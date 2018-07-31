Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proyecto Revoluciones
Trabajo realizado por los chicos de 5°A - Escuela N°1 de 16 "Delfín Gallo"

  1. 1. PROYECTO REVOLUCIONES ALUMNOS 5ºA ESCUELA Nº 1 D.E. 16 “DELFÍN GALLO”
  2. 2. REVOLUCIÓN INDIGENA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL (GRAN BRETAÑA) REVOLUCIÓN FRANCESA (FRANCIA) REVOLUCIÓN DE MAYO (ARGENTINA)
  3. 3. REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL INDEPENDIZACIÓN DE E.E.U.U REVOLUCIÓN FRANCESA REVOLUCIÓN HAITIANA 1° INVASIÓN INGLESA 2° INVASIÓN INGLESA
  4. 4. REVOLUCIÓN DE MAYO BELGRANO CREA LA BANDERA Y GANA LA BATALLA DE TUCUMAN SE CREÓ LA ASAMBLEA DEL AÑO 13 FERNANDO VII ES LIBERADO DECLARACIÓN DE LA INDEPENDENCIA EN TUCUMAN SAN MARTIN CRUZA LA CORDILLERA Y LIBERA A CHILE LLEGADA POR MAR A PERÚ SIMON OLIVAR LE DEJA LA GESTA

