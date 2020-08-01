Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PREGUNTAS DE CLASE TIANA ANDRADE 4A
  2. 2. ¿CÓMO PODEMOS DIVIDIR UN TRIÁNGULO EN 3 PARTES IGUALES? Podemos dividirlo si hacemos un punto en el centro y lo jalamos hacia los vértices.
  3. 3. ¿PORQUE LAS SILLAS DE 3 PATAS NO COJEAN? Esto es algo fácil, ya que si nos ponemos averiguar encontraremos que, según Euclides bastan tres puntos para definir un plano como resultado de la unión de dichos puntos con rectas. Esto significa que la mínima expresión de un plano o superficie es un triángulo. Por esa razón la silla no se tambalea a no ser que haya una superficie desequilibrada.
  4. 4. EL SISTEMA NUMÉRICO JÓNICO Este sistema numérico de los griegos, conocido como jónico, consistía en asignar una letra a cada cifra de unidad, a cada decena otra letra y a cada centena, otra letra. Esto implicó el requerimiento de 27 letras, de modo que se extendió el sistema griego de 24 letras, con tres letras ya anticuadas: las llamadas digamma para el 6 (hoy se usa stigma), qoppa para el 90 (hoy en día se utiliza el qoppa numérico), y sampi para el 900.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ ES ALPHA? Alfa es la letra que está ubicada en el primer lugar del alfabeto griego, situada justo antes de beta. Su nombre deriva de una letra fenicia conocida como alp buey. La letra alfa se corresponde a la A del alfabeto latino. Por tratarse de la letra inicial del alfabeto griego, alfa suele utilizarse para indicar el comienzo de una cosa. De igual forma, omega (la última letra de dicho alfabeto) denota el final. En este sentido, hablar de “alfa y omega” es hacer referencia al comienzo y al final de algo.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ SIGNIFICA EL TÉRMINO MACHO ALFA? Normalmente se el término “macho alfa” para designar al animal de la manada que ocupa la posición de líder y que es respetado y obedecido por el resto del grupo. Por analogía, cuando un humano ostenta la posición de líder… también se le denomina el macho alfa, y se utiliza la palabra “alfa” para decir que una persona es muy asertiva e independiente a la hora de tomar decisiones. En conclusión yo creo que macho alfa significa ser como el hombre número 1, el más fuerte o el que destaca.
  GRACIAS!

