Analisis forence

Informática legal

Analisis forence

  1. 1. INFORM�TICA LEGAL NOMBRE: SANTIAGO ANDRADE FECHA: 7 DE DICIEMBRE 2020 TEMA: METODOLOG�A DE AN�LISIS FORENCE Contestar las siguientes preguntas con relaci�n a la metodolog�a del an�lisis forense. Elementos probatorios de la era digital �C�mo se recaba la prueba digital? Se eligen los m�todos apropiados Se establece el orden de prioridad de la recolecci�n de las evidencias Se establece la autoridad legal presente en la recogida de las evidencias: secretario judicial o notario Se recoge las evidencias Formatos de presentaci�n de la prueba electr�nica Los 4 requisitos para asegurar la validez probatoria de una evidencia digital son: 1. La prueba electr�nica se debe obtener de manera licita 2. Se debe respetar el derecho a las comunicaciones, a la intimidad y a cualquier otro derecho fundamental 3. Hay que respetar la cadena de custodia de la prueba digital. Asegurar que las pruebas no han sido manipuladas durante el proceso de obtenci�n, an�lisis y presentaci�n 4. Debe aprobarse la autenticidad e integridad de la prueba electr�nica por medio de un perito ingeniero en inform�tica colegiado �C�mo garantizar la validez de la prueba electr�nica en un proceso judicial? Para poder garantizar la validez de la prueba digital es necesario la realizaci�n de una prueba pericial inform�tica. Y para obtener la eficacia de dicho proceso pericial es necesario contratar a un perito ingeniero en inform�tica colegiado �C�mo se relaciona la prueba electr�nica con la legislaci�n ecuatoriana? Se relacionan porque el simple hecho de la existencia y la utilizaci�n de los documentos
  2. 2. electr�nicos entre los ecuatorianos y los distintos tipos de uso que se les emplea, surge la necesidad de su regulaci�n. Por lo que se dict� la Ley de Comercio Electr�nico, Firmas Electr�nicas y Mensajes de Datos, mediante la Ley n�mero 67, publicada en el Registro Oficial Suplemento 557, de 17 de abril de 2002. Caso pr�ctico: Planteamiento del problema suscitado. Una persona, recibe mensajes por su dispositivo m�vil por medio de la aplicaci�n de whatssap mensajes de bulling, se tiene identificado el n�mero del agresor, pero la v�ctima, por temor a sus padres no comunic� nada a los mismos, ahora la v�ctima elimin� todos los mensajes e im�genes enviados por el acosador. Usted como perito inform�tico, acoja La metodolog�a del an�lisis forense y plantea el caso en cada una de las etapas: Planteamiento del problema, Identificaci�n y adquisici�n de evidencias, real�celo seg�n su experticia, para luego en clases siguientes adaptar a un formato est�ndar, ac� busque el escenario perfecto para recuperar las evidencias de whatssap, suponiendo que se tenia la configuraci�n de realizar respaldos cada d�a de los mensajes llegados a su m�vil. Planteamiento del problema Acoso a una persona mediante una aplicaci�n de mensajes y llamadas a trav�s de internet denominada whatsapp Identificaci�n Se ha identificado el n�mero de tel�fono, del cual proceden los mensajes del agresor. Los mensajes son provenientes del mismo n�mero y cabe recalcar que la aplicaci�n whatsapp para su funcionamiento utiliza un n�mero de tel�fono activo con alguna operadora m�vil. Adquisici�n de las evidencias En el caso base se mencion� que los mensajes recibidos fueron eliminados, pero la aplicaci�n cuenta un sistema de respaldo el cual estaba activo con una frecuencia de respaldo diario.
  3. 3. Para poder recuperar los respaldos, la aplicaci�n de whatsapp utiliza una cuenta de google para poder almacenar dichas copias en la nube, y solo se puede acceder a ellas proporcionando el correo y contrase�a correctos. Se procede a recuperar todos los respaldos, analizando las fechas de inicio hasta la actual fecha de levantamiento de evidencias. Identificaci�n del tipo de operadora m�vil del n�mero investigado, que es se�alado como el agresor.

