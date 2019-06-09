Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Windwitch by Susan Dennard
Book details Title: Windwitch Author: Susan Dennard Pages: 400 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780765379313 Publisher: To...
Description Windwitch (Witchlands Series #2) by Susan Dennard New York Times bestselling author Susan Dennard returns to t...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview Windwitch (Witchlands Series #2) by Susan Dennard New York Times bestselling author Susan Dennard returns to the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOADS Windwitch

26 views

Published on

Windwitch by Susan Dennard








Book details



Title: Windwitch
Author: Susan Dennard
Pages: 400
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780765379313
Publisher: Tom Doherty Associates




Description

Windwitch (Witchlands Series #2) by Susan Dennard New York Times bestselling author Susan Dennard returns to the epic fantasy Witchlands series with Windwitch. After an explosion destroys his ship, the world believes Prince Merik, Windwitch, is dead. Scarred yet alive, Merik is determined to prove his sister’s treachery. Upon reaching the royal capital, crowded with refugees, he haunts the streets, fighting for the weak—which leads to whispers of a disfigured demigod, the Fury, who brings justice to the oppressed. When the Bloodwitch Aeduan discovers a bounty on Iseult, he makes sure to be the first to find her—yet in a surprise twist, Iseult offers him a deal. She will return money stolen from him, if he locates Safi. Now they must work together to cross the Witchlands, while constantly wondering, who will betray whom first? After a surprise attack and shipwreck, Safi and the Empress of Marstok barely escape with their lives. Alone in a land of pirates, every moment balances on a knife’s edge—especially when the pirates’ next move could unleash war upon the Witchlands. Sometimes our enemies are also our only allies… The Witchlands #1 Truthwitch #2 Windwitch #3 Bloodwitch Sightwitch (illustrated novella)






Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview
Windwitch (Witchlands Series #2) by Susan Dennard New York Times bestselling author Susan Dennard returns to the epic fantasy Witchlands series with Windwitch. After an explosion destroys his ship, the world believes Prince Merik, Windwitch, is dead. Scarred yet alive, Merik is determined to prove his sister’s treachery. Upon reaching the royal capital, crowded with refugees, he haunts the streets, fighting for the weak—which leads to whispers of a disfigured demigod, the Fury, who brings justice to the oppressed. When the Bloodwitch Aeduan discovers a bounty on Iseult, he makes sure to be the first to find her—yet in a surprise twist, Iseult offers him a deal. She will return money stolen from him, if he locates Safi. Now they must work together to cross the Witchlands, while constantly wondering, who will betray whom first? Aft

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOADS Windwitch

  1. 1. Windwitch by Susan Dennard
  2. 2. Book details Title: Windwitch Author: Susan Dennard Pages: 400 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780765379313 Publisher: Tom Doherty Associates
  3. 3. Description Windwitch (Witchlands Series #2) by Susan Dennard New York Times bestselling author Susan Dennard returns to the epic fantasy Witchlands series with Windwitch. After an explosion destroys his ship, the world believes Prince Merik, Windwitch, is dead. Scarred yet alive, Merik is determined to prove his sister’s treachery. Upon reaching the royal capital, crowded with refugees, he haunts the streets, fighting for the weak—which leads to whispers of a disfigured demigod, the Fury, who brings justice to the oppressed. When the Bloodwitch Aeduan discovers a bounty on Iseult, he makes sure to be the first to find her—yet in a surprise twist, Iseult offers him a deal. She will return money stolen from him, if he locates Safi. Now they must work together to cross the Witchlands, while constantly wondering, who will betray whom first? After a surprise attack and shipwreck, Safi and the Empress of Marstok barely escape with their lives. Alone in a land of pirates, every moment balances on a knife’s edge—especially when the pirates’ next move could unleash war upon the Witchlands. Sometimes our enemies are also our only allies… The Witchlands #1 Truthwitch #2 Windwitch #3 Bloodwitch Sightwitch (illustrated novella)
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview Windwitch (Witchlands Series #2) by Susan Dennard New York Times bestselling author Susan Dennard returns to the epic fantasy Witchlands series with Windwitch. After an explosion destroys his ship, the world believes Prince Merik, Windwitch, is dead. Scarred yet alive, Merik is determined to prove his sister’s treachery. Upon reaching the royal capital, crowded with refugees, he haunts the streets, fighting for the weak—which leads to whispers of a disfigured demigod, the Fury, who brings justice to the oppressed. When the Bloodwitch Aeduan discovers a bounty on Iseult, he makes sure to be the first to find her—yet in a surprise twist, Iseult offers him a deal. She will return money stolen from him, if he locates Safi. Now they must work together to cross the Witchlands, while constantly wondering, who will betray whom first? After a surprise attack and shipwreck, Safi and the Empress of Marstok barely escape with their lives. Alone in a land of pirates, every moment balances on a knife’s edge—especially when the pirates’ next move could unleash war upon the Witchlands. Sometimes our enemies are also our only allies… The Witchlands #1 Truthwitch #2 Windwitch #3 Bloodwitch Sightwitch (illustrated novella)

×