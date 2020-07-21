Encendido y apagado_del_motor_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENCENDIDO ON/OFF ● Encendido y apagado de un led ● Arranque y parada de un motor cc
Integrantes ● Zúñiga Ayelen ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastián ● García Nataly 4t...
Materiales: LED Encendido y apagado de un LED Protoboard Resistencia Arduino
1er paso: Poner un cable de PWM D8 al terminal 2 de la primera resistencia. 3er paso: Colocamos otra resistencia y del ter...
4to paso: Del lado 2b del pulsador ponemos un cable PWM y lo ubicamos en el lado D1 del arduino. 5to paso: Colocamos un LE...
6to paso: Colocamos un cable negativo en el lado inferior izquierdo del protoboard que unifique con la conexión de la resi...
Resultado final Al pulsar el botón ON el LED enciende y se pulsa OFF se apaga el LED.
Arranque y parada de un motor cc Materiales: -Pulsador -Resistencia -Protoboard
Arranque y parada de un motor cc Materiales: -Suministro de -Arduino Uno R3 -Motor Energía
1er Paso: Poner un cable del PWM D6 al terminal 1 de la resistencia: 2do Paso: Colocamos un pulsador:
3er Paso: Ponemos el suministro de energia , el motor y el diodo: 4to Paso: Colocamos 2 cables,ambos al terminal 2a del pu...
5to Paso: Poner 2 cables positivos partiendo del suministro de energía ,uno al cátodo y el otro al terminal uno del motor:...
Resultado Final Al pulsar el botón el motor se enciende.
  1. 1. ENCENDIDO ON/OFF ● Encendido y apagado de un led ● Arranque y parada de un motor cc
  2. 2. Integrantes ● Zúñiga Ayelen ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastián ● García Nataly 4to “A” Grupo : 2
  3. 3. Materiales: LED Encendido y apagado de un LED Protoboard Resistencia Arduino
  4. 4. 1er paso: Poner un cable de PWM D8 al terminal 2 de la primera resistencia. 3er paso: Colocamos otra resistencia y del terminal 2 ponemos un cable hasta ubicarlo en el lado 2a del pulsador. En el terminal 1 de la resistencia ponemos un cable negativo (negro) 2do paso: Colocamos un pulsador.
  5. 5. 4to paso: Del lado 2b del pulsador ponemos un cable PWM y lo ubicamos en el lado D1 del arduino. 5to paso: Colocamos un LED (volteandolo) y ponemos un cable negro (negativo) en el cátodo a la misma altura que el otro cable negativo (negro).
  6. 6. 6to paso: Colocamos un cable negativo en el lado inferior izquierdo del protoboard que unifique con la conexión de la resistencia y la del LED. Ponemos el cable en el lado GND tierra. 6to paso: Ponemos un cable positivo (rojo) en 1a del pulsador y lo llevamos hasta el lado 5v del arduino.
  7. 7. Resultado final Al pulsar el botón ON el LED enciende y se pulsa OFF se apaga el LED.
  8. 8. Arranque y parada de un motor cc Materiales: -Pulsador -Resistencia -Protoboard
  9. 9. Arranque y parada de un motor cc Materiales: -Suministro de -Arduino Uno R3 -Motor Energía
  10. 10. 1er Paso: Poner un cable del PWM D6 al terminal 1 de la resistencia: 2do Paso: Colocamos un pulsador:
  11. 11. 3er Paso: Ponemos el suministro de energia , el motor y el diodo: 4to Paso: Colocamos 2 cables,ambos al terminal 2a del pulsador,uno del suministrador de energía y el otro del A5 del Arduino:
  12. 12. 5to Paso: Poner 2 cables positivos partiendo del suministro de energía ,uno al cátodo y el otro al terminal uno del motor: 6to Paso: Colocamos 3 cables positovos en el terminal 2 del motor ,ánodo y el terminal 2 de la resistencia:
  13. 13. Resultado Final Al pulsar el botón el motor se enciende.

