Caedmon is proud to release this archival full-cast recording of Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire on cd for t...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Tennessee Williams ●Narrated By: Theater Lincoln Center ●Publisher: Harper...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download A Streetcar Named Desire Audiobook OR
The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Streetcar Named Desire By Tennessee Williams audiobooks for download

14 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Streetcar Named Desire By Tennessee Williams audiobooks for download

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Streetcar Named Desire By Tennessee Williams audiobooks for download

  1. 1. Caedmon is proud to release this archival full-cast recording of Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire on cd for the first time! Blanche DuBois arrives at her sister Stella's New Orleans apartment seeking refuge from a troubled past, but her ethereal spirit irks Stella's husband, the loutish Stanley Kowalski. Crudely, relentlessly, he unmasks the lies and delusions that sustain Blanche, until her frail hold on reality is shockingly severed. This atmospheric recording of Tennessee Williams's powerful classic stars Rosemary Harris and James Farentino as Blanche and Stanley, roles they performed to acclaim in a smash revival at New York's Lincoln Center. a streetcar named desire synopsis a streetcar named desire movie a streetcar named desire play a streetcar named desire characters streetcar named desire stella a streetcar named desire sparknotes a streetcar named desire themes a streetcar named desire full movie LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK A Streetcar Named Desire | Free Online Audio Books
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Tennessee Williams ●Narrated By: Theater Lincoln Center ●Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers ●Date: January 2009 ●Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download A Streetcar Named Desire Audiobook OR
  5. 5. The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat

×