Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SESIÓN 9
La nueva normalidad en la sociedad
Integrantes: ● Zuñiga Ayelen ● Lara Valery ● Henriquez Luz ● Culquipoma Juan ● Anderson Uriarte ● Dylan Feril ● Andrade Ti...
Lectura 1: https://www.google.com/amp/ s/www.laverdad.es/sociedad/ nueva-normalidad- circunstancias- 20200511205447- ntrc_...
Rv sesion 9
Rv sesion 9
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rv sesion 9

71 views

Published on

Rv sesion 9

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rv sesion 9

  1. 1. SESIÓN 9
  2. 2. La nueva normalidad en la sociedad
  3. 3. Integrantes: ● Zuñiga Ayelen ● Lara Valery ● Henriquez Luz ● Culquipoma Juan ● Anderson Uriarte ● Dylan Feril ● Andrade Tiana Docente: Juan Vicente Grado y Sección: 4to A Tema : La normalidad en la sociedad
  4. 4. Lectura 1: https://www.google.com/amp/ s/www.laverdad.es/sociedad/ nueva-normalidad- circunstancias- 20200511205447- ntrc_amp.html valery- ayelenLectura 2: https://elpais.com/sociedad/ 2020-04-09/la-nueva- normalidad.html dylan - juan Lectura 3: https://www.elperuano.pe/noticia- %C2%BFcomo-retornar-a- normalidad-94549.aspx luz - tiana

×