luan van thiet ke bai giang E – learning tromg day hoc hoa hoc 12, 9d

MỤC LỤC PHẦN 1. MỞ ĐẦU ......................................................................................................
1.3.4. Mục tiêu của giáo dục STEM........................................................................16 1.3.5. Vai trò...
1.9.1. Khái quát về điều tra thực trạng...................................................................48 1.9.2. Kết qu...
3.5.3. Tiến hành thực nghiệm sư phạm...................................................................95 3.5.4. Phương ph...
DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU, HÌNH VẼ 1. Danh mục bảng biểu STT Tên bảng biểu Trang 1 Bảng 1.1. Ưu điểm của phương pháp giáo dục STE...
2. Danh mục hình vẽ STT Tên bảng biểu Trang 1 Hình 1.1. Chu trình STEM 13 2 Hình 1.2. Mô hình e – learning 19 3 Hình 1.3. ...
DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Từ viết tắt Chú thích 1 GD&ĐT Giáo dục và Đào tạo 2 STEM Science (Khoa học), Technology (Công...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Chúng tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình do chính chúng tôi thực hiện. Các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu là t...
1 PHẦN 1. MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lí do chọn đề tài Nghị quyết Đại hội XII của Đảng đã đưa ra một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm hiện na...
2 Môn Hóa học có nhiều điểm tương đồng với giáo dục STEM bởi đây là môn học ứng dụng các kiến thức nền tảng của các môn kh...
3 sinh tự học, những biểu hiện của năng lực giải quyết vấn đề và sáng tạo ở phương pháp giáo dục trực tuyến; đổi mới phươn...
4 9. Cấu trúc của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu và phần kết luận, nội dung luận văn gồm 3 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và ...
5 PHẦN 2. NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN 1.1. Lịch sử nghiên cứu giáo dục STEM Giáo dục STEM hiện đang là v...
6 Gần đây nhất là Ngày hội STEM tỉnh Bắc Ninh năm 2019 với chủ đề “Môi trường thông minh” diễn ra vào ngày 07/04/2019 tại ...
7 Hay tại trường trung học Hàng không ở thành phố Long Island, New York, các HS tham gia thảo luận và nhận được nhiều kinh...
8  Kết luận Trên cơ sở phân tích nghiên cứu tổng quan về giáo dục STEM, có thể đưa ra một số kết luận sau: 1. STEM là cơ ...
9 Khi công nghệ Web được phát minh, ra các nhà cung cấp dịch vụ đào tạo bắt đầu nghiên cứu cách thức cải tiến phương pháp ...
10 nhiều App học tập cho điện thoại cũng ra đời. Đến năm 2015, Việt Nam có hơn 100 đơn vị làm giáo dục trực tuyến. Năm này...
11 Tại châu á, E-learning vẫn đang ở trong tình trạng sơ khai, chưa có nhiều thành công vì một số lý do như: các quy tắc, ...
12 Thứ hai: Tăng cường tập huấn về phương pháp, kĩ năng, sử dụng tổng hợp nhiều hợp phần để ta ̣o bài giảng E-Le...
13 khoa học; Engineering là quy trình sử dụng kiến thức khoa học để thiết kế công nghệ mới nhằm giải quyết các vấn đề; Toá...
14 Kỹ năng kỹ thuật: HS được trang bị kỹ năng sản xuất ra đối tượng và hiểu được quy trình để làm ra nó. Vấn đề này đòi hỏ...
15 các dự án nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu các ngành nghề thuộc lĩnh vực STEM. Đây là hoạt động theo sở thích, năng khiếu của học s...
16 của nhiều môn học khác nhau mà HS chưa được học (hoặc được học một phần). HS sẽ vừa giải quyết được vấn đề và vừa lĩnh ...
17 cạnh các môn học đang được quan tâm như Toán, Khoa học, các lĩnh vực Công nghệ, Kỹ thuật cũng sẽ được quan tâm, đầu tư ...
18 Để khắc phục nhưng nhược điểm của các phương pháp dạy học tích cực ở trên thì giáo dục STEM ra đời có sự đa dạng về mức...
19 1.4. Cơ sở lí luận về bài giảng E – learning 1.4.1. Thuật ngữ E – learning Có nhiều quan điểm cũng như những định nghĩa...
20 web được tạo lập bằng phần mềm adobe pdf, bài giảng HĐC viết bằng phần mềm công cụ Toolbook, Director, Flash, ... Phân ...
21 Bảng 1.3. Đặc điểm của lớp học truyền thống và E – learning STT Yếu tố liên quan Lớp học truyền thống Lớp học E – learn...
22 - Cách để ghép nhiều đơn vị nội dung khác nhau thành một gói nội dung duy nhất. Các đơn vị nội dung có thể là các khóa ...
23 1.4.3.2. Điều kiện về kiến thức của người tham gia - Biết sử dụng máy tính: + Sử dụng các phần mềm trình duyệt để truy ...
24 theo chương trình và giới thiệu tài liệu tham khảo liên quan, trình bày nội dung giảng dạy theo nhiều cách dạy khác nha...
25 học truyền thống là “face to face” thì khả năng tiếp thu của học viên cao hơn, ít nhàm chán hơn. 1.4.4.2. Vai trò của n...
26 - Knowledge management – Tri thức trực tuyến: Thông qua E – learning ta có thể sử dụng các tài liệu trực tuyến và các p...
27 1.4.6. E-learning một hình thức tổ chức dạy học có hiệu quả bằng hoặc cao hơn so với hình thức tổ chức dạy học truyền t...
28 tăng tính hấp dẫn của bài học. Nội dung khóa học thường xuyên được cập nhật và đổi mới nhằm đáp ứng tốt nhất và phù hợp...
29 + Sự giao tiếp cần thiết giữa người dạy và người học bị phá vỡ. Người học sẽ không được rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp xã ...
30 môn học khác nhau thành một nội dung thống nhất, dựa trên cơ sở mối quan hệ về lý luận và thực tiễn được đề cập trong c...
31 - Dạy sử dụng kiến thức trong tình huống. DHTH chủ trọng tới việc thực hành, sử dựng kiến thức mà HS đã lĩnh hội được, ...
32 - Xác định mục tiêu học tập cụ thể bằng cách dựa vào chuẩn kiến thức và kĩ năng bài học, chương trình, những kĩ năng tư...
  2. 2. 1.3.4. Mục tiêu của giáo dục STEM........................................................................16 1.3.5. Vai trò, ý nghĩa của giáo dục STEM ............................................................16 1.3.6. Ưu và nhược điểm của giáo dục STEM........................................................17 1.4. Cơ sở lí luận về bài giảng E – learning.......................................................................19 1.4.1. Thuật ngữ E – learning.................................................................................19 1.4.2. Đặc điểm và chuẩn của E – learning ...........................................................20 1.4.3. Điều kiện cần thiết để học theo bài giảng điện tử E – learning...................22 1.4.4. Vai trò của người dạy và người học.............................................................23 1.4.5. Các dạng và hình thức của E – learning trong giáo dục đào tạo ................25 1.4.6. E-learning một hình thức tổ chức dạy học có hiệu quả bằng hoặc cao hơn so với hình thức tổ chức dạy học truyền thống.......................................................27 1.4.7. Ưu và nhược điểm E – learning....................................................................27 1.4.8. Sự khác nhau giữa Powerpoint và Presenter ...............................................29 1.5. Các phương pháp và kỹ thuật dạy học tích cực chủ đạo sử dụng trong dạy học theo mô hình giáo dục STEM.....................................................................................................29 1.5.1. Dạy học tích hợp...........................................................................................29 1.5.2. Dạy học dự án...............................................................................................31 1.5.3. Dạy học khám phá ........................................................................................32 1.5.4. Dạy học phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề........................................................34 1.5.5. Kỹ thuật KWL...........................................................................................................35 1.6. Quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật và một số vấn đề cơ bản của về quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật......................................................................................................................................35 1.6.1. Thiết kế kỹ thuật............................................................................................35 1.6.2. Quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật ............................................................................36 1.6.3. Một số vấn đề cơ bản về quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật .....................................37 1.7. Dạy học bằng E – learning...........................................................................................42 1.7.1. Thiết kế dạy học E – learning.......................................................................42 1.7.2. Quy trình xây dựng bài giảng điện tử...........................................................43 1.7.3. Một số chú ý để đạt hiệu quả cao khi học với E – learning .........................46 1.8. Phần mềm Adobe Presenter.........................................................................................47 1.9. Thực trạng dạy học qua E – learning theo mô hình giáo dục STEM trong môn hóa học ở một số trường trung học phổ thông tại Thừa Thiên Huế........................................48
  3. 3. 1.9.1. Khái quát về điều tra thực trạng...................................................................48 1.9.2. Kết quả điều tra ............................................................................................50 Tiểu kết chương 1....................................................................................................52 CHƯƠNG 2: THIẾT KẾ BÀI GIẢNG E – LEARNING TRONG DẠY HỌC HÓA HỌC LỚP 12 TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG THEO MÔ HÌNH GIÁO DỤC STEM............................................................................................................................53 2.1. Vị trí, quan điểm, mục tiêu xây dựng chương trình hóa học phổ thông hiện nay....53 2.1.1. Vị trí môn hóa học ........................................................................................53 2.1.2. Quan điểm xây dựng chương trình hóa học phổ thông................................53 2.1.3. Mục tiêu chương trình THPT........................................................................54 2.2. Phân tích chương trình Hóa học phổ thông 12...........................................................54 2.2.1. Phân phối chương trình Hóa học 12 (Chương trình chuẩn)........................54 2.2.2. Cấu trúc nội dung môn Hóa học 12 .............................................................55 2.2.3. Mục tiêu ........................................................................................................56 2.2.4. Đặc điểm của môn Hóa học 12.....................................................................57 2.3. Quy trình thiết kế các chủ đề STEM vận dụng trong dạy học Hóa học 12..............58 2.3.1. Tiêu chí xây dựng bài học STEM..................................................................58 2.3.2. Quy trình sử dụng quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật để thiết kế chủ đề STEM.......60 2.3.3. Thiết kế các công cụ đánh giá ...............................................................................62 2.4. CHỦ ĐỀ MINH HỌA: MÁY LỌC KHÓI THUỐC MINI – VỊ CỨU TINH CỦA MÔI TRƯỜNG ...................................................................................................................65 2.4.1. Quy trình lựa chọn và thiết kế chủ đề...........................................................65 2.4.2. Chuẩn bị........................................................................................................69 2.4.3. Tổ chức các hoạt động dạy học ....................................................................69 CHƯƠNG 3: THỰC NGHIỆM SƯ PHẠM..............................................................93 3.1 Mục đích thực nghiệm..................................................................................................93 3.2 Nhiệm vụ thực nghiệm sư phạm ..................................................................................93 3.3. Đối tượng, thời gian và địa điểm thực nghiệm...........................................................93 3.4. Nội dung và phạm vi thực nghiệm..............................................................................94 3.5. Quy trình thực nghiệm và đánh giá.............................................................................94 3.5.1. Quy trình thực nghiệm..................................................................................94 3.5.2. Xác định chuẩn và thang đánh giá kết quả thực nghiệm..............................95
  4. 4. 3.5.3. Tiến hành thực nghiệm sư phạm...................................................................95 3.5.4. Phương pháp xử lý, phân tích kết quả trước và sau thực nghiệm...................96 3.6. Kết quả thực nghiệm sư phạm.....................................................................................96 3.6.1. Kết quả định tính ..........................................................................................96 3.6.2. Kết quả định lượng .....................................................................................100 3.6.3. Hình ảnh thực nghiệm ................................................................................108 TIỂU KẾT CHƯƠNG 3 ........................................................................................110 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ...................................................................................111 1. Kết luận..........................................................................................................................111 2. Kiến nghị........................................................................................................................113 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.........................................................................................114 PHỤ LỤC 1. PHIẾU THAM KHẢO Ý KIẾN GIÁO VIÊN THPT...................... P1 PHỤ LỤC 2. PHIẾU THAM KHẢO Ý KIẾN HỌC SINH THPT........................ P4 PHỤ LỤC 3. CÁC TIÊU CHÍ ĐÁNH GIÁ CỦA GIÁO VIÊN ............................. P7 PHỤ LỤC 4. PHIẾU ĐÁNH GIÁ THÁI ĐỘ, HỨNG THÚ CỦA HỌC SINH SAU KHI HỌC BÀI GIẢNG TRỰC TUYẾN E - LEARNING THEO CHỦ ĐỀ GIÁO DỤC STEM VẬN DỤNG......................................................................................... P14 PHỤ LỤC 5. Chủ đề: MẶC ÁO GIÁP CHO KIM LOẠI.................................... P16 PHỤ LỤC 6. Chủ đề: NƯỚC SẠCH CHO MỌI NHÀ......................................... P26
  5. 5. DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU, HÌNH VẼ 1. Danh mục bảng biểu STT Tên bảng biểu Trang 1 Bảng 1.1. Ưu điểm của phương pháp giáo dục STEM so với PPDH tích cực khác 17 2 Bảng 1.2. Ưu và nhược điểm của Giáo dục STEM 18 3 Bảng 1.3. Đặc điểm của lớp học truyền thống và E – learning 21 4 Bảng 1.4. Mô tả thiết kế dạy học 43 5 Bảng 2.1. Bảng phân phối chương trình Hóa học 12 55 6 Bảng 2.2. Các tiêu chí đánh giá Rubric 63 7 Bảng 2.3. Phiếu đánh giá sản phẩm và thái độ hợp tác của cá nhân trong hoạt động nhóm 63 8 Bảng 2.4. Bảng các loại năng lực 66 9 Bảng 3.1. Số HS nhóm TN và nhóm ĐC 93 10 Bảng 3.2. Kết quả xếp loại môn Hóa học năm học (2018 – 2019) của 4 lớp 11 96 11 Bảng 3.3. Đánh giá thông qua sổ ghi chép của HS 97 12 Bảng 3.4. Các vấn đề mà HS gặp phải và giải pháp 97 13 Bảng 3.5. Kết quả các bảng kiểm và phiếu đánh giá 98 14 Bảng 3.6. Kết quả điều tra câu 1 – phụ lục 4 99 15 Bảng 3.7. Kết quả bài kiểm tra chủ đề - Trường THPT Nguyễn Trường Tộ 101 16 Bảng 3.8. Kết quả bài kiểm tra chủ đề - Trường THPT Thuận Hóa 101 17 Bảng 3.9. Bảng thống kê kết quả bài kiểm tra chủ đề TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 102 18 Bảng 3.10. Bảng tần số kết quả cụ thể điểm trong bài kiểm tra chủ đề 103 19 Bảng 3.11. Bảng phân phối tần số, tần suất, và tần suất lũy tích kết quả TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 104 20 Bảng 3.12. Bảng phân loại kết quả TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 106 21 Bảng 3.13. Mô tả và so sánh các dữ liệu kết quả TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 107
  6. 6. 2. Danh mục hình vẽ STT Tên bảng biểu Trang 1 Hình 1.1. Chu trình STEM 13 2 Hình 1.2. Mô hình e – learning 19 3 Hình 1.3. Sơ đồ sử dụng CNTT trong học tập 27 4 Hình 1.4. Quy trình dạy học dự án 31 5 Hình 1.5. Cấu trúc dạy học khám phá 32 6 Hình 1.6. Các bước thiết lập quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật của các kỹ sư 39 7 Hình 1.7. Quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật trong giáo dục STEM 40 8 Hình 2.1. Quy trình sử dụng quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật để thiết kế chủ đề STEM 60 9 Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ phân phối điểm kiểm tra chủ đề - Trường THPT Nguyễn Trường Tộ 101 10 Hình 3.2. Biểu đồ phân phối điểm kiểm tra chủ đề - Trường THPT Thuận Hóa 102 11 Hình 3.3. Biểu đồ phân phối điểm kiểm tra chủ đề TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 105 12 Hình 3.4. Biểu đồ phân phối tần suất điểm kiểm tra chủ đề TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 105 13 Hình 3.5. Biểu đồ phân phối tần suất lũy tích điểm kiểm tra chủ đề TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 106 14 Hình 3.6. Đồ thị phân loại kết quả TNSP năm học 2019 – 2020 106 15 Hình 3.7. Hình ảnh về trang web 108 16 Hình 3.8. HS làm bài kiểm tra tại lớp 108 17 Hình 3.9. Sơ đồ chế tạo máy lọc khói thuốc lá mini 109 18 Hình 3.10. Quy trình chế tạo máy lọc khói thuốc lá mini 109
  7. 7. DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Từ viết tắt Chú thích 1 GD&ĐT Giáo dục và Đào tạo 2 STEM Science (Khoa học), Technology (Công nghệ), Engineering (Kỹ thuật) và Math (Toán học) 3 THPT Trung học phổ thông 4 NL Năng lực 5 CNTT Công nghệ thông tin 6 THCS Trung học cơ sở 7 HS Học sinh 8 GV Giáo viên 9 CBT Computer Base Training (đào tạo trên cơ sở máy tính) 10 SCORM Sharable Content Object Reference Model (là một chuẩn đóng gói nội dung giáo dục) 11 LMS Learing Management System (hệ thống quản lí khóa học) 12 CNTT & TT Công nghệ thông tin và truyền thông 13 CD – ROM Compact disc – read only memory (Đĩa nén – bộ nhớ chỉ đọc) 14 ĐHQGHN Đại học quốc gia Hà Nội 15 AICC Aviation Industry CBT Commitee 16 HTML HyperText Markup Language 17 TNSP Thực nghiệm sư phạm 18 TN Thực nghiệm 19 ĐC Đối chứng
  8. 8. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Chúng tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình do chính chúng tôi thực hiện. Các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu là trung thực, khách quan, nghiêm túc và chưa từng được tác giả khác công bố trong bất cứ công trình nào. TÁC GIẢ MAI THỊ MỸ HƯƠNG
  9. 9. 1 PHẦN 1. MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lí do chọn đề tài Nghị quyết Đại hội XII của Đảng đã đưa ra một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm hiện nay đó là: “Đổi mới căn bản và toàn diện Giáo dục và Đào tạo (GD& ĐT); phát triển nguồn nhân lực, nhất là nguồn nhân lực chất lượng cao” nhằm hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế và tiến tới cuộc cách mạng công nghiệp 4.0. Chính vì thế, việc đổi mới tư duy giáo dục trong thời đại tri thức nhằm đáp ứng sự thay đổi của cuộc sống không ngừng là một tất yếu. Theo chỉ thị số 16/ CT-TTg ngày 4/5/2017 của Thủ tướng chính phủ về việc tăng cường tiếp cận cuộc cách mạng công nghiệp lần thứ 4 trong đó có nội dung: Thay đổi mạnh mẽ các chính sách, nội dung, phương pháp giáo dục và dạy nghề nhằm tạo ra nguồn nhân lực có khả năng tiếp nhận các xu thế công nghệ sản xuất mới, trong đó cần tập trung vào thúc đẩy đào tạo về khoa học, công nghệ, kỹ thuật và toán học (STEM), ngoại ngữ, tin học trong chương trình giáo dục phổ thông; đẩy mạnh tự chủ đại học, dạy nghề; thí điểm quy định về đào tạo nghề, đào tạo đại học đối với một số ngành đặc thù. Biến thách thức dân số cùng giá trị dân số vàng thành lợi thế trong hội nhập và phân công lao động quốc tế. Giáo dục STEM có vai trò trang bị kiến thức cho người học thông qua thực hành và ứng dụng. Các lĩnh vực Khoa học, Công nghệ, Kỹ thuật và Toán học kết hợp với nhau để giúp người học giải quyết các vấn đề thực tiễn. Những năm gần đây, sự phát triển không ngừng của công nghệ thông tin nói chung và internet nói riêng đã mang lại những thay đổi đáng kể cho cuộc sống của nhân loại. Internet thực sự là môi trường thông tin liên kết mọi người trên toàn thế giới, để cùng chia sẻ những vấn đề mang tính xã hội. Tận dụng môi trường internet, xu hướng phát triển các phần mềm hiện nay là xây dựng các ứng dụng có khả năng chia sẻ cao, vận hành không phụ thuộc vào vị trí địa lý cũng như hệ điều hành, tạo điều kiện cho mọi người có thể trao đổi, tìm kiếm thông tin, học tập một cách dễ dàng, thuận lợi. Bài giảng trực tuyến E – learning là một phương thức đào tạo hiện đại dựa trên công nghệ thông tin. Việc học không chỉ bó hẹp cho học sinh, sinh viên ở các trường mà dành cho tất cả mọi người, không kể tuổi tác, hoàn cảnh sống… Để đáp ứng nhu cầu về giáo dục, đào tạo, mô hình đào tạo trực tuyến đã ra đời, đáp ứng xu thế hội nhập về giáo dục, đào tạo của Việt Nam.
  10. 10. 2 Môn Hóa học có nhiều điểm tương đồng với giáo dục STEM bởi đây là môn học ứng dụng các kiến thức nền tảng của các môn khoa học cơ bản như Toán học, Vật lý, Sinh học, Công nghệ, … Bên cạnh đó, Hóa học là một môn khoa học thực nghiệm, chính xác, đòi hỏi ở người học không chỉ là vốn kiến thức chắc chắn mà còn phải có cả kỹ năng thực hành, năng lực quan sát và phân tích các hiện tượng thực nghiệm để hiểu biết một cách sâu sắc về ứng dụng của nó trong thực tế cuộc sống. Do đó, việc nghiên cứu về giáo dục STEM để ứng dụng vào dạy môn Hóa học để xây dựng bài giảng E – learning là hoàn toàn có cơ sở và phù hợp với định hướng đổi mới căn bản giáo dục Việt Nam sau 2015 theo hướng phát triển năng lực ở người học nhằm đáp ứng những đòi hỏi của xã hội hiện đại. Với các lí do trên chúng tôi lựa chọn đề tài: “Thiết kế bài giảng E – learning trong dạy học Hóa học lớp 12 trung học phổ thông theo mô hình Giáo dục STEM” mong muốn được đóng góp vào quá trình nâng cao chất lượng dạy – học tại các trường trung học phổ thông (THPT). 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Thiết kế bài giảng E – learning về dạy học tích hợp theo mô hình Giáo dục STEM cho học sinh THPT, góp phần đổi mới cách dạy, cách học, cũng như cách đánh giá kết quả học tập Hóa học theo từng chủ đề cụ thể, nâng cao chất lượng dạy học ở trường THPT. 3. Khách thể và đối tượng nghiên cứu. 3.1. Khách thể nghiên cứu Quá trình dạy và học theo từng chủ đề Hóa học 12 THPT. 3.2. Đối tượng khách thể Bài giảng E – learning trong dạy học Hóa học lớp 12 trung học phổ thông theo mô hình Giáo dục STEM. 4. Giả thuyết khoa học Nếu xây dựng tốt các bài giảng E – learning trong dạy học Hoá học lớp 12 trung học phổ thông theo mô hình Giáo dục STEM thì sẽ phát triển được các kỹ năng lưc cho học sinh (HS), từ đó nâng cao chất lượng dạy và học Hóa học ở trường THPT. 5. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu 5.1. Nghiên cứu lý luận và thực tiễn Nghiên cứu lý luận: nghiên cứu cơ sở lý luận về năng lực (NL) nói chung, khả năng ứng dụng hiệu quả cao của E – learning trong rèn luyện khả năng tự học cho học
  11. 11. 3 sinh tự học, những biểu hiện của năng lực giải quyết vấn đề và sáng tạo ở phương pháp giáo dục trực tuyến; đổi mới phương pháp dạy học hóa học, kiểm tra đánh giá nhằm phát triển năng lực giải quyết vấn đề, sáng tạo và vận dụng kiến thức đã học vào thực tế cho học sinh trung học phổ thông. Nghiên cứu thực tiễn: Nghiên cứu một số vấn đề thực tiễn liên quan đến bài giảng E – learning về dạy học tích hợp STEM phát triển các năng lực cho học sinh trong chương trình GDPT, SGK môn Hóa học ở một số nước và ở Việt Nam; Điều tra thực trạng bài giảng E – learning hiện nay trong dạy học hóa học ở trường THPT Việt Nam 5.2. Thiết kế và sử dụng bộ công cụ đánh giá năng lực cho học sinh trong dạy học hóa học theo từng chủ để ở trường THPT 5.3. Tiến hành thực nghiệm sư phạm kiểm nghiệm tính khả thi và hiệu quả của biện pháp và những đề xuất của đề tài. 6. Phương pháp nghiên cứu - Thu thập tài liệu trong và ngoài nước có liên quan đến đề tài. - Nghiên cứu, khảo sát và áp dụng thử nghiệm thực tế. - Phương pháp hỗ trợ: Sử dụng phần mềm Adobe Presenter 10 để xây dựng bài giảng E – learning. 7. Phạm vi nghiên cứu Xây dựng một số chủ đề giáo dục STEM trong dạy học môn hóa học có kết nối kiến thức liên môn với một số môn học như Toán học, Vật lí, Công nghệ, Sinh học, ... 8. Dự kiến đóng góp của đề tài: - Tìm hiểu về thiết kế bài giảng E – learning kết hợp dạy học STEM hiện nay ở nước ta. - Khảo sát thực tiễn và rút ra kết luận về thực trạng dạy học theo chủ đề ở trường THPT ở tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế. - Đề xuất định hướng, nguyên tắc để xây dưng các chủ đề cụ thể, nội dung quy trình thiết kế giáo án minh họa cho các biện pháp đề ra. - Thiết kế và xây dựng trang web của đề tài xây dựng bài giảng E – learning về dạy học tích hợp STEM.
  12. 12. 4 9. Cấu trúc của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu và phần kết luận, nội dung luận văn gồm 3 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn. (48 trang) Chương 2: Thiết kế bài giảng E – learning trong dạy học Hóa học lớp 12 trung học phổ thông theo mô hình Giáo dục STEM. (17 trang) Chương 3: Thực nghiệm sư phạm. (18 trang)
  13. 13. 5 PHẦN 2. NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN 1.1. Lịch sử nghiên cứu giáo dục STEM Giáo dục STEM hiện đang là vấn đề thu hút sự quan tâm của nhiều nước trên thế giới. Việt Nam không nằm ngoài xu thế này. Hiện nay, đã có một số công trình nghiên cứu về giáo dục STEM, tuy nhiên qua quá trình tổng quan tài liệu chúng tôi nhận thấy rằng giáo dục STEM trong đó môn hóa học đóng vai trò chủ đạo và dạy học giáo dục STEM bằng trực tuyến còn rất ít công trình được công bố. Qua quá trình tiếp cận các loại tài liệu chúng tôi tổng kết những vấn đề chung của giáo dục STEM như sau: 1.1.1. Giáo dục STEM tại Việt Nam - Năm 2010, mô hình giáo dục tích hợp STEM được đưa vào Việt Nam thông qua Liên doanh DTT – EDUSPEC phối hợp với Trường Icarnegie – Hoa Kỳ trên nền tảng là 2 môn học công nghệ thông tin (CNTT) và Robotics cho khối phổ thông từ lớp 1 đến lớp 12. - Năm 2011, Hội đồng Anh phối hợp với Bộ GD&ĐT Việt Nam tiến hành mô hình “Phòng Lab tích hợp STEM bằng tiếng Anh” được triển khai thí điểm tại 14 trường ở các thành phố lớn Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng với hơn 3000 HS theo học. Kết quả đạt được đã mở ra một hướng phát triển về giáo dục tích hợp STEM do cấp học phổ thông. - Năm 2016 – 2017, nhằm chuẩn bị tốt hơn cho chương trình giáo dục mới, Hội đồng Anh phối hợp với Bộ giáo dục và đào tạo Viêt Nam đã triển khai Dự án thí điểm: “Áp dụng phương pháp Giáo dục STEM của Vương quốc Anh vào bối cảnh Việt Nam”. - Ngày hội STEM 2017 dành cho HS từ 8 đến 18 tuổi ở khu vực phía Bắc diễn ra ở Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Công nghệ Việt Nam vào ngày 15/4/2017 và gần đây nhất là “Ngày hội STEM và đọc sách” tổ chức tại trường trung học cơ sở (THCS) Giảng Võ (Ba Đình, Hà Nội) với sự tham gia của hơn 4000 HS và thầy cô giáo. - Năm 2018, khởi đầu của những chuỗi ngày STEM khi ngày hội STEM được tổ chức ở trường Tiểu học – THCS – THPT Nguyễn Siêu. Tiếp theo đó là Ngày hội STEM 2018 với tên gọi thú vị: “Chạm o o o o – Touch o o o o” được tổ chức tại Đại học Khoa học Tự nhiên ngày 13/5/2018. Cũng với chủ đề 4.0, từ 1 – 2/6/2018, tại trường THCS Nguyễn Hiền – huyện Nam Trực đã diễn ra ngày hội STEM với chủ đề: “Đánh thức trí tuệ làng thời 4.0”.
  14. 14. 6 Gần đây nhất là Ngày hội STEM tỉnh Bắc Ninh năm 2019 với chủ đề “Môi trường thông minh” diễn ra vào ngày 07/04/2019 tại trường THPT Hàn Thuyên. Đây là năm thứ 2 Ngày hội STEM được tổ chức ở tỉnh Bắc Ninh. Điều đó cho thấy STEM là một xu hướng tất yếu trong công tác dạy và học của thế kỷ 21, tích hợp ứng dụng kiến thức đã học để kích thích sự sáng tạo, trí tò mò khám phá khoa học và hiểu biết về đời sống. - Năm 2019 là năm hứa hẹn sự bùng nổ của giáo dục STEM khi mạng lưới Đại sưa STEM được thành lập và các HS đã có thể tự thiết kế ngày hội STEM liên trường. Hiện nay, đã có một số công trình và đề tài nghiên cứu về dạy học theo chủ đề STEM cho HS chẳng hạn như luận án tiến sĩ của Lê Xuân Quang: “Dạy học môn Công nghệ phô thông theo định hướng giáo dục STEM”; sách “Dạy học theo chủ đề STEM cho HS THCS và THPT” do Nguyễn Thanh Nga chủ biên, Đại học Sư phạm thành phố Hồ Chí Minh xuất bản; chủ đề STEM về sử dụng quy trình thiết kế kỹ thuật để chế tạo máy lọc nước của cô Nguyễn Thị Thùy Trang và các thầy cô trường ĐHSP Huế. Hay các liên minh STEM: Học viện STEM, Học viện Sáng tạo S3, Công ty Sách Long Minh, Pomath, EDU FARM. 1.1.2. Giáo dục STEM trên thế giới Hiện nay, STEM là một trong những xu hướng chính trong giáo dục toàn cầu. Mục tiêu trực tiếp của sáng kiến STEM là tăng số lượng và chất lượng GV dạy STEM để có thể đào tạo các kĩ năng và khả năng sáng tạo ở HS, nhằm đảm bảo sự thành công cho HS trong thế kỉ 21. Ở nhiều quốc gia, cải cách giáo dục tập trung vào việc tăng khả năng, hứng thú, say mê khoa học của HS đối với STEM và giảng dạy STEM. 1.1.2.1. Ở Mỹ Giáo dục STEM gần đây dành được sự quan tâm lớn thông qua luật liên bang. Lý do xuất phát từ những nghiên cứu cho thấy sự giảm sút về NL giữa HS Mỹ và các HS ở quốc gia khác trong môn Toán học và Khoa học. Một trong các chiến lược của Mỹ trong giáo dục là hướng tới STEM nhằm nâng cao yêu cầu về Toán học và Khoa học đối với HS tốt nghiệp. Đồng thời, các GV cùng thường xuyên được tham gia các khóa bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ về giảng dạy STEM từ cơ bản đến chuyên sâu.[54] Theo thống kê của Josh Brown – Trường đại học Ilinois giai đoạn 2007 – 2010 tại Mỹ có 61 bài báo khoa học liên quan trực tiếp đến giáo dục STEM và được xuất bản từ 8 tạp chí nổi tiếng trong lĩnh vực giáo dục của Mỹ.[51]
  15. 15. 7 Hay tại trường trung học Hàng không ở thành phố Long Island, New York, các HS tham gia thảo luận và nhận được nhiều kinh nghiệm tập trung ở giáo dục Khoa học, Công nghệ, Kĩ thuật và Toán học về các lĩnh vực thuộc ngành Khoa học hàng không và Công nghiệp hàng không vũ trụ.[53] Tổng thống Obama đã đưa ra một sự ưu tiên rõ ràng cho giáo dục STEM: Trong vòng một thập niên, sinh viên Mỹ phải “di chuyển từ giữa lên đầu trang trong Khoa học và Toán học”.[52] 1.1.2.2. Ở Anh Giáo dục STEM đã được phát triển thành một chương trình quốc gia ở Anh với mục tiêu tạo ra nguồn nhân lực nghiên cứu khoa học chất lượng cao. Chương trình hành động của Anh nhằm thúc đẩy giáo dục STEM bao gồm 4 nội dung chính. Một là, tuyển dung giáo viên (GV) giảng dạy STEM. Hai là, bồi dưỡng nâng cao trình độ của GV. Ba là, cải tiến và làm phong phú chương trình học cả trong và ngoài lớp học. Bốn là, phat triển cơ sở vật chất hỗ trợ cho việc dạy và học. Từ những điều trên có thể thấy rằng không chỉ cần sự đầu tư từ ngân sách của nhà nước mà còn từ phía tư nhân. Đối với nước Anh, kinh nghiệm giáo dục STEM là không tách biệt giáo dục STEM với chương trình chính khóa mà lồng ghép những trải nghiệm STEM vào chương trình giảng dạy và sách giáo khoa. Tóm lại, quan niệm về giáo dục STEM ở Anh là một cách tiếp cận, một định hướng chứ không phải là một môn học.[24] 1.1.2.3. Ở Úc Năm 2015, Úc thông qua chiến lược quốc gia về phát triển giáo dục STEM trong các trường học trong giai đoạn 2016 – 2026. Chiến lược xác định 5 mục tiêu chính [61]. Một là, tăng khả năng, sự tham gia và sự quan tâm của sinh viên đối với STEM. Hai là, tăng năng lực của GV và chất lượng giảng dạy các môn STEM. Ba là, hỗ trợ các cơ hội cho giáo dục STEM trong các trường học. Bốn là, thúc đẩy hợp tác hiệu quả với các trường đại học, kinh doanh và công nghiệp. Năm là, thiết lập một cơ sở dữ liệu âm thanh. Vào tháng 12/2005, Chính phủ Liên bang Úc công bố chương trình Cải tiến và Khoa học Quốc gia. Đây chính là thần chú: “gây cảm hứng cho tất cả người Úc – từ những người đi học mẫy giáo đến cộng đồng rộng lớn hơn – tham gia với STEM”. (The Sysdney Morning Herald, Explainer: STEM, and what it means to Australia’s education system).
  16. 16. 8  Kết luận Trên cơ sở phân tích nghiên cứu tổng quan về giáo dục STEM, có thể đưa ra một số kết luận sau: 1. STEM là cơ sở quan trọng trong các chính sách nhằm phát triển nguồn nhân lực chất lượng cao, phục vụ mục tiêu phát triển và cạnh tranh kinh tế giữa các quốc gia trên thế giới. 2. Giáo dục STEM đang dần trở thành một xu hướng giáo dục mang tính toàn cầu. 3. Giáo dục STEM thu hút được nhiều sự quan tâm của các nhà giáo dục trên thế giới. Các nghiên cứu đã làm sáng tỏ bản chất, vai trò và tầm quan trọng của giáo dục STEM trong bối cảnh toàn cầu hóa hiện nay. Mô hình giáo dục STEM, vai trò của sự kết hợp giữa Công nghệ (T) và Kỹ thuật (E) trong STEM đã được nghiên cứu. 4. Giáo dục STEM tuy mới xuất hiện tại Việt Nam nhưng bước đầu đã dành được sự quan tâm của cộng đồng và các cơ quan chức năng, đặc biệt là từ phía bộ giáo dục và đào tạo. 1.2. Lịch sử nghiên cứu về dạy học trực tuyến E – learning 1.2.1. Sự ra đời của E – learning Theo tài liệu của tác giả Bùi Thanh Giang [16] thì E – learning chia làm 4 giai đoạn sau: - Trước năm 1983: Kỷ nguyên GV làm trung tâm Trước khi máy tính được sử dụng rộng rãi, quan điểm giáo dục “Lấy GV làm trung tâm” là phương pháp phổ biến nhất trong các trường học. Học viên chỉ có thể trao đổi tập trung quanh GV và các bạn đọc. - Giai đoạn 1984 – 1993: Kỷ nguyên đa phương tiện Hệ điều hành Windows 3.1, máy tính Macintosh, phần mềm trình diễn powerpoint đây là các công nghệ cơ bản trong kỷ nguyên đa phương tiện. Nó cho phép tạo ra các bài giảng tích hợp hình ảnh và âm thành học trên máy tính sử dụng công nghệ CBT phân phối qua đĩa CD – ROM hoặc đĩa mềm vào bất kỳ thời gian nào, ở đâu, người học cũng có thể mua và học. Tuy nhiên sự hướng dẫn của giáo viên là rất hạn chế. - Giai đoạn 1994 – 1999: Làn sóng E – learning thứ nhất
  17. 17. 9 Khi công nghệ Web được phát minh, ra các nhà cung cấp dịch vụ đào tạo bắt đầu nghiên cứu cách thức cải tiến phương pháp giáo dục bằng công nghệ này. Người thầy thông thái đã dần lộ rõ thông qua các phương tiện: E – mail, CBT qua Intranet với text và hình ảnh đơn giản, đào tạo bằng công nghệ web với hình ảnh chuyển động tốc độ thấp đã được triển khai trên diện rộng. - Giai đoạn 2000 – 2005: Làn sóng E – learning thứ hai Các công nghệ tiên tiến bao gồm Java và ứng dụng mạng IP, công nghệ truy nhập mạng và bang thông Internet được nâng cao, các công nghệ thiết kế web tiên tiến đã trở thành một cuộc cách mạng trong giáo dục đào tạo. Ngày nay thông qua web giáo viên có thể kết hợp hướng dẫn trực tuyến (hình ảnh, âm thanh, các công cụ trình diễn) tới người học, nâng cao hơn chất lượng dịch vụ đào tạo. Ngày qua ngày công nghệ web đã chứng tỏ có khả năng mang lại hiệu quả cao trong giáo dục đào tạo, cho phép đa dạng hóa các môi trường học tập. Tất cả những điều đó tạo ra một cuộc cách mạng trong đào tạo với giá thành rẻ, chất lượng và hiệu quả. Đó chính là làn sóng thứ hai của E – learning. 1.2.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu E – learning tại Việt Nam [63], [65] Thuật ngữ E – learning nhen nhóm trên thế giới từ năm 1999, nhưng đến năm 2000 lĩnh vực này mới được quan tâm ở Việt Nam. Hội thảo nâng cao chất lượng đào tạo Đại học quốc gia Hà Nội (ĐHQGHN) năm 2000, Hội nghị giáo dục đại học năm 2001 đã có đề cập đến e – learning. Tuy vậy, vào khoảng năm 2002 trở về trước các tài liệu nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu về e – learning ở Việt Nam không nhiều. Giai đoạn từ năm 2003 – 2008, việc nghiên cứu E – learning ở VN đã được nhiều đơn vị quan tâm: có nhiều nghiên cứu, đề tài, luận văn … được đưa ra. Vào tháng 3/2005: Hội thảo khoa học: “Nghiên cứu và triển khai E – learning” do Viện Công nghệ thông tin (ĐHQGHN) và Khoa Công nghệ Thông tin (Đại học Bách khoa Hà Nội) phối hợp tổ chức, đây là hội thảo khoa học đầu tiên về E – learning ở Việt Nam đã mang lại những thông tin mới và bổ ích cho nền giáo dục Online. Giai đoạn này diễn ra 4 lần Hội thảo nghiên cứu phát triển và ứng dụng CNTT&TT ICT/rda. Và sự ra đời các doanh nghiệp kinh doanh về giáo dục trực tuyến như: eGame – Công ty cổ phần trò chơi giáo dục trực tuyến, Hocmai – Cổng học tập K12, … Giai đoạn từ năm 2009 – 2015: Thị trường E – learning sôi động với sự ra đời của hoc360.vn và của ViettelStudy gây được sự chú ý lớn trên thị trường. Kéo theo
  18. 18. 10 nhiều App học tập cho điện thoại cũng ra đời. Đến năm 2015, Việt Nam có hơn 100 đơn vị làm giáo dục trực tuyến. Năm này là tiền đề cho sự phát triển về chất trong giáo dục trực tuyến Việt Nam, giai đoạn 1 từ năm 2016 – 2018 và giai đoạn 2 từ năm 2018 – 2020. Việt Nam đã gia nhập mạng E – learning châu Á (Asian E – learning Network – AEN, www.asia-elearning.net) với sự tham gia của Bộ Giáo dục & Đào tạo, Bộ Khoa học – Công nghệ, trường Đại học Bách khoa, Bộ Bưu chính Viễn thông, …Gần đây, Trung tâm tin học Bộ Giáo dục & Đào tạo đã triển khai cổng E – learning nhằm cung cấp một cách có hệ thống các thông tin E – learning trên thế giới và ở Việt Nam. Từ các vấn đề đã được nêu ở trên, ta có thể thấy tình hình nghiên cứu và ứng dụng E – learning ở Việt Nam đang được quan tâm. Tuy nhiên, so với các nước trong khu vực và trên thế giới, Việt Nam chỉ mới ở giai đoạn đầu. 1.2.3. Tình hình nghiên cứu E – learning trên thế giới [64] E-learning phát triển không đồng đều tại các khu vực trên thế giới. E-learning phát triển mạnh nhất ở khu vực Bắc Mỹ. ở châu Âu E-learning cũng rất có triển vọng, trong khi đó châu Á lại là khu vực ứng dụng công nghệ này ít hơn. Tại Mỹ, dạy và học điện tử đã nhận được sự ủng hộ và các chính sách trợ giúp của Chính phủ ngay từ cuối những năm 90. Ở Mỹ, trong 274 học viện có sử dụng E – learning trong đó: 100% có tích hợp công nghệ vào trong lớp học truyền thống, < 30% sử dụng công nghệ Web hỗ trợ lớp học truyền thống, 30 – 80% đề nghị sử dụng mô hình khóa học kết hợp, > 70% đề nghị sử dụng mô hình khóa học trực tuyến (IDC1 and ECAR2 (2002) điều tra). Trong những gần đây, châu Âu đã có một thái độ tích cực đối với việc phát triển công nghệ thông tin cũng như ứng dụng nó trong mọi lĩnh vực kinh tế - xã hội, đặc biệt là ứng dụng trong hệ thống giáo dục. Ngoài việc tích cực triển khai E-learning tại mỗi nước, giữa các nước châu Âu có nhiều sự hợp tác đa quốc gia trong lĩnh vực E- learning. Điển hình là dự án xây dựng mạng xuyên châu Âu EuroPACE. Đây là mạng E-learning của 36 trường đại học hàng đầu châu Âu thuộc các quốc gia như Đan Mạch, Hà Lan, Bỉ, Anh, Pháp cùng hợp tác với công ty E-learning của Mỹ Docent nhằm cung cấp các khoá học về các lĩnh vực như khoa học, nghệ thuật, con người phù hợp với nhu cầu học của các sinh viên đại học, sau đại học, các nhà chuyên môn ở châu Âu.
  19. 19. 11 Tại châu á, E-learning vẫn đang ở trong tình trạng sơ khai, chưa có nhiều thành công vì một số lý do như: các quy tắc, luật lệ bảo thủ, tệ quan liêu, sự ưa chuộng đào tạo truyền thống của văn hóa châu á, vấn đề ngôn ngữ không đồng nhất, cơ sở hạ tầng nghèo nàn và nền kinh tế lạc hậu ở một số quốc gia châu Á. Một số quốc gia, đặc biệt là các nước có nền kinh tế phát triển hơn tại châu á cũng đang có những nỗ lực phát triển E-learning tại đất nước mình như: Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc, Singapore, Đài Loan, Trung Quốc,... Nhật Bản là nước có ứng dụng E-learning nhiều nhất so với các nước khác trong khu vực. Môi trường ứng dụng E-learning chủ yếu là trong các công ty lớn, các hãng sản xuất, các doanh nghiệp... và dùng để đào tạo nhân viên. 1.2.4. Một số khó khăn khi triển khai E – learning ở Việt Nam  Một số khó khăn khi triển khai E – learning [67], [68] Mô ̣t là: Về xây dựng nguồn tài nguyên bài giảng: Để soa ̣n bài giảng E-Learning có chất lượng đòi hỏi tốn nhiều công sứ c của giảng viên. Nhiều giảng viên giỏi về chuyên môn và khả năng sư phạm, sử dụng phần công nghê ̣(ghi hình, thu âm, sử dụng phần mềm) còn ha ̣n chế nên chưa phát huy được đội ngũ này. Hai là: Về phía người học: Học tâ ̣p theo phương pháp E-Learning đòi hỏi người học phải có tinh thần tự học. Nhiều sinh viên nghèo, nhất là ở vùng sâu vùng xa, chưa thể trang bị máy vi tính kết nối Internet, nhiều thông tin trên ma ̣ng Internet dẫn đến gia đình lo lắng khi con em mình vào ma ̣ng cũng là lí do ha ̣n chế E-Learning. Ba là: Về cơ sở vâ ̣t chất: Đòi hỏi phải có ha ̣ tầng CNTT đủ ma ̣nh, có đường truyền cáp quang, xây dựng Website trường học và Website E-Learning hoàn chỉnh chi phí cao, nếu không tâ ̣n dụng hết khả năng của Web sẽ gây lãng phí. Bốn là: Về nhân lực phục vụ Website E – Learning: Cần có cán bộchuyên trách phục vụ sự hoạt động của hệ thống E-Learning. Tuy nhiên, theo quy đi ̣nh hiê ̣n ta ̣i chưa có cơ hế hoa ̣t động này ở các trường. Đề xuất giải pháp Trên những cơ sở bước đầu và thực trạng E-learning của sinh viên Viê ̣t Nam chúng tôi đề xuất giải pháp sau: Thứ nhất: Về nhâ ̣n thứ c: BộGD&ĐT, các trường đa ̣i học và cao đẳng, các cơ sở giáo dục cần xác đi ̣nh E-Learning là một chiến lược trong giáo dục mới hướng tới xã hội học tâ ̣p.
  20. 20. 12 Thứ hai: Tăng cường tập huấn về phương pháp, kĩ năng, sử dụng tổng hợp nhiều hợp phần để ta ̣o bài giảng E-Learning. Thứ ba: Đầu tư trang thiết bi ̣, hỗ trợ kinh phí cho giảng viên trong viê ̣c ta ̣o bài giảng. Thứ tư: Các trường phổ hướng đến online hóa trường học bao gồm online về quản lí, điều hành, tác nghiê ̣p và online về da ̣y học. Thứ năm: Vai trò của giảng viên là rất quan trọng trong viê ̣c triển khai E- Learning. Phải có hình thức đào tạo đội ngũ giảng viên đáp ứng yêu cầu dạy học hiện đại nhất: như có khả năng ứng dụng CNTT vào dạy học, có khả năng sử dụng các phương tiện dạy học hiện đại, và quan trọng hơn cả là năng lực tự học, tự nghiên cứu khoa học. Như vậy, E-Learning có nhiều ưu điểm hơn so với phương pháp da ̣y học truyền thống, tạo ra được một môi trường rất tốt phục vụcho phương pháp da ̣y học tương tác, cá nhân hóa người học. Tuy vậy, với những nhược điểm nêu trên, E – Learning cũng không phải là một giải pháp hoàn hảo và cũng không thể thay thế hoàn toàn phương pháp học truyền thống. Vì vâ ̣y, một giải pháp kết hợp là sử dụng E – Learning và những phương pháp giảng dạy truyền thống song song. Người học có thể thực hiê ̣n mọi hoa ̣t động học tâ ̣p có thể trên E-Learning, tham gia như đang học trên một khóa học thực sự. Trừ giờ thực hành, thí nghiê ̣m sẽ phải lên phòng thí nghiê ̣m để tiếp câ ̣n thực sự với công viê ̣c. Ngoài ra, có thể gặp giảng viên trong một số buổi để thảo luận, trao đổi và giải quyết một số vấn đề nhằm mục đích rèn luyê ̣n kĩ năng giao tiếp xã hội. E – learning đang là xu hướng chung của giáo dục thế giới. Việc triển khai E – Learning trong giáo dục đào tạo là một xu hướng tất yếu nhằm đưa giáo dục Việt Nam tiếp cận với giáo dục thế giới. 1.3. Cơ sở lí luận về STEM 1.3.1. Khái niệm STEM [9] STEM là thuật ngữ viết tắt của các từ Science (Khoa học), Technology (Công nghệ), Engineering (Kĩ thuật) và Mathematics (Toán học), thường được sử dụng khi bàn đến các chính sách phát triển về Khoa học, Công nghệ, Kĩ thuật và Toán học của mỗi quốc gia. Sự phát triển về Khoa học, Công nghệ, Kĩ thuật và Toán học được mô tả bởi chu trình STEM (Hình 1.1), trong đó Science là quy trình sáng tạo ra kiến thức
  21. 21. 13 khoa học; Engineering là quy trình sử dụng kiến thức khoa học để thiết kế công nghệ mới nhằm giải quyết các vấn đề; Toán là công cụ được sử dụng để thu nhận kết quả và chia sẻ kết quả đó với những người khác. Hình 1.1. Chu trình STEM (theo https://www.knowatom.com) 1.3.2. Giáo dục STEM Giáo dục STEM là một phương thức giáo dục nhằm trang bị cho HS những kiến thức khoa học gắn liền với ứng dụng của chúng trong thực tiễn, qua đó phát triển cho HS năng lực phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề cừng với những năng lực khác tương ứng, đáp ứng được yêu cầu của sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội. Đây là chương trình kết hợp bốn lĩnh vực cụ thể - khoa học, công nghệ, kỹ thuật và toán học thành một mô hình học tập gắn kết dựa trên các ứng dụng thực tế.[9] Bốn kĩ năng STEM được mô tả như sau:[27] Kỹ năng khoa học: HS được trang bị những kiến thức về các khái niệm, các nguyên lý, các định luật và các cơ sở lý thuyết của giáo dục khoa học. Mục tiêu quan trọng nhất là thông qua giáo dục khoa học, HS có khả năng liên kết các kiến thức này để thực hành và có tư duy để sử dụng kiến thức vào thực tiễn để giải quyết các vấn đề trong thực tế. Kỹ năng công nghệ: HS có khả năng sử dụng, quản lý, hiểu biết và truy cập được công nghệ, từ những vật dụng đơn giản như cái bút, chiếc quạt đến những hệ thống phức tạp như mạng internet, máy móc. Engineering The STEM cycle Engineers:Solveproblems (Kỹsư:Giảiquyếtvấnđề) Scientists:Answerquestion (Nhàkhoahọc:Trảlờicâuhỏi)
  22. 22. 14 Kỹ năng kỹ thuật: HS được trang bị kỹ năng sản xuất ra đối tượng và hiểu được quy trình để làm ra nó. Vấn đề này đòi hỏi HS phải có khả năng phân tích, tổng hợp và kết hợp để biết cách làm thế nào để cân bằng các yếu tố liên quan (như khoa học, nghệ thuật, công nghệ, kỹ thuật) để có được một giải pháp tốt nhất trong thiết kế và xây dựng quy trình. Ngoài ra, HS còn có khả năng nhìn nhận ra nhu cầu và phản ứng của xã hội trong những vấn đề liên quan đến kỹ thuật. Kỹ năng toán học: Là khả năng nhìn nhận và nắm bắt được vai trò của toán học trong mọi khía cạnh tồn tại trên thế giới. HS có kỹ năng toán học sẽ có khả năng thể hiện các ý tưởng một cách chính xác, có khả năng áp dụng các khái niệm và kỹ năng toán học vào cuộc sống hằng ngày. Các mức độ áp dụng giáo dục STEM trong giáo dục phổ thông như sau: [9] - Dạy học các môn khoa học theo phương thức giáo dục STEM Đây là hình thức tổ chức giáo dục STEM chủ yếu trong nhà trường. Theo cách này, các bài học, hoạt động giáo dục STEM được triển khai ngay trong quá trình dạy học các môn học STEM tiếp cận liên môn. Các chủ đề, bài học, hoạt động STEM bám sát chương trình của các môn học thành phần. Hình thức giáo dục STEM này không làm phát sinh thêm thời gian học tập. - Tổ chức các hoạt động trải nghiệm STEM Trong hoạt động trải nghiệm STEM, học sinh được khám phá các thí nghiệm, ứng dụng khoa học, kỹ thuật trong thực tiễn đời sống. Qua đó, nhận biết được ý nghĩa của khoa học, công nghệ, kỹ thuật và toán học đối với đời sống con người, nâng cao hứng thú học tập các môn học STEM. Đây cũng là cách thức để thu hút sự quan tâm của xã hội tới giáo dục STEM. Để tổ chức thành công các hoạt động trải nghiệm STEM, cần có sự tham gia, hợp tác của các bên liên quan như trường trung học, cơ sở giáo dục nghề nghiệp, các trường đại học, doanh nghiệp. Trải nghiệm STEM còn có thể được thực hiện thông qua sự hợp tác giữa trường trung học với các cơ sở giáo dục đại học, giáo dục nghề nghiệp. Theo cách này, sẽ kết hợp được thực tiễn phổ thông với ưu thế về cơ sở vật chất của giáo dục đại học và giáo dục nghề nghiệp. Các trường trung học có thể triển khai giáo dục STEM thông qua hình thức câu lạc bộ. Tham gia câu lạc bộ STEM, học sinh được học tập nâng cao trình độ, triển khai
  23. 23. 15 các dự án nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu các ngành nghề thuộc lĩnh vực STEM. Đây là hoạt động theo sở thích, năng khiếu của học sinh. - Tổ chức hoạt động nghiên cứu khoa học, kỹ thuật Giáo dục STEM có thể được triển khai thông qua hoạt động nghiên cứu khoa học và tổ chức các cuộc thi sáng tạo khoa học kỹ thuật. Hoạt động này không mang tính đại trà mà dành cho những học sinh có năng lực, sở thích và hứng thú với các hoạt động tìm tòi, khám phá khoa học, kỹ thuật giải quyết các vấn đề thực tiễn. Tổ chức tốt hoạt động câu lạc bộ STEM cũng là tiền đề phát triển hoạt động sáng tạo khoa học kỹ thuật và triển khai các dự án nghiên cứu trong khuôn khổ cuộc thi khoa học kỹ thuật dành cho học sinh trung học. Bên cạnh đó, tham gia câu lạc bộ STEM và nghiên cứu khoa học, kỹ thuật là cơ hội để học sinh thấy được sự phù hợp về năng lực, sở thích, giá trị của bản thân với nghề nghiệp thuộc lĩnh vực STEM. 1.3.3. Phân loại STEM [34] Phân loại STEM có 3 cách: Dựa trên khía cạnh các lĩnh vực STEM tham gia giải quyết vấn đề, dựa trên khía cạnh vi phạm kiến thức để giải quyết vấn đề STEM, dựa vào mục đích dạy học. - Phân loại dựa trên khía cạnh các lĩnh vực STEM tham gia giải quyết vấn đề: + STEM đẩy đủ: là loại hình STEM yêu cầu người học cần vận dụng kiến thức của cả bốn lĩnh vực STEM để giải quyết vấn đề. + STEM khuyết: là loại hình STEM mà người học không phải vận dụng kiến thức cả bốn lĩnh vực STEM để giải quyết vấn đề. - Phân loại dựa trên khía cạnh vi phạm kiến thức để giải quyết vấn đề STEM: + STEM cơ bản: là loại hình STEM được xây dựng trên cơ sở kiến thức thuộc phạm vi các môn học Khoa học, Công nghệ, Kỹ thuật và Toán học trong chương trình giáo dục phổ thông. Các sản phẩm STEM này thường đơn giản, chủ đề giáo dục STEM bám sát nội dung sách giáo khoa và thường được xây dựng trên cơ sở các nội dung thực hành, thí nghiệm trong chương trình giáo dục phổ thông. + STEM mở rộng: là loại hình STEM có những kiến thức nằm ngoài chương trình và SGK. Những kiến thức đó người học phải tự tìm hiểu và nghiên cứu. Sản phẩm STEM của loại hình này có độ phức tạp cao hơn. Các chủ đề thường được xây dựng trên cơ sở các nội dung mang tính bổ sung, mở rộng chương trình giáo dục phổ thông. - Phân loại dựa vào mục đích dạy học ta có: + STEM dạy kiến thức mới: là STEM được xây dựng trên cơ sở kết nối kiến thức
  24. 24. 16 của nhiều môn học khác nhau mà HS chưa được học (hoặc được học một phần). HS sẽ vừa giải quyết được vấn đề và vừa lĩnh hội được tri thức mới. + STEM vận dụng: là STEM được xây dựng trên cơ sở những kiến thức HS đã được học. STEM dạng này sẽ bồi dưỡng cho HS NL vận dụng lí thuyết vào thực tế. Kiến thức lí thuyết được củng cố và khắc sâu. Luận văn của chúng tôi nghiên cứu STEM vận dụng. 1.3.4. Mục tiêu của giáo dục STEM Mục tiêu giáo dục STEM bao phủ mục tiêu của chương trình THPT nói chung và mục tiêu của môn Hóa học nói riêng, giúp người học làm chủ kiến thức phổ thông; biết vận dụng hiệu quả kiến thức vào đời sống và tự học suốt đời; có khả năng lựa chọn nghề nghiệp phù hợp với năng lực và sở thích, điều kiện và hoàn cảnh của bản thân; thích ứng với những đổi thay trong bối cảnh toàn cầu hóa và cách mạng công nghiệp mới; biết xây dựng và phát triển hài hòa các mối quan hệ xã hội; có cá tính, nhân cách và đời sống tâm hồn phong phú; nhờ đó có được cuộc sống có ý nghĩa và đóng góp tích cực vào sự phát triển của đất nước và nhân loại. Bên cạnh các mục tiêu trên thì giáo dục STEM còn có các mục tiêu:[34] - Phát triển các NL đặc thù của các môn học thuộc về STEM cho HS: HS biết liên kết các kiến thức Khoa học, Toán học, Công nghệ, Kỹ thuật để giải quyết các vấn đề thực tiễn. Biết sử dụng, quản lí và truy cập Công nghệ; biết về quy trình thiết kế, chế tạo ra các sản phẩm và cải tiến các sản phẩm đó để tạo ra các công nghệ mới. - Phát triển các NL cốt lõi cho HS: Giáo dục STEM nhằm chuẩn bị cho HS những cơ hội cũng như thách thức trong nền kinh tế cạnh tranh toàn cầu của thế kỉ 21 như phát triển tư duy phê phán, khả năng hợp tác, khả năng sáng tạo, tư duy logic, hiệu suất học tập và làm việc vượt trội. - Định hướng nghề nghiệp cho HS: Với HS phổ thông, việc theo học các chủ đề STEM còn có ảnh hưởng tích cực tới khả năng lựa chọn nghề nghiệp tương lai. Khi được học nhiều dạng kiến thức trong một thể tích hợp, HS sẽ chủ động thích thú với việc học tập thay vì thái độ e ngại hoặc tránh né một lĩnh vực nào đó, từ đó sẽ khuyến khích các em có định hướng tốt hơn khi chọn chuyên ngành cho các bậc học cao hơn. 1.3.5. Vai trò, ý nghĩa của giáo dục STEM [9] Việc đưa giáo dục STEM vào trường trung học mang lại nhiều ý nghĩa, phù hợp với định hướng đổi mới giáo dục phổ thông. Cụ thể là: - Đảm bảo giáo dục toàn diện: Triển khai giáo dục STEM ở nhà trường, bên
  25. 25. 17 cạnh các môn học đang được quan tâm như Toán, Khoa học, các lĩnh vực Công nghệ, Kỹ thuật cũng sẽ được quan tâm, đầu tư trên tất cả các phương diện về đội ngũ giáo viên, chương trình, cơ sở vật chất. - Nâng cao hứng thú học tập các môn học STEM: Các dự án học tập trong giáo dục STEM hướng tới việc vận dụng kiến thức liên môn để giải quyết các vấn đề thực tiễn, học sinh được hoạt động, trải nghiệm và thấy được ý nghĩa của tri thức với cuộc sống, nhờ đó sẽ nâng cao hứng thú học tập của học sinh. - Hình thành và phát triển năng lực, phẩm chất cho học sinh: Khi triển khai các dự án học tập STEM, học sinh hợp tác với nhau, chủ động và tự lực thực hiện các nhiệm vụ học; được làm quen hoạt động có tính chất nghiên cứu khoa học. Các hoạt động nêu trên góp phần tích cực vào hình thành và phát triển phẩm chất, năng lực cho học sinh. - Kết nối trường học với cộng đồng: Để đảm bảo triển khai hiệu quả giáo dục STEM, cơ sở giáo dục phổ thông thường kết nối với các cơ sở giáo dục nghề nghiệp, đại học tại địa phương nhằm khai thác nguồn lực về con người, cơ sở vật chất triển khai hoạt động giáo dục STEM. Bên cạnh đó, giáo dục STEM phổ thông cũng hướng tới giải quyết các vấn đề có tính đặc thù của địa phương. - Hướng nghiệp, phân luồng: Tổ chức tốt giáo dục STEM ở trường trung học, học sinh sẽ được trải nghiệm trong các lĩnh vực STEM, đánh giá được sự phù hợp, năng khiếu, sở thích của bản thân với nghề nghiệp thuộc lĩnh vực STEM. Thực hiện tốt giáo dục STEM ở trường trung học cũng là cách thức thu hút học sinh theo học, lựa chọn các ngành nghề thuộc lĩnh vực STEM, các ngành nghề có nhu cầu cao về nguồn nhân lực trong cuộc cách mạng công nghiệp lần thứ tư. 1.3.6. Ưu và nhược điểm của giáo dục STEM Bảng 1.1. Ưu điểm của phương pháp giáo dục STEM so với PPDH tích cực khác STT Phương pháp giáo dục tích cực Nhược điểm 1 Bàn tay nặn bột Dễ gây nặng nề, quá tải. 2 Dạy học dự án Cần nhiều công sức, thời gian. 3 Nghiên cứu khoa học Yêu cầu cao về năng lực tư duy.
  26. 26. 18 Để khắc phục nhưng nhược điểm của các phương pháp dạy học tích cực ở trên thì giáo dục STEM ra đời có sự đa dạng về mức độ, trình độ và đối tượng. Giáo dục STEM với nhiệm vụ cung cấp các kiến thức và kỹ năng cần thiết cho thế kỷ 21 đang và sẽ là mô hình giáo dục diện rộng trong tương lai gần của thế giới. Phương pháp giáo dục STEM là phương pháp giáo dục mới và có phương pháp tiếp cận khác trong giảng dạy và học tập, nên cần được sự quan tâm và nhận thức của toàn xã hội. Học STEM để đón đầu đươc xu hướng phát triển giáo dục tiên tiến, là bước đặt nền móng vững chắc cho sự phát triển đất nước trong tương lai. Bảng 1.2. Ưu và nhược điểm của Giáo dục STEM Ưu điểm Nhược điểm - Phương pháp giáo dục tích hợp theo cách tiếp cận liên môn và thông qua thực hành ứng dụng. + Tích hợp nhiều kiến thức lý thuyết và thực tiễn trong một mô hình giáo dục. + Tạo hứng thú và hấp dẫn cho người học so với những tiết học đơn thuần. - Thu hẹp khoảng cách giữa hàn lâm và thực tiễn, đào tạo những con người có năng lực phù hợp với những công việc đòi hỏi trí óc của thế kỉ 21. + Bên cạnh những kiến thức, kỹ năng chính cần truyền tải còn thúc đẩy các kỹ năng cần thiết như: giao tiếp, làm việc nhóm… + Người học phát triển toàn diện các kỹ năng cần thiết cho cuộc sống hiện đại nhưng vẫn đảm bảo tính linh động để người học phát huy sở trường. + Người học được tiếp xúc thực tiễn ngay khi học, cho phép sự trải nghiệm tích lũy kinh nghiệm và khả năng qua từng tiết học. - Đề cao đến việc hình thành và phát triển năng lực giải quyết vấn đề cho người học. - Đặt người học vào vai trò của nhà phát minh, người học sẽ hiểu bản chất của các kiến thức được trang bị. Từ đó có thể mở rộng, sắp xếp lại kiến thức cho phù hợp với bản thân. - Đòi hỏi cao về chuyên môn người giảng dạy, cả lý thuyết lẫn thực tiễn đều cần nắm vững. - Khó khăn cho giáo viên lâu năm trong việc biên soạn và lựa chọn chủ đề. - Mỗi mô hình giảng dạy cần được tính toán và xây dựng tỉ mỉ, đảm bảo mức độ tư duy cho người học, không quá đơn giản cũng không quá phức tạp. - Đế đạt hiệu quả tối ưu cho cả chương trình giảng dạy, cần áp dụng STEM tuần tự với mọi lứa tuổi học sinh. - Trường học ở nông thôn sẽ gặp khó khăn về cơ sở vật chất. Các trường thành phố dễ xã hội hóa thì việc nhà trường đầu tư mua cơ sở vật chất cho HS đơn giản, còn ở nông thôn thì rất khó khăn. - Chi phí cho giáo dục là cần thiết với từng mô hình nhằm đạt hiệu quả cao trong mô phỏng cũng như sản phẩm thực tế. - Hình thức trắc nghiệm sẽ là một rào cản cho việc thúc đẩy dạy học theo mô hình STEM.
  27. 27. 19 1.4. Cơ sở lí luận về bài giảng E – learning 1.4.1. Thuật ngữ E – learning Có nhiều quan điểm cũng như những định nghĩa khác nhau về, e – learning, dưới đây là một số định nghĩa về e – learning [29], [47], [48] - E – learning là sử dụng các công nghệ Web và Internet trong học tập (William Horton) - E – learning là một thuật ngữ dùng để mô tả việc học tập, đào tạo sự trên CNTT&TT. (Compare Infobase Inc) Vậy, E – learning có thể hiểu là hệ thống đào tạo sử dụng các công nghệ Multimedia dựa trên nên tảng của mạng Internet. Người học sẽ học bằng máy tính, thông qua trang Web trong một lớp học ảo. Nội dung bài học sẽ được phân phối tới học viên qua Internet, mạng intranet/extranet (LAN/WAN), băng audio và video, vệ tinh, truyền hình tương tác, CD – ROM và các loại học liệu điện tử khác. Hình 1.2 mô tả một cách tổng quát khái niệm E – learning. Trong mô hình này hệ thống đào tạo bao gồm 4 thành phần, được chuyển tải tới người học thông qua các phương tiện truyền thông điện tử [29]. Hình 1.2. Mô hình e - learning Nội dung: Các nội dung đào tạo, bài giảng được thể hiện dưới dạng các phương tiện truyền thông điện tử, đa phương tiện. Ví dụ: một file hướng dẫn truy cập trang
  28. 28. 20 web được tạo lập bằng phần mềm adobe pdf, bài giảng HĐC viết bằng phần mềm công cụ Toolbook, Director, Flash, ... Phân phối: Việc phân phối các nội dung đào tạo được thực hiện thông qua các phương tiện điện tử. Ví dụ tài liệu được gửi cho học viên bằng e-mail, học viên học trên website, học qua đĩa CD-ROM multimedia, … Quản lý: Quá trình quản lý học tập, đào tạo được thực hiện hoàn toàn nhờ phương tiện truyền thông điện tử. Ví dụ như việc đăng ký học qua mạng, bằng tin nhắn SMS, việc theo dõi tiến độ học tập (điểm danh), thi kiểm tra đánh giá được thực hiện qua mạng Internet, ... Hợp tác: Sự hợp tác, trao đổi của người học trong quá trình học tập cũng được thông qua phương tiện truyền thông điện tử. Ví dụ như việc trao đổi thảo luận thông qua email, chatting, forum trên mạng,… Ngày nay với sự hội tụ của máy tính và truyền thông, E – learning được hiểu một cách trực tiếp hơn là quá trình học thông qua mạng Internet và công nghệ Web. Có rất nhiều định nghĩa về E – learning, nhưng trong giới hạn của đề tài nghiên cứu, chúng tôi định nghĩa: “E – learning là một thuật ngữ dùng để mô tả việc học tập, đào tạo dựa trên CNTT & TT, trong đó chủ yếu sử dụng công nghệ Web và Internet.” 1.4.2. Đặc điểm và chuẩn của E – learning 1.4.2.1. Đặc điểm E – learning - Dựa trên CNTT&TT. Cụ thể hơn là công nghệ mạng, kĩ thuật đồ họa, kĩ thuật mô phỏng, công nghệ tính toán… - Hiệu quả của E – learning cao hơn so với cách học truyền thống do E – learning có tính tương tác cao dựa trên multimedia, tạo điều kiện cho người học trao đổi thông tin dễ dàng hơn, cũng như đưa ra nội dung học tập phù hợp với khả năng và sở thích của từng người. - E – learning đang trở thành xu thế tất yếu trong nền kinh tế tri thức. Hiện nay, E – learning đang thu hút được sự quan tâm đặc biệt của các nước trên thế giới với rất nhiều tổ chức, công ty hoạt động trong lĩnh vực E – learning ra đời. So sánh lớp học truyền thống với lớp học E – learning ở bảng sau:
  29. 29. 21 Bảng 1.3. Đặc điểm của lớp học truyền thống và E – learning STT Yếu tố liên quan Lớp học truyền thống Lớp học E – learning 1 Lớp học - Phải có phòng học, không gian và kích thước phòng giới hạn. - Lớp học phải đồng bộ, cách học cũng phải đồng bộ. - Không gian lớp học không giới hạn. - Học ở mọi lúc, mọi nơi. 2 Số lượng Có giới hạn, phải đến lớp, học ở một giờ nhất định, trực tiếp lên lớp. Không giới hạn, không phải trực tiếp đến lớp. 3 Tư liệu học tập - Sách giáo khoa - Tài liệu in, photocopy - Có giới hạn - Học liệu điện tử, đa phương tiện. - Không giới hạn, tìm kiếm nhanh. 1.4.2.2. Chuẩn E – learning Một đặc điểm ưu việt của E – learning đó là khả năng triển khai các khóa học không giới hạn không gian, thời gian, không giới hạn số lượng người học, người dạy … Chính vì đặc điểm này nên E – learning phải có những yêu cầu thống nhất về mặt quan điểm, kỹ thuât… Chuẩn E – learning có nhiều bộ chuẩn như: Chuẩn đóng gói (packaging standards), Chuẩn truyền thông (communication standard), Chuẩn siêu dữ liệu (metadata standard), Chuẩn chất lượng (quality standards)… Với mục đích tập trung vào việc thiết kế bài giảng điện tử theo chuẩn E – learning, chúng ta quam tâm và tìm hiểu kỹ hơn về chuẩn đóng gói. Chuẩn đóng gói (packaging standards): Là chuẩn mô tả các cách ghép các đối tượng học tập riêng rẽ để tạo ra một bài học, khóa học, hay các đơn vị nội dung khác, sau đó vận chuyển và sử dụng lại được trong nhiều hệ thống quản lý khác nhau (LMS/LCMS). Chuẩn đóng gói bao gồm:
  30. 30. 22 - Cách để ghép nhiều đơn vị nội dung khác nhau thành một gói nội dung duy nhất. Các đơn vị nội dung có thể là các khóa học, các file HTML, ảnh, multimedia, style sheet và mọi thứ khác xuống đến một icon nhỏ nhất. - Thông tin mô tả tổ chức của một khóa học hoặc module sao cho có thể nhập vào được hệ thống quản lý và hệ thống quản lý có thể hiện thị một menu mô tả cấu trúc của khóa học và học viên sẽ học dựa trên menu đó. - Các kỹ thuật hỗ trợ chuyển các môn học hoặc module từ hệ thống quản lý này sang hệ thống quản lý khác mà không phải cấu trúc lại nội dung bên trong. Các chuẩn đóng gói: AICC (Aviation Industry CBT Commitee), IMS Global Consortium; SCROM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model), Tin-Can API. Chuẩn SCROM Sharable Content Object Reference Model (viết tắt là SCROM) là một tập hợp các tiêu chuẩn và mô tả cho một chương trình E – learning dựa vào web. Nó định nghĩa sự giao tiếp thông tin giữa nội dung máy khách và hệ thống máy chủ, được gọi là môi trường runtime (thông thường được gọi là LMS – learning management system). SCROM cũng định nghĩa cách để nén nội dung lại vào trong một fiile ZIP. Không cần thiết phải đi sâu vào mặt kỹ thuật mà ta có thể hiểu, để bài giảng điện tử có thể lưu thành CD bài giảng hay đưa lên website E – learning để người học có thể truy cập và học tập được thì phải tương thích với website này, bộ những tiêu chuẩn đó được thống nhất trên toàn thế giới và được gọi là chuẩn SCROM. Trong luận văn này, chúng tôi sử dụng chuẩn SCROM. 1.4.3. Điều kiện cần thiết để học theo bài giảng điện tử E – learning 1.4.3.1. Thuật ngữ bài giảng điện tử E – learning Bài giảng điện tử theo chuẩn E – learning hay bài giảng điện tử E – learning là thể hiện cao cấp nhất của bài giảng điện tử bởi nó có thể chứa không chỉ bài giảng text, video chèn vào bình thường mà nó còn có cấu trúc chuẩn hóa theo định dạng SCROM, AICC để đưa vào các hệ thống quản lí bài giảng (Learning Managment System: LMS). Theo Bộ GD&ĐT Việt Nam thì: “Bài giảng E – learning được tạo ra từ các công cụ bài giảng, có khả năng tích hợp đa phương tiện truyền thông (multimedia) gồm phim (video), hình ảnh, đồ họa, hoạt hình, âm thanh, tiếng nói ... tuân thủ một trong các chuẩn SCROM, AICC.
  31. 31. 23 1.4.3.2. Điều kiện về kiến thức của người tham gia - Biết sử dụng máy tính: + Sử dụng các phần mềm trình duyệt để truy cập Internet. + Thao tác tốt với máy tính chằng hạn như gõ phím, di chuyển chuột, kết nối mạng,… - Bạn cần biết sử dụng Internet và các công cụ trên Internet (như thư điện tử, diễn đàn, Yahoo Messenger, email, công cụ tìm kiếm Google) ở mức căn bản. 1.4.3.3. Điều kiện về thái độ của người tham gia - Tự giác học tập: Là điều kiện quan trọng nhất để có thể học tập E – learning một cách hiệu quả. Vì phần lớn chúng ta sẽ tự học, lấy tài liệu, tham gia học nhóm, diễn đàn… - Biết tự chủ sắp xếp thời gian và kế hoạch học tập. - Ham học hỏi: Chúng ta có thể học nhóm, học qua diễn đàn vì vậy cần có tính ham học hỏi để cùng tham gia nghiên cứu, học tập cùng nhau tiến bộ. - Có tinh thần hang hái, nhiệt tình trong học tập và có thể giúp đỡ nười khác tiến bộ. 1.4.3.4. Điều kiện về trang thiết bị - Cơ quan, tổ chức trường học cần phải đảm bảo về trang thiết bị cho lớp học phù hợp với hình thức đào tạo của E – learning như hệ thống máy tính, đường truyền có tính hiệu tốt,… - Về phía người học, cho dù có các điểm truy cập Internet rất nhiều có thể đáp ứng nhu cầu của cá nhân, tuy nghiên, để đạt hiệu quả cao theo đúng ý nghĩa của việc dạy học E – learning thì việc có một chiếc máy tính kết nối mạng Internet với đường truyền ổn định là cần thiết để có thể học mọi lúc, mọi nơi. 1.4.4. Vai trò của người dạy và người học 1.4.4.1. Vai trò của người dạy Dạy học E – learning đề cao tính tổ chức của Thầy. Theo cách dạy truyền thống thì người giáo viên trực tiếp có mặt trên lớp 100% giờ dạy giống như giảng dạy cho học sinh phổ thông như hiện nay, là người đứng ra tổ chức lớp, chịu trách nhiệm nội dung giảng dạy, cung cấp đầy đủ nội dung bài giảng
  32. 32. 24 theo chương trình và giới thiệu tài liệu tham khảo liên quan, trình bày nội dung giảng dạy theo nhiều cách dạy khác nhau: thuyết trình, tạo nhóm thảo luận, … Trong dạy học E – learning - Cũng như trong dạy học truyền thống, vai trò của người giáo viên là thiết yếu, tuy nhiên, người giáo viên không phải có mặt trên lớp 100% giờ dạy mà có thể sắp xếp gặp lớp theo từng chủ đề hoặc có thể không cần gặp trực tiếp trên lớp mà tất cả đều trao đổi thông qua hệ thống mạng Internet, có thể đánh giá khả năng tự học tập của học viên thông qua báo cáo nhóm hoặc bài kiểm tra đánh giá. - Lên kế hoạch học tập cụ thể, giao bài tập cho học. - Cung cấp tài liệu tham khảo cho học viên tự tìm hiểu trên mạng Internet. - Tổ chức những buổi hội thảo, thảo luận qua mạng thông qua diễn đàn riêng hoặc trực tiếp tại lớp. - Kiểm tra, đánh giá thông qua hình thức kiểm tra trực tuyến hoặc trong buổi học trên lớp, thực ra nếu kiểm tra trực tuyến cũng có điểm hạn chế là không kiểm soát được tình trạng kiểm tra hộ của người học, do đó nếu thực hiện bài kiểm tra trực tuyến nên kết nối ghi hình học viên trong quá trình làm bài kiểm tra. - Hướng cho học viên khả năng làm việc nhóm, phát huy tính đoàn kết, phê bình thái độ ỷ lại, không hợp tác của các thành viên tiêu cực thông qua kiểm tra, đánh giá học sinh theo nhóm học tập. Nhiều người vẫn lầm tưởng rằng với dạy học E – learning thì người giáo viên được nhàn rỗi hơn vì không phải đến lớp tất cả các buổi dạy và chỉ việc cung cấp tài liệu tham khảo cho học viên tự học, điều này hoàn toàn không đúng, thật ra người giáo viên cũng phải làm việc thật nghiêm túc, có thể thời gian dành cho lớp nhiều hơn để kiểm soát lớp, nắm bắt được khả năng tự học của học viên và kịp thời ghi nhận những nội dung mà học viên còn băn khoăn để có thể phản hồi sớm nhất. Vai trò người giáo viên trong dạy học E – learning chỉ khác dạy học truyền thống ở chỗ ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin vào quá trình giảng dạy mà chủ yếu thông qua mạng Internet để hướng dẫn, trao đổi nội dung chương trình. Ngoài ra, thử thách cho người giáo viên trong dạy học E – learning là làm sao thu hút được học viên tích cực đến bài giảng của mình, điều này khó hơn phương pháp dạy
  33. 33. 25 học truyền thống là “face to face” thì khả năng tiếp thu của học viên cao hơn, ít nhàm chán hơn. 1.4.4.2. Vai trò của người học: Đề cao tính tự giác của người học - Người học tự chủ trong việc học. - Tích cực tìm kiếm thông tin trên hệ thống về môn học của mình, download các nguồn tài nguyên được cung cấp. - Chủ động trao đổi chia sẻ tài liệu với nhau trên mạng. - Tăng cường tham gia vào việc thảo luận của lớp. Tạo môi trường học tập cộng tác giúp cải thiện các khuyết điểm của người học như khả năng tự tin hơn khi phát biểu ý kiến của mình. Ví dụ khi học trên lớp các bạn e dè khi đưa ra câu hỏi vì sợ các bạn khác thấy kiến thức còn yếu kém của mình, tuy nhiên khi thảo luận trên diễn đàn với những cái nickname thì việc ngại ngùng của các bạn hầu như không còn nữa. 1.4.5. Các dạng và hình thức của E – learning trong giáo dục đào tạo 1.4.5.1. Varieties of E – learning – Các dạng của E – learning [46] - Standalone courses – Dạng tự học: Khóa học được thực hiện bằng chính người học mà không cần ai hướng dẫn hay học cùng bạn. Người học có thể vào trang Website của môn học cần học xem tài liệu và làm bài tập có sẵn. - Virtual – classroom courses – Dạng lớp học ảo: Là một lớp học trực tuyến có cấu trúc như một lớp học bình thường. Ở đây, người học có thể có hoặc có thể không có các cuộc họp trực tuyến. - Learning games and simulations – Dạng trò chơi và mô phỏng: Học bằng cách thực hiện các trò chơi hay mô phỏng mà yêu cầu người học phải thăm dò và dẫn đến khám phá những kiến thức mới. - Embedded E – learning - Dạng nhúng: E – learning bao gồm trong một hệ thống khác, chẳng hạn như một chương trình máy tính, quy trình chẩn đoán hoặc trợ giúp trực tuyến. - Blended learning – Dạng kết hợp: Sử dụng các hình thức học tập để hoàn thành một mục tiêu duy nhất. Dạng này có thể trộn lớp học và các hình thức E – learning với các dạng E – learning với nhau. - Mobile learning – Dạng di động: Giúp người học học được nhiều điều trong khi đang di chuyển vì được trợ giúp bởi các thiết bị di động như PDA và điện thoại thông minh.
  34. 34. 26 - Knowledge management – Tri thức trực tuyến: Thông qua E – learning ta có thể sử dụng các tài liệu trực tuyến và các phương tiện truyền thông để giáo dục toàn dân hoặc một tổ chức chứ không riêng một cá nhân nào. Trong đề tài này, chúng tôi sử dụng Knowledge management – Tri thức trực tuyến để xây dựng bài giảng. 1.4.5.2. Một số hình thức đào tạo E – learning [39] - Đào tạo dựa trên công nghệ (TBT – Technology–Based Training): Là hình thức đào tạo có sự áp dụng công nghệ, đặc biệt là dựa trên công nghệ thông tin. Bao gồm dựa trên web, mạng nội bộ, DVD và CD để đào tạo về bất kỳ chủ đề gì. - Đào tạo dựa trên máy tính (CBT – Computer–Based Training): Nói đến các ứng dụng (phần mềm) đào tạo trên các đĩa CD – ROM hoặc cài trên máy tính độc lập, không nối mạng, không có giao tiếp với thế giới bên ngoài. - Đào tạo dựa trên Web (WBT – Web–Based Training): Là hình thức đào tạo công nghệ web. Nội dung học, các thông tin quản lý khóa học, thông tin về người học được lưu trữ trên máy chủ và người học có thể dễ dàng truy cập thông qua trình duyệt web. - Đào tạo trực tuyến (Online Learning/Training): Là hình thức đào tạo có sử dụng kết nối mạng để thực hiện việc học. Các mô hình đào tạo trực tuyến E – learning: + Mô hình LMS (Learning Management System) + Mô hình LCMS (Learning Content Management System) - Đào tạo từ xa (Distance Learning): Là hình thức đào tạo trong đó người dạy và người học không ở cùng một chỗ, thậm chí không cùng một thời điểm. Có 2 loại hình cung cấp giáo dục từ xa: + Hướng dẫn đồng bộ: Đòi hỏi phải có sự tham gia đồng thời của tất cả học sinh và giáo viên hướng dẫn. + Hướng dẫn không đồng bộ: Không đòi hỏi sự tham gia đồng thời của tất cả học sinh và giáo viên hướng dẫn. Học sinh không cần phải được tập hợp lại với nhau trong cùng một vị trí cùng một lúc. Thay vào đó, học sinh có thể chọn khung thời gian của mình và tương tác với tài liệu học tập của giáo viên.
  35. 35. 27 1.4.6. E-learning một hình thức tổ chức dạy học có hiệu quả bằng hoặc cao hơn so với hình thức tổ chức dạy học truyền thống [3], [12], [17] Hình 1.3. Sơ đồ sử dụng CNTT trong học tập 1.4.7. Ưu và nhược điểm E – learning 1.4.7.1. Ưu điểm của E – learning - Đối với không gian và thời gian: Sự phổ cập rộng rãi của Internet đã dần xóa đi khoảng cách về thời gian và không gian cho E – learning. Một khóa học hay một chủ đề E – learning được chuyển tải qua mạng tới máy tính của người học, điều này cho phép các học viên, sinh viên hay học sinh học bất cứ lúc nào và bất cứ nơi đâu. Cả người dạy và người học có cơ hội thảo luận vấn đề mà không bị ràng buộc bởi thời gian, không gian. - Đối với nội dung học tập + Nội dung học tập đã được phân chia thành các đối tượng tri thức riêng biệt theo từng lĩnh vực, ngành nghề hay từng chủ đề rõ ràng. + Nội dung môn học được cập nhật tính hấp dẫn, phân phối dễ dàng, nhanh chóng. Bài học có sự hỗ trợ của công nghệ kết hợp hình ảnh, âm thanh và các video Sử dụng CNTT trong học tập Người học làm trung tâm Tạo điều kiện Đáp ứng và phản hồi tức thời Tính mềm dẻo cao độ Cộng đồng học tập gắn bó Phát triển phương pháp sư phạm Tạo điều kiện Thực hành viết thường xuyên Tương tác và hỗ trợ theo nhu cầu Trao đổi tương tác cao độ Học tập suốt đời Sáng tạo nội dung sư phạm phong phú
  36. 36. 28 tăng tính hấp dẫn của bài học. Nội dung khóa học thường xuyên được cập nhật và đổi mới nhằm đáp ứng tốt nhất và phù hợp nhất. - Đối với học viên + Hệ thống E – learning hỗ trợ học theo khả năng cá nhân, linh động theo thời gian biểu tự lập nên học viên có thể chọn phương pháp học thích hợp cho riêng mình, chứ không nhất thiết theo một thời gian biểu cố định. + E – learning cho phép các học viên tham gia các khóa học có thể theo dõi quá trình và kết quả học tập của mình. - Đối với giáo viên + Giáo viên có thể theo dõi quá trình học tập của học viên dễ dàng. + Tiết kiệm thời gian cho giáo viên. - Đối với việc đào tạo nói chung + E – learning đem đến một môi trường đào tạo năng động hơn và giúp giảm chi phí học tập. + E – learning còn giúp làm giảm tổng thời gian cần thiết cho việc học. + E – learning tiết kiệm thời gian, tài nguyên và mang lại kết quả tin cậy. + E – learning mang lại kiến thức cho bất kỳ ai cần đến. 1.4.7.2. Nhược điểm của E - learning - Về phía người học + Tham gia học tập dựa trên E – learning đòi hỏi người học phải có khả năng làm việc độc lập với ý thức tự giác cao độ. Bên cạnh đó, cũng cần thể hiện khả năng hợp tác, chia sẻ qua mạng một cách hiệu quả với giáo viên và các thành viên khác. + Người học cũng cần phải biết lập kế hoạch phù hợp với bản thân, tự định hướng trong học tập, thực hiện tốt kế hoạch học tập đã đề ra. - Về phía giáo viên: Giáo viên phải mất rất nhiều thời gian và công sức để soạn bài giảng, tài liệu giảng dạy, tham khảo cho phù hợp với phương thức học tập E – learning. - Về phía giáo viên và học sinh + Do đã quen với phương pháp học tập truyền thống nên học viên và giáo viên sẽ gặp một số khó khăn về cách học tập và giảng dạy. + Mối liên hệ, gặp gỡ giữa giáo viên và học viên bị hạn chế
  37. 37. 29 + Sự giao tiếp cần thiết giữa người dạy và người học bị phá vỡ. Người học sẽ không được rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp xã hội. - Về phía nội dung học tập + Trong nhiều trường hợp, không thể và không nên đưa ra các nội dung quá trừu tượng, quá phức tạp. Đặc biệt là nội dung liên quan đến thí nghiệm, thực hành mà công nghệ thông tin không thể hiện được hay thể hiện kém hiệu quả. - Về yếu tố công nghệ + Sự hạn chế về kỹ năng công nghệ của người học sẽ làm giảm đáng kể hiệu quả, chất lượng dạy học dựa trên E – learning. + Bên cạnh đó, hạ tầng công nghệ thông tin (mạng internet, bang thông, chi phí …) cũng ảnh hưởng đáng kể tới tiến độ, chất lượng học tập. - Một số yếu tố khác + Hệ thống E – learning cũng không thay thế được các hoạt động liên quan tới việc rèn luyện và hình thành kỹ năng, đặc biệt là kỹ năng thao tác và vận động. + Đối với những môn học mang tính thực nghiệm như Hóa học, Sinh học,… E – learning không thể đáp ứng yêu cầu môn học. E – learning không rèn luyện được cho người học thao tác thực hành, thí nghiệm, kỹ năng nghiên cứu thực nghiệm. 1.4.8. Sự khác nhau giữa Powerpoint và Presenter - Powerpoint thuần túy là để trình chiếu, cần phải có người dẫn chương trình và thuyết minh (giáo viên, báo cáo viên). - Adobe Presenter đã biến Powerpoint thành công cụ soạn bài giảng E – learning, có thể tạo bài giảng để học sinh tự học, có thể ghi lại lời giảng, hình ảnh bạn giảng bài, chèn các câu hỏi tương tác, chèn các bản flash, chèn các hoạt động ghi lại bất cứ phần mềm nào khác qua flash, có thể đưa bài giảng lên giảng trực tuyến. 1.5. Các phương pháp và kỹ thuật dạy học tích cực chủ đạo sử dụng trong dạy học theo mô hình giáo dục STEM 1.5.1. Dạy học tích hợp 1.5.1.1. Khái niệm dạy học tích hợp Có nhiều quan điểm về DHTH: - Theo Từ điển Tiếng việt (64, tr.1528): “Tích hợp là lắp ráp, kết nối các thành phần của một hệ thống để tạo nên một hệ thống đồng bộ”. Theo Trần Bá Hoành: “Tích hợp là sự kết hợp một cách hữu cơ, có hệ thống các kiến thức (khái niệm) thuộc các
  38. 38. 30 môn học khác nhau thành một nội dung thống nhất, dựa trên cơ sở mối quan hệ về lý luận và thực tiễn được đề cập trong các môn học đó”.[18] Từ các định nghĩa trên có thể hiểu: DHTH là quá trình dạy học mà ở đó, các thành phần năng lực được tích hợp với nhau trên cơ sở các tình huống cụ thể để hình thành năng lực cho người học. Vì vậy, lý thuyết sư phạm tích hợp có thể hiểu như một lý thuyết hay một quan điểm giáo dục, cũng có thể hiểu như một PPDH, tùy theo ngữ cảnh sử dụng cụ thể. Lý thuyết sư phạm tích hợp dự tính những hoạt động tích hợp trong đó HS học cách sử dụng phối hợp các kiến thức, những kỹ năng và những động tác đã được lĩnh hội một cách rời rạc.[1] 1.5.1.2. Mục tiêu cuả dạy học tích hợp DHTH được xem như là một quan điểm giáo dục, một mặt đóng góp vào việc nghiên cứu xây dựng chương trình và SGK, đồng thời góp phần định hướng các hoạt động dạy học trong nhà trường. Do đó, việc DHTH ở trường phổ thông có ảnh hưởng tích cực, góp phần thực hiện nhiệm vụ giáo dục toàn diện. Vận dụng DHTH là một yêu cầu tất yếu của việc thực hiện nhiệm vụ dạy học ở nhà trường phổ thông trong giai đoạn mới. Kế hoạch DHTH nhằm nhiều mục tiêu khác nhau, có thể xác định năm mục tiêu lớn sau: - Phát triển NL người học. DHTH là dạy học xung quanh một chủ đề dựa vào kiến thức, kỹ năng, phương pháp của nhiều môn trong tiến hành tìm tòi nghiên cứu. Từ đó tạo điều kiện cho việc trao đổi giao thoa các mục tiêu khác nhau. Vì thế, việc tổ chức DHTH mở ra triển vọng cho việc dạy học theo tiếp cận NL.[11] - Làm cho quá trình học tập có ý nghĩa hơn bằng cách đặt các quá trình học tập và nhận thức trong hoàn cảnh có ý nghĩa đối với HS. Chính vì vậy, việc học tập không tách rời cuộc sống hằng ngày mà thường xuyên được liên hệ và kết nối trong mối quan hệ với các tình huống cụ thể mà HS sẽ gặp trong thực tiễn, những tình huống có ý nghĩa với HS [35], [46]. - Phân biệt cái cốt yếu với cái ít quan trọng hơn. Không thể dạy học một cách dàn trải, đồng đều, các quá trình học tập ngang bằng với nhau. Phải lựa chọn các tri thức, kỹ năng cốt yếu xem là quan trọng đối với quá trình học tập của học sinh và dành thời gian cũng như giải pháp hợp lý cho chúng [6], [11], [20].
  39. 39. 31 - Dạy sử dụng kiến thức trong tình huống. DHTH chủ trọng tới việc thực hành, sử dựng kiến thức mà HS đã lĩnh hội được, thay vì chỉ học tập lý thuyết mọi loại kiến thức. Mục tiêu của DHTH là hướng tới việc giáo dục HS thành con người chủ động, sáng tạo, có NL làm việc trong xã hội cũng như làm chủ cuộc sống của bản thân sau này. - Lập mối liên hệ giữa các khái niệm đã học. Một trong bốn mục tiêu của DHTH là nhằm thiết lập mối quan hệ giữa những khái niệm khác nhau của từng một môn học cũng như của những môn học khác nhau. Điều này sẽ giúp cho HS có NL giải quyết các thách thức bất ngờ gặp trong cuộc sống, đòi hỏi người đối mặt phải biết huy động những NL đã có không chỉ ở một khía cạnh mà nhiều lĩnh vực khác nhau để giải quyết. 1.5.2. Dạy học dự án [6], [11], [20] Dạy học dự án là một hình thức dạy học hay PPDH phức hợp, trong đó dưới sự hướng dẫn của GV, người học tiếp thu kiến thức và hình thành kỹ năng thông qua việc giải quyết một bài tập tình huống (dự án) có thật trong đời sống, theo sát chương trình học, có sự kết hợp giữa lý thuyết với thực hành và tạo ra các sản phẩm cụ thể. Quy trình dạy học dự án: Hình 1.4. Quy trình dạy học dự án Bước 1: Xác định chủ đề và mục tiêu dự án: - Chủ đề dự án đưa ra gắn liền giữa nội dung chương trình và thực tiễn cuộc sống, chú ý các vấn đề lớn mà xã hội và thế giới quan tâm. - GV phân chia HS thành các nhóm, hướng dẫn cách xác định tên đề tài. Đó là dự án chứa đựng nội dung các em được học gắn liền với thực tiễn cuộc sống, phù hợp với khả năng và trình độ của các em. GV có thể giới thiệu một số đề tài hay cho các em chọn. Bước 2: Xây dựng đề cương dự án: - GV hướng dẫn HS xác định mục đích, nhiệm vụ, cách tiến hành, kế hoạch thực hiện dự án; xác định công việc cần làm, thời gian dự kiến, kinh phí,… Xác định chủ đề, mục tiêu dự án Xây dựng đề cương dự án Thực hiên dự án Thu thập kết quả Đánh giá kết quả, rút kinh nghiệm
  40. 40. 32 - Xác định mục tiêu học tập cụ thể bằng cách dựa vào chuẩn kiến thức và kĩ năng bài học, chương trình, những kĩ năng tư duy bậc cao cần đạt. Bước 3: Thực hiện dự án: - Các nhóm phân công nhiệm vụ cho mỗi thành viên thực hiện. - HS thu thập thông tin, kiến thức từ nhiều nguồn khác nhau, phân tích, xử lí, tổng hợp và tích luỹ. Như vậy, kiến thức mà HS tích luỹ đã được thử nghiệm qua thực tiễn. Bước 4: Thu thập kết quả: - Kết quả thực hiện dự án có thể được viết dưới dạng ấn phẩm (bản tin, báo, thu hoạch, báo cáo,…) và có thể được trình bày trên Powerpoint, các trang web. - Sản phẩm của dự án có thể được trình bày giữa các nhóm người học, trước lớp, trong trường hoặc ngoài xã hội. Bước 5: Đánh giá dự án, rút kinh nghiệm: - GV và HS đánh giá quá trình thực hiện và kết quả dự án dựa trên sản phẩm thu được, tính khúc chiết và hợp lí trong cách thức trình bày của các em. - GV hướng dẫn HS rút ra những kinh nghiệm để tiến hành những dự án tiếp theo. 1.5.3. Dạy học khám phá [22] Dạy học khám phá là GV tổ chức HS học theo nhóm nhằm phát huy năng lực giải quyết vấn đề và tự học cho HS. 1.5.3.1. Cấu trúc dạy học khám phá Hình 1.5. Cấu trúc dạy học khám phá 1.5.3.2. Phương pháp tổ chức dạy học khám phá  Hoạt động của GV  Xác định mục đích:  Về nội dung: - Vấn đề học tập chứa đựng nội dung kiến thức mới là gì? - Tại sao lựa chọn vấn đề này? Dạy học khám phá GV nêu vấn đề học tập HS hợp tác giải quyết vấn đề

×