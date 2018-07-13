SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

This tenth edition of the Appalachian Mountain Club s trusted trail guide revisits beloved trails across the Bay State, from the Appalachian Trail in the Berkshires to Cape Cod s Warner Trail. In print for more than 50 years, this comprehensive collection will help readers navigate more than 390 trails including 30 new to this edition and newly revised descriptions for the Bay Circuit Trail and the New England National Scenic Trail. Readers will find the same detailed information they ve come to expect with AMC s trail guides, including driving directions to trailheads, elevation gain and mileage, and suggested trips for every ability level. Two pull-out map sheets feature six of the state s most hiker-friendly public trail networks, including Mount Greylock Reservation and the Mount Holyoke Range. Whether readers are planning a close-to-home day hike or a backpacking excursion on the Appalachian Trail, this essential guide should be in every Bay State trekker s library. ALSO AVAILABLEAMC s Best Day Hikes Near Boston by John S. BurkISBN-13: 978-1-934028-47-6 AMC S Best Backpacking in New England, 2e by Matt HeidISBN-13: 978-1-934028-90-2 AMC s Best Day Hikes in the Berkshires, 2e by Rene LaubachISBN-13: 978-1-628420-12-8"



