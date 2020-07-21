Successfully reported this slideshow.
Control de actuadores utilizando PWM
Integrantes ● Zúñiga Ayelen ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastián ● García Nataly 4t...
Control de 1 LED RGB con PWM
Materiales Mini placa de pruebas LED RGB Resistencia Arduino Uno R3
Explicación Primero agregamos la mini placa de pruebas y encima ponemos un LED RGB.
Explicación Después de colocar la mini placa y el LED RGB agregamos la resistenci en la patita segunda del LED RGB y abajo...
Explicación Ahora tenemos que conectar todo, por medio de cables.
Explicación .por último nos queda poner los bloque que va a ser su código de funcionamiento.
Explicación Finalizado tan solo quedaría probarlo, y ya!
Control de 1 motor DC con PWM
Control de 1 motor DC con PWM Materiales Arduino-UNO Resistencia y DiodoMotor de CC Suministro de Energía Transistor NPN P...
Control de 1 motor DC con PWM PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Colocar la resistencia y el transistor NPN en el protoboard, como se observa...
Control de 1 motor DC con PWM 3.Terminamos de conectar el Motor CC con la pata izquierda del Transistor NPN, y la parte ne...
Control de 1 motor DC con PWM 5.Colocar el código, primero definir qué Pin Digital utilizaremos luego el tiempo de espera ...
CONTROL DE 1 LED POR PWM
MATERIALES LED RESISTENCIA PROTOBOARD ARDUINO UNO
PROCEDIMIENTOS 1. Primero conseguimos todos los materiales mencionados anteriormente y los colocamos de la siguiente maner...
3.Ahora jalamos un cable verde del -5 y lo colocamos al costado de la pata positiva del led. Y así quedaría nuestra progra...
CÓDIGO 1. Ahora armamos nuestro código. El botón “definir asador 5 en 4” lo encontramos en “SALIDA”, el de “esperar 1 segu...
Y YA ESTARÍA LISTO...
GRACIAS!!!
