Fusi AD Manager Tel. Direct +41 91 985 90 12 cristina.fusi@tio.ch

×