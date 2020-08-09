There’s something incredibly magical about perfume. It is a reflection of your personality, but it does not just end there. The sense of smell is powerful and moving. They say it’s the most intense form of memory and an unforgettable one at that. If you, my lady, are on the hunt for a new fragrance that suits your style and lasts really long, this list of the 35 best perfumes for women is for you. But first, let’s take a look at how you can be sure of choosing the right perfume for you.