La hemoglobina . del transporte del oxígeno y la importancia
Propósitodelasesión Explica, en base a fuentes científicas, las funciones biológicas de las proteínas en los seres vivos.
Integrantes: -Sebastian Acevedo -Tiana Andrade -Fabricio Castillo -Mauricio Chapoñan -Nataly García -Ayelen Zuñiga CURSO: ...
¿Quéeslahemoglobina? La hemoglobina es una proteína que se transporta en la sangre, el cual contiene oxígeno y Co2. La hem...
ESTRUCTURA DE LA HEMOGLOBINA: ESTRUCTURA MOLECULAR:
La importancia deltransporte deloxígeno
Transporte deO2 Físicamente disuelto 3% Químicamente combinado con Hemoglobina 97%
Alimentosqueelevanlahemoglobina Laanemiaesunaenfermedadquese caracterizaporlosbajosnivelesde hemoglobina EL descenso de es...
Lasenfermedades porlahemoglobina baja. 02
1. Nefropatíacrónica 2. Cirrosis(cicatrizacióndelhígado) 3. LinfomadeHodgkin(enfermedadde Hodgkin) 4. Hipotiroidismo(tiroi...
CONCLUSIÓN La hemoglobina es un componente vital que se encarga de llevar oxígeno a través de la sangre hacia todos los te...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. La hemoglobina . del transporte del oxígeno y la importancia
  2. 2. Propósitodelasesión Explica, en base a fuentes científicas, las funciones biológicas de las proteínas en los seres vivos.
  3. 3. Integrantes: -Sebastian Acevedo -Tiana Andrade -Fabricio Castillo -Mauricio Chapoñan -Nataly García -Ayelen Zuñiga CURSO: Biología PROFESOR: Félix Álvarez AUXILIAR: Mary Junchaya 4 “A”
  4. 4. ¿Quéeslahemoglobina? La hemoglobina es una proteína que se transporta en la sangre, el cual contiene oxígeno y Co2. La hemoglobina forma parte de los glóbulos rojos , entonces como los glóbulos rojos son un montón y se desplazan por la sangre , ellos llevan oxígeno a todas partes del cuerpo y el Co2 es expulsado por el pulmón, si una persona contiene baja hemoglobina puede que tenga algún tipo de enfermedad, además si nos preguntamos cómo saber ¿cuánta hemoglobina tengo? , fácil sacando análisis por medio de la muestra de sangre, la hemoglobina normal de una mujer es de + 12.5 gr, la del hombre es 13.5 gr y en los niños pueden variar, pero lo ideal es que tenga más de 11 gr.
  5. 5. ESTRUCTURA DE LA HEMOGLOBINA: ESTRUCTURA MOLECULAR:
  6. 6. La importancia deltransporte deloxígeno
  7. 7. Transporte deO2 Físicamente disuelto 3% Químicamente combinado con Hemoglobina 97%
  8. 8. Alimentosqueelevanlahemoglobina Laanemiaesunaenfermedadquese caracterizaporlosbajosnivelesde hemoglobina EL descenso de esta proteína en la sangre puede ser el resultado de algunas enfermedades crónicas ,por eso es recomendable una dieta rica en hierro
  9. 9. Lasenfermedades porlahemoglobina baja. 02
  10. 10. 1. Nefropatíacrónica 2. Cirrosis(cicatrizacióndelhígado) 3. LinfomadeHodgkin(enfermedadde Hodgkin) 4. Hipotiroidismo(tiroideshipoactiva) 5. Anemiapordeficienciadehierro 6. Intoxicaciónporplomo 7. Leucemia 8. Mielomamúltiple 9. Síndromesmielodisplásicos 10. Linfomanohodgkiniano
  11. 11. CONCLUSIÓN La hemoglobina es un componente vital que se encarga de llevar oxígeno a través de la sangre hacia todos los tejidos de nuestro cuerpo, además recoge el CO2 y lo lleva hacia los pulmones para que lo exhalemos. 03
