La vigorexia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
-Zu�iga Ayelen -Acevedo Sebastian -Andrade Tiana -Castillo Fabricio -Chapo�an Mauricio -Garc�a Nataly
Es un trastorno psicol�gico, tambi�n conocido como dismorfia muscular o complejo de Adonis.
Su principal caracter�stica es una man�a enfermiza por ganar masa muscular porque el enfermo tiene una imagen no realista ...
-Tener una preocupaci�n por el peso, los m�sculos y la cantidad de grasa en el cuerpo. -Depender del ejercicio f�sico. -Te...
Son iguales o similares a ciertas hormonas del cuerpo. El cuerpo produce esteroides de manera natural para facilitar algun...
Son hormonas producidas artificialmente y son iguales o similares a los andr�genos, las hormonas masculinas del cuerpo. Ex...
Estimulan el tejido muscular para que crezca y aumente el volumen en respuesta al entrenamiento imitando el efecto de la t...
Son formas m�s d�biles de andr�geno. No se conocen bien sus efectos, pero se cree que si se toman en grandes dosis, causan...
Mujeres Hombres -Crecimiento del vello en el rostro y el cuerpo. -Desarrollo de rasgos masculinos. -Cambios en el ciclo me...
-acne -ca�da del cabello -aumento de peso -cambios de humor -agresividad -problemas para dormir -tension arterial alta -ic...
Alimentos para incrementar la masa muscular
Espinacas Contiene una fuente notable de glutamina, un amino�cido importante para el desarrollo de masa muscular magra.
L�cteos bajos en grasa Contiene una valiosa fuente de prote�na de origen animal la encontrar�s en la leche y sus derivados...
Huevos Destaca la gran cantidad de nutrientes que contiene, su biodisponibilidad (en relaci�n con los nutrientes presentes...
Pavo y pollo Carnes blancas como el pollo, el pavo o el conejo significa que adem�s de ganar m�sculo, estaremos evitando l...
Legumbres Aportan este nutriente al organismo.
Atun Se metaboliza con facilidad y es un aliado perfecto para aumentar masa muscular. El at�n posee m�s contenido en prote...
Platano y citricos El pl�tano es un alimento rico en hidratos de carbono, magnesio, calcio y potasio. Los c�tricos contien...
La vigorexia
La vigorexia
La vigorexia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La vigorexia

18 views

Published on

La vigorexia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La vigorexia

  1. 1. -Zu�iga Ayelen -Acevedo Sebastian -Andrade Tiana -Castillo Fabricio -Chapo�an Mauricio -Garc�a Nataly
  2. 2. Es un trastorno psicol�gico, tambi�n conocido como dismorfia muscular o complejo de Adonis.
  3. 3. Su principal caracter�stica es una man�a enfermiza por ganar masa muscular porque el enfermo tiene una imagen no realista de su cuerpo.
  4. 4. -Tener una preocupaci�n por el peso, los m�sculos y la cantidad de grasa en el cuerpo. -Depender del ejercicio f�sico. -Tener una imagen distorsionada del propio cuerpo. -Estar obsesionadoa con la dieta. -Autoestima baja. -Sensacion de fatiga.
  5. 5. Son iguales o similares a ciertas hormonas del cuerpo. El cuerpo produce esteroides de manera natural para facilitar algunas funciones como combatir el estr�s y promover el crecimiento y el desarrollo. Son producidos por las gl�ndulas endocrinas. La cortisona, la aldosterona, los andr�genos y los estr�genos, por ejemplo, son hormonas esteroideas. El colesterol y la vitamina D tambi�n son esteroides.
  6. 6. Son hormonas producidas artificialmente y son iguales o similares a los andr�genos, las hormonas masculinas del cuerpo. Existen m�s de 100 variantes de esteroides anab�licos. El andr�geno m�s potente es la testosterona. Esta ayuda a generar tejido muscular y promueve los rasgos masculinos que los muchachos desarrollan durante la pubertad, como el cambio de voz y el crecimiento de vello facial.
  7. 7. Estimulan el tejido muscular para que crezca y aumente el volumen en respuesta al entrenamiento imitando el efecto de la testosterona natural en el organismo. Pueden permanecer en el cuerpo desde unos pocos d�as hasta aproximadamente un a�o. Se volvieron populares porque pueden mejorar la resistencia, la fuerza y la masa muscular. Sin embargo, los estudios no han demostrado que los esteroides mejoran la habilidad, la agilidad o el rendimiento deportivo.
  8. 8. Son formas m�s d�biles de andr�geno. No se conocen bien sus efectos, pero se cree que si se toman en grandes dosis, causan efectos similares a los de otros andr�genos como la testosterona. Pero los estudios de investigaci�n sugieren que no hacen nada o hacen muy poco para mejorar el rendimiento deportivo. Las compa��as que los fabrican hacen afirmaciones falsas y se sabe muy poco acerca de los efectos que algunas de estas sustancias tienen a largo plazo en el cuerpo.
  9. 9. Mujeres Hombres -Crecimiento del vello en el rostro y el cuerpo. -Desarrollo de rasgos masculinos. -Cambios en el ciclo menstrual. -Dolor al orinar. -Desarrollo de los senos. -Reducci�n de espermatozoides e infertilidad.
  10. 10. -acne -ca�da del cabello -aumento de peso -cambios de humor -agresividad -problemas para dormir -tension arterial alta -ictericia (pel amarilla) -problemas de crecimiento -enfermedades cardiacas
  11. 11. Alimentos para incrementar la masa muscular
  12. 12. Espinacas Contiene una fuente notable de glutamina, un amino�cido importante para el desarrollo de masa muscular magra.
  13. 13. L�cteos bajos en grasa Contiene una valiosa fuente de prote�na de origen animal la encontrar�s en la leche y sus derivados (yogures y quesos).
  14. 14. Huevos Destaca la gran cantidad de nutrientes que contiene, su biodisponibilidad (en relaci�n con los nutrientes presentes en otros alimentos) y el equilibrio de los amino�cidos de su prote�na.
  15. 15. Pavo y pollo Carnes blancas como el pollo, el pavo o el conejo significa que adem�s de ganar m�sculo, estaremos evitando las grasas saturadas de las carnes rojas como la ternera o el cordero.
  16. 16. Legumbres Aportan este nutriente al organismo.
  17. 17. Atun Se metaboliza con facilidad y es un aliado perfecto para aumentar masa muscular. El at�n posee m�s contenido en prote�nas de alto valor biol�gico que la carne.
  18. 18. Platano y citricos El pl�tano es un alimento rico en hidratos de carbono, magnesio, calcio y potasio. Los c�tricos contienen vitamina C que es necesaria para fabricar col�geno, que est�n presentes en las fibras musculares y las mantiene el�sticas.

×