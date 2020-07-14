Successfully reported this slideshow.
i BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƢ PHẠM NGUYỄN THỊ KIM DUNG DẠY HỌC ĐẠI SỐ THEO MÔ HÌNH DNR ĐỂ NÂNG CA...
ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu ghi trong l...
iii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trước hết, tôi xin được bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc, chân thành của mình đến PGS. TS. Trần Vui, người đã nh...
1 MỤC LỤC TRANG PHỤ BÌA......................................................................................................
2 2.4.2.2 Nguyên tắc cần thiết............................................................................16 2.4.2.3 Nguyê...
3 4.1 Tổng quan về thang điểm cho bài kiểm tra .....................................................39 4.1.1 Thang điểm ch...
4 DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT VIẾT TẮT VIẾT ĐẦY ĐỦ THPT Trung học phổ thông DNR Duality, Necessity, and Repeated Reasoning (...
5 Chƣơng 1 GIỚI THIỆU VẤN ĐỀ 1.1 Giới thiệu Từ trước đến nay việc học toán ở các nước trên thế giới nói chung và ở Việt Na...
6 Vậy những phương pháp dạy học nào mang lại hiệu quả cao? Mỗi phương pháp dạy có hiệu quả phải thích hợp với một phương p...
7  Học sinh cần phải thực hành suy luận để tiếp nhận, tổ chức và lưu giữ những cách hiểu và cách tư duy của chính các em....
8 Chương 2: Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày một số quan điểm về lý thuyết kiến tạo, một số quan điểm kiến tạo tro...
9 Chƣơng 2 CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT 2.1 Lý thuyết kiến tạo Theo Trần Vui (2011, [6]), lý thuyết kiến tạo hướng chúng ta quan tâm đế...
10 hai quá trình đồng hóa và điều ứng có liên hệ nội tại với nhau.  Đồng hóa: Nếu gặp một tri thức mới, nhưng tương tự vớ...
11 nghĩ có tính phê phán về cách giải tốt nhất của bài toán. Trong lớp học kiến tạo học sinh cảm thấy tự do để:  Chia sẻ ...
12  Bài toán: là một tình huống đòi hỏi tư duy và sự tổng hợp các kiến thức đã được học trước đó để giải. Ngoài ra, bất k...
13 chúng không thể bảo đảm sự thành công. Tuy nhiên, nếu các em học sinh được dạy theo các hướng dẫn tìm tòi này trong mọi...
14 Foundation: Qũy Khoa học Quốc gia) tài trợ, trong đó có hệ thống nhằm kiểm tra ảnh hưởng của phương pháp “Dạy học dựa t...
15 phương pháp thực nghiệm để chứng minh một vấn đề nào đó. Anderson (1980) cho rằng “Khi còn nhỏ, nếu chúng ta muốn chứng...
16 - Thứ nhất, giáo viên cần nhận biết được cách hiểu và cách tư duy của học sinh; giáo viên không nên đặt nặng thành tích...
17 có ý nghĩa như thế nào trong thực tiễn. b) Ở bậc THPT: Khi các em học bài “Phương pháp quy nạp toán học” thì các em cũn...
18 thức ở giai đoạn sau.”. Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại không phải là một quá trình luyện tập và thực hành các bài toán có ...
19  Một vấn đề hay một sự kiện;  Việc làm sáng tỏ vấn đề;  Sự thuyết phục người khác. a) Sự phỏng đoán là hành động mà ...
20 khẳng định một đều gì đó hoặc để thuyết phục người khác và do đó việc chứng minh là một cách hiểu. 2.5.2 Phân loại các ...
21 (gọi là giả thiết quy nạp), chứng minh mệnh đề đó cũng đúng với . (Trần Văn Hạo và những người khác, 2007, [1]). Trong ...
22 Hình 2.3. Sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn. 2.5.2.1 Sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thu ết phục bên ngo i (External proof schemes...
23 Khi được hỏi, một số học sinh cho rằng họ xem các bước kiểm tra ( ) là không cần thiết và bước này được thực hiện chỉ n...
24 Ernest (1984, [11]), Show (1978, [23]) đã trình bày những quan điểm của mình về những khó khăn của học sinh khi sử dụng...
25 sơ đồ mang tính chất rõ ràng hoặc các ví dụ về các phép đo trực tiếp về số lượng, thay thế các biến tổng quát thành các...
26 Các phép biến đổi trong sơ đồ chứng minh được đặc trưng bởi các yếu tố sau đây: a) Xem xét những khía cạnh tổng quát củ...
27 Chƣơng 3 THIẾT KẾ NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Bối cảnh và mục tiêu 3.1.1 Bối cảnh Thực nghiệm của chúng tôi được tiến hành vào học k...
28 THPT, giáo viên bộ môn và chịu sự giám sát trực tiếp của nhà nghiên cứu. Các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra được chọn lọc s...
29 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )  Cách 2 .... ( ) Sau đó, chúng tôi chứng minh ( ) ( ) bằng phương pháp quy nạp toán học. Với , ta có: ...
30 Phân tích tiên nghiệm Đối với bài toán này, học sinh có thể giải quyết như sau: a) Đồ thị của parabol (P) Đồ thị: b) Đồ...
31 Suy ra: ( ) ( ) Do đó: ( ) ( ) Vậy ( ) 3.3.3 Nội dung câu hỏi 3 Cho đồ thị của hai hàm số là các parabol ( ), ( ) như h...
32 Parabol (P) đi qua điểm A(0; 1), B(-1; 2), C(1; 2) nên ta có hệ phương trình: { ⇔ { Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: ( ) . Tịnh t...
33 Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: ( ) ( ) . Lấy đối xứng với đồ thị của hàm số ( ) qua trục , ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) . Tịnh...
34 a) ( ) ⇔ ⇔ . b) ( ) ⇔ ⇔ ( ) ( ). 3.3.5 Nội dung câu hỏi 5 Hàm số ( ) xác định trên đoạn được cho bằng đồ thị như hình v...
35 Học sinh dựa vào những tính chất của đồ thị hàm số bậc hai để giải quyết bài tập này. ( ) ⇔ . ( ) ⇔ ) ( ).  Cách 2 ⇔ ....
36 + Việc học sinh tìm hiểu bài toán này có thể tác động đến quá trình tư duy của mỗi em, đặc biệt là tư duy phê phán, sán...
37 sinh có thể giải quyết bài tập này dễ dàng. Câu 3 + Các kiến thức về parabol, các phép biến đổi đồ thị... trong sách gi...
38 học của giáo viên và học sinh. Câu 5 + Các kiến thức về tính chất đồng biến, nghịch biến của hàm số, phương trình đường...
39 Chƣơng 4 KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU Trong chương này, chúng tôi sẽ mô tả các kết quả định tính từ các bài kiểm tra của các học ...
40 chọn ra 16 bài kiểm tra đạt yêu cầu và những phân tích của chúng tôi sẽ dựa vào những bài kiểm tra đó. Có một số em đạt...
41 b) Tính: . c) Dự đoán kết quả của phép tính sau và giải thích cách làm của bạn? ( )  Bài làm của bạn Ý  Bài làm của b...
42  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những h...
43  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những c...
44 4.2.2 Nội dung câu hỏi 2 Cho parabol (P): (x)= . a) Vẽ đồ thị của parabol (P). b) Không được tính, em hãy vẽ đồ thị của...
45 b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh đã nắm vững một số kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai, đồ thị của hàm số bậc hai, các phép ...
46 số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi của đồ thị thì các em giải quyết được bài toán này một cách dễ dàng. c) Nguyên tắc suy lu...
47  Bài làm của bạn Đăng  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên...
48 Về cơ bản thì cả hai cách giải quyết của bạn Trình và Đăng đều đúng hoàn toàn. Khi giải quyết bài tập này, các em này đ...
49 phải là cách giải quyết tối ưu nhất mà chúng tôi mong muốn. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh đã biết tổ chức, ...
50 Đây là một phương án giải quyết bài toán theo cách tối ưu nhất. Học sinh này dựa vào các tính chất của đồ thị hàm số bậ...
51  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những k...
52 Bài làm của học sinh này hoàn toàn chính xác. Học sinh này đã trình bày tương đối rõ ràng và chính xác cách giải quyết ...
53 thức liên quan. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh đã dựa trên một số kiến thức trên để suy luận và trình bày cá...
54 4.3 Thang mức đ nh gi để mô phỏng cho luận văn Mức Các nguyên tắc của mô hình DNR Mô tả Ví dụ 1 Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu + N...
55 phương trình mà giáo viên truyền đạt cho học sinh có thể ảnh hưởng đến quá trình làm bài tập này của học sinh. + Ngược ...
56 5 Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại + Đây là một câu hỏi kết thúc mở nên học sinh có thể sử dụng nhiều cách về phép biến đổi ...
  1. 1. i BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI HỌC HUẾ TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƢ PHẠM NGUYỄN THỊ KIM DUNG DẠY HỌC ĐẠI SỐ THEO MÔ HÌNH DNR ĐỂ NÂNG CAO SƠ ĐỒ CHỨNG MINH CHO HỌC SINH LỚP 10 Chuyên ngành: LÝ LUẬN VÀ PHƢƠNG PHÁP DẠY HỌC BỘ MÔN TOÁN Mã số: 60.14.01.11 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ GIÁO DỤC HỌC NGƢỜI HƢỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC PGS. TS. TRẦN VUI Thừa Thiên Huế, năm 2016
  2. 2. ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu ghi trong luận văn là trung thực, được các đồng tác giả cho phép sử dụng và chưa từng được công bố trong bất kỳ một công trình nào khác. Tác giả Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung
  3. 3. iii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trước hết, tôi xin được bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc, chân thành của mình đến PGS. TS. Trần Vui, người đã nhiệt tình hướng dẫn, chỉ bảo và giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt thời gian làm luận văn này. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu trường Đại học Sư phạm Huế, Phòng đào tạo sau đại học, Quý Thầy giáo, cô giáo của khoa Toán, đặc biệt là các thầy cô thuộc chuyên ngành Lý luận và Phương pháp dạy học bộ môn Toán đã tận tình giảng dạy, truyền thụ cho tôi rất nhiều kiến thức, kinh nghiệm quý báu trong hai năm học vừa qua. Tôi cũng xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ và trường THPT Nguyễn Huệ, đặc biệt là các học sinh lớp 10A2 (trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ) và các học sinh lớp 10/1 (trường THPT Nguyễn Huệ) đã tạo điều kiện và giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình thực nghiệm để hoàn thành luận văn này. Cuối cùng, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn gia đình, bạn bè đã luôn động viên và giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình học tập cũng như trong quá trình hoàn thành luận văn này. Do điều kiện về thời gian và khả năng hạn chế, tôi xin chân thành lắng nghe những ý kiến đóng góp để luận văn của chúng tôi được hoàn thiện hơn. Xin trân trọng cảm ơn!
  4. 4. 1 MỤC LỤC TRANG PHỤ BÌA..................................................................................................... i LỜI CAM ĐOAN ..................................................................................................... ii LỜI CẢM ƠN.......................................................................................................... iii MỤC LỤC..................................................................................................................1 DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT.......................................................................3 Chƣơng 1. GIỚI THIỆU VẤN ĐỀ ..........................................................................5 1.1 Giới thiệu ...........................................................................................................5 1.2 Mục đích nghiên cứu .........................................................................................6 1.3 Các câu hỏi nghiên cứu......................................................................................7 1.4 Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu .....................................................................................7 1.5 Cấu trúc luận văn...............................................................................................7 1.6 Tiểu kết chương 1 ..............................................................................................8 Chƣơng 2. CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT.............................................................................9 2.1 Lý thuyết kiến tạo ..............................................................................................9 2.2 Quan điểm kiến tạo trong dạy học Toán phổ thông ..........................................9 2.3 Phương pháp dạy học phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề .....................................11 2.3.1 Vấn đề toán học (bài toán) ........................................................................11 2.3.2 Quá trình giải quyết vấn đề .......................................................................12 2.4 Giới thiệu một số nét cơ bản về mô hình DNR ...............................................13 2.4.1 Giới thiệu chung về mô hình DNR ...........................................................13 2.4.2 Ba nguyên tắc dạy học cơ bản của mô hình DNR.....................................14 2.4.2.1 Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu ...........................................................................14
  5. 5. 2 2.4.2.2 Nguyên tắc cần thiết............................................................................16 2.4.2.3 Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại ...............................................................17 2.5 Sơ đồ chứng minh............................................................................................18 2.5.1 Tìm hiểu về chứng minh, sơ đồ chứng minh.............................................18 2.5.2 Phân loại các sơ đồ chứng minh................................................................20 2.5.2.1 Sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài (External proof schemes) ...............................................................................................22 2.5.2.2 Sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm (Empirical proof schemes) ......23 2.5.2.3 Sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn (Deductive proof schemes) ............25 2.6 Tiểu kết chương 2 ............................................................................................26 Chƣơng 3. THIẾT KẾ NGHIÊN CỨU.................................................................27 3.1 Bối cảnh và mục tiêu .......................................................................................27 3.1.1 Bối cảnh.....................................................................................................27 3.1.2 Mục tiêu.....................................................................................................27 3.2 Phương pháp nghiên cứu .................................................................................27 3.3 Nội dung các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra..........................................................28 3.3.1 Nội dung câu hỏi 1 ....................................................................................28 3.3.2 Nội dung câu hỏi 2 ....................................................................................29 3.3.3 Nội dung câu hỏi 3 ....................................................................................31 3.3.4 Nội dung câu hỏi 4 ....................................................................................33 3.3.5 Nội dung câu hỏi 5 ....................................................................................34 3.4 Liên hệ giữa các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra khảo sát với các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR............................................................................................35 3.5 Tiểu kết chương 3 ...........................................................................................38 Chƣơng 4. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU ..................................................................39
  6. 6. 3 4.1 Tổng quan về thang điểm cho bài kiểm tra .....................................................39 4.1.1 Thang điểm cho các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra ........................................39 4.1.2 Tổng điểm của bài kiểm tra.......................................................................39 4.2 Phân tích mối liên hệ giữa bài làm của các học sinh với các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR và các sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh đã sử dụng............40 4.2.1 Nội dung câu hỏi 1 ....................................................................................40 4.2.2 Nội dung câu hỏi 2 ....................................................................................44 4.2.3 Nội dung câu hỏi 3 ....................................................................................46 4.2.4 Nội dung câu hỏi 4 ....................................................................................48 4.2.5 Nội dung câu hỏi 5 ....................................................................................50 4.3 Thang mức đánh giá để mô phỏng cho luận văn.............................................54 4.4 Tiểu kết chương 4 ............................................................................................57 Chƣơng 5. THẢO LUẬN VÀ KẾT LUẬN...........................................................59 5.1 Thảo luận các câu hỏi nghiên cứu ...................................................................59 5.1.1 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu thứ nhất .....................................................................59 5.1.2 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu thứ hai .......................................................................60 5.1.3 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu thứ ba.........................................................................61 5.2 Hướng phát triển của đề tài..............................................................................62 5.3 Tiểu kết chương 5 ............................................................................................63 KẾT LUẬN..............................................................................................................64 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ......................................................................................66 PHỤ LỤC................................................................................................................ P1
  7. 7. 4 DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT VIẾT TẮT VIẾT ĐẦY ĐỦ THPT Trung học phổ thông DNR Duality, Necessity, and Repeated Reasoning (Đối ngẫu, cần thiết và suy luận lặp lại) NSF National Science Foundation (Qũy Khoa học Quốc gia) PUPA Students’ Proof Understanding, Production, and Appreciation (Đánh giá cao, bài làm, hiểu chứng minh của học sinh) MI Phương pháp quy nạp toán học (Mathematical Inductions)
  8. 8. 5 Chƣơng 1 GIỚI THIỆU VẤN ĐỀ 1.1 Giới thiệu Từ trước đến nay việc học toán ở các nước trên thế giới nói chung và ở Việt Nam nói riêng rất được chú trọng. Nhưng nhìn chung, do nhiều lý do khác nhau nên hiệu quả từ việc dạy học toán vẫn chưa cao. Ở Việt Nam thì lâu nay việc dạy học toán đơn giản chỉ là giáo viên truyền thụ kiến thức, các quy trình, thuật toán có sẵn... và học sinh cứ luyện tập theo lối mòn đó. Trong các bài kiểm tra, kì thi hầu như là các bài toán được thực hiện theo một quy trình nhất định. “Theo một nghiên cứu của Trung tâm Quốc gia về Đánh giá Tiến triển Giáo dục Hoa Kỳ (National Assessment of Educational Progress: NAEP, 1983, [40]), chín trong số mười học sinh đồng ý với câu phát biểu “luôn luôn có một quy tắc để làm theo trong việc giải quyết các bài toán”. Lý do cho suy nghĩ này có thể là do trong quá trình học sinh tiếp xúc với các bài toán mà giáo viên đã thực hiện bằng các thuật toán trên lớp, và đưa ra các ví dụ để học sinh làm theo cách tương tự, cho đến khi học sinh có thể tự mình làm các bài toán này một cách chính xác theo các thuật toán đã được học. Có cơ sở để nói rằng, rất nhiều học sinh ở bậc trung học phổ thông (THPT) tập trung ghi nhớ các quy trình hoặc thuật toán thay cho việc tìm hiểu các mối liên hệ giữa các đối tượng toán học. Các em cho rằng kiến thức mang tính thuật toán có thể gặp rất thuờng xuyên, đặc biệt là trong các bài toán ở THPT và xuất hiện nhiều ở các đề thi.” (Phạm Xuân Thế, 2015, [4]). Chính điều này đã vô tình tạo ra những lớp thế hệ trẻ không hiểu rõ bản chất của các khái niệm, định lý toán học. Theo phương pháp dạy học tích cực hiện nay, giáo viên đóng một vai trò quan trọng trong việc giúp đỡ học sinh xây dựng kiến thức toán học một cách chính xác, có hệ thống. Đôi khi học sinh kiến tạo được tri thức nhưng chỉ đúng trong một số trường hợp cụ thể. Khi đó, giáo viên cần phải đưa ra thêm những tình huống cho phép học sinh thử nghiệm lại kiến thức của mình. Khi đó, các em tự điều chỉnh và kiểm tra tính đúng đắn của các tình huống mà giáo viên đưa ra (Trần Vui, 2011, [6]).
  9. 9. 6 Vậy những phương pháp dạy học nào mang lại hiệu quả cao? Mỗi phương pháp dạy có hiệu quả phải thích hợp với một phương pháp học nhất định, chúng ta cần phải biết quá trình học toán diễn ra như thế nào, từ đó, nghiên cứu phương pháp dạy toán theo cách mà học sinh tự tìm hiểu nó. Theo lý thuyết kiến tạo, giáo viên phải chú trọng đến mức độ nhận thức mà học sinh đang có; từ đó, các giáo vên có thể tổ chức những hoạt động dạy học phù hợp nhằm phát triển nhận thức của các em. Với sự tài trợ của Quỹ Khoa học Quốc gia (NSF: National Science Foundation) Hoa Kỳ, Sowder & Harel (2003, [24]) đã tiến hành dự án nghiên cứu PUPA (students’ Proof Understanding, Production, and Appreciation) về việc “Đánh giá cao, bài làm, hiểu chứng minh của học sinh”. Một trong những kết quả của dự án này là đã đưa ra khung khái niệm mà Harel đặt tên là “Dạy học dựa trên nhận thức của người học” (DNR: Duality, Necessity, and Repeated Reasoning) vì tính trung tâm của ba nguyên tắc giảng dạy: nguyên tắc đối ngẫu, nguyên tắc cần thiết và nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại. Xuất phát từ việc có khá nhiều tranh luận về các phương pháp dạy học tích cực phù hợp với phương pháp học của học sinh, chúng tôi thấy cần thiết trong việc tìm hiểu kỹ hơn bản chất của việc dạy học đại số theo mô hình DNR cũng như những ứng dụng của chúng trong việc thực hành toán của học sinh. Vì vậy, chúng tôi chọn đề tài “Dạy học đại số theo mô hình DNR để nâng cao sơ đồ chứng minh cho học sinh lớp 10”. 1.2 Mục đích nghiên cứu Trong luận văn này, chúng tôi cố gắng tìm hiểu và nghiên cứu về mô hình DNR- - Dạy học gắn với lý thuyết kiến tạo vận dụng vào trong lớp học với tính chất giải quyết vấn đề. Theo đó, luận văn của chúng tôi sẽ đi sâu nghiên cứu các vấn đề cụ thể sau:  Làm rõ các từ khóa như: dạy học gắn với lý thuyết kiến tạo và vận dụng vào trong lớp học với tính chất giải quyết vấn đề, mô hình DNR, sơ đồ chứng minh.  Làm rõ cho học sinh một số sơ đồ chứng minh liên quan đến một số kiến thức trong chương trình toán đại số lớp 10.
  10. 10. 7  Học sinh cần phải thực hành suy luận để tiếp nhận, tổ chức và lưu giữ những cách hiểu và cách tư duy của chính các em.  Điều tra khả năng áp dụng của học sinh đối với một số kiến thức trong chương trình đại số 10. 1.3 Các câu hỏi nghiên cứu Trong luận văn này, chúng tôi sẽ cố gắng tìm hiểu, nghiên cứu và mở rộng một số vấn đề về dạy học toán thông qua việc sử dụng mô hình DNR để nâng cao sơ đồ chứng minh cho học sinh lớp 10. Nghiên cứu của đề tài luận văn này nhằm mục đích tìm kiếm câu trả lời cho các câu hỏi nghiên cứu sau đây:  Câu hỏi nghiên cứu 1: Phương pháp DNR góp phần phát triển trong việc dạy và học đại số của giáo viên và học sinh lớp 10 như thế nào?  Câu hỏi nghiên cứu 2: Mô hình DNR tạo cơ hội cho học sinh nâng cao sơ đồ chứng minh trong phân môn đại số như thế nào?  Câu hỏi nghiên cứu 3: Những kiến thức gì trong phân môn đại số lớp 10 cần được dạy theo mô hình DNR để nâng cao sơ đồ chứng minh cho học sinh? 1.4 Ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu Kết quả nghiên cứu của luận văn này mong đợi sẽ góp phần:  Làm rõ phương pháp dạy học theo mô hình DNR– dạy học gắn với lý thuyết kiến tạo vận dụng vào trong lớp học với tính chất giải quyết vấn đề.  Phân loại và phân tích các sơ đồ chứng minh trong những phương án giải quyết bài toán. 1.5 Cấu trúc luận văn Chương 1: Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày mục đích và ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu. Đồng thời, chúng tôi cũng đã phát biểu ba câu hỏi nghiên cứu, định nghĩa một số thuật ngữ được sử dụng trong luận văn. Sau đó, chúng tôi cũng đã trình bày sơ lược về cấu trúc của luận văn.
  11. 11. 8 Chương 2: Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày một số quan điểm về lý thuyết kiến tạo, một số quan điểm kiến tạo trong dạy học toán ở phổ thông, phương pháp dạy học phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề. Đồng thời, chúng tôi cũng đã giới thiệu sơ lược về mô hình DNR, các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR, sơ đồ chứng minh (bao gồm tìm hiểu về chứng minh, sơ đồ chứng minh; phân loại sơ đồ chứng minh). Chương 3: Chương này đóng vai trò là phương pháp luận trong nghiên cứu của chúng tôi. Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày bối cảnh, mục tiêu và phương pháp nghiên cứu của luận văn. Sau đó, chúng tôi tiến hành phân tích tiên nghiệm các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra thực nghiệm mà chúng tôi đã khảo sát học sinh. Chương 4: Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày tổng quan về thang điểm cho bài kiểm tra thực nghiệm (Thang điểm cho các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra, tổng điểm của bài kiểm tra). Tiếp theo, chúng tôi cũng đã tiến hành phân tích mối liên hệ giữa các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra của học sinh với các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR và các sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh đã sử dụng. Cuối cùng, chúng tôi đã đưa ra những thang mức đánh giá để mô phỏng cho luận văn mà chúng tôi đã nghiên cứu. Chương 5: Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trả lời sơ lược các câu hỏi nghiên cứu dựa trên cơ sở lý thuyết là mô hình DNR và các kết quả thực nghiệm mà chúng tôi đã thu thập được. Dựa vào các kết quả trong nghiên cứu này, chúng tôi đã đề xuất các hướng phát triển của luận văn. Phần kết luận cuối cùng của luận văn, chúng tôi sẽ tóm tắt lại các kết quả nổi bật của luận văn và nêu lên một số ý kiến được rút ra từ chính bản thân của nhà nghiên cứu. 1.6 Tiểu kết chƣơng 1 Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày mục đích và ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu. Đồng thời, chúng tôi cũng đã phát biểu ba câu hỏi nghiên cứu, định nghĩa một số thuật ngữ được sử dụng trong luận văn. Sau đó, chúng tôi đã trình bày sơ lược về cấu trúc của luận văn. Cơ sở lý thuyết và những định hướng của nghiên cứu sẽ được trình bày ở chương tiếp theo.
  12. 12. 9 Chƣơng 2 CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT 2.1 Lý thuyết kiến tạo Theo Trần Vui (2011, [6]), lý thuyết kiến tạo hướng chúng ta quan tâm đến người học như thế nào. Nó cho rằng kiến thức toán học có được khi con người lập các mô hình toán để trả lời các câu hỏi khi tham gia giải các bài toán, chứ không phải chỉ đơn giản nhận lấy các thông tin, và cũng không phải là sự bộc lộ bẩm sinh. Thách thức trong việc dạy học là tạo ra được những hoạt động thực nghiệm thu hút được học sinh tham gia và động viên khuyến khích các em giải thích, đánh giá, trao đổi và áp dụng các mô hình toán học cần thiết nhằm làm cho những kinh nghiệm này có ý nghĩa. Lý thuyết kiến tạo được chia làm hai loại. Đó là lý thuyết kiến tạo xã hội và lý thuyết kiến tạo cơ bản. - Lý thuyết kiến tạo xã hội khẳng định rằng quá trình kiến tạo tri thức gắn liền với văn hóa và thêm vào những sự xây dựng của trẻ em và làm cho chúng có ý nghĩa. Lý thuyết này khuyến khích việc học theo kiểu hợp tác. Bauersfeld (1995) đã đề nghị “phần cốt lõi của sự gắn liền với văn hóa nhà trường có hiệu lực ở nhiều mức độ và được học một cách gián tiếp”. - Lý thuyết kiến tạo cơ bản dựa trên cá nhân người học tự kiến tạo tri thức toán cho bản thân mình. Nguyên tắc đầu tiên của của lý thuyết này là người thầy giáo phải nhận ra được rằng mình không phải đang dạy học sinh về toán mà đang “dạy học sinh làm thế nào để phát triển nhận thức của chính các em” (Confrey, 1990). Thầy giáo là “một người học trong hoạt động dạy”. 2.2 Quan điểm kiến tạo trong dạy học Toán phổ thông Theo Trần Vui (2011, [6]): Khác hẳn với các quan điểm theo lý thuyết hành vi đã ra đời trước đó, lý thuyết kiến tạo hướng chúng ta quan tâm đến người học như thế nào. Lý thuyết kiến tạo nhằm trả lời câu hỏi: Con người học như thế nào? Về cơ bản, lý thuyết này cho rằng việc học gắn liền với sự tương tác giữa hai yếu tố sau: những sơ đồ tri thức của người học và những tri thức mới. Sự tương tác gắn liền với
  13. 13. 10 hai quá trình đồng hóa và điều ứng có liên hệ nội tại với nhau.  Đồng hóa: Nếu gặp một tri thức mới, nhưng tương tự với cái đã biết thì tri thức mới này có thể được kết hợp trực tiếp vào trong một sơ đồ nhận thức đang tồn tại mà nó rất giống với tri thức mới.  Điều ứng: Đôi khi một tri thức mới có thể hoàn toàn trái ngược với những sơ đồ nhận thức đang có. Những sơ đồ hiện có được thay đổi để tương hợp với thông tin trái ngược đó (kiến thức đã có không bao giờ bị xóa đi). Học là một quá trình mang tính xã hội tích cực, theo những nghiên cứu gần đây đã chỉ ra:  Học sinh học tốt nhất khi các em được đặt trong một môi trường học tập có tính xã hội tích cực, ở đó các em có điều kiện và khả năng để kiến tạo sự hiểu biết của riêng mình.  Khi có hoạt động dạy học xảy ra trong môi trường như vậy là tạo ra mô hình dạy học kiểu kiến tạo.  Mọi người nên nhớ rằng: “Trẻ em tập đi bằng cách đi chứ không phải bằng cách được dạy các quy tắc để đi và rồi thực hành các bài tập về đi”. Một cách tiếp cận có tính kiến tạo trong lớp học:  Trong một lớp học kiến tạo, thầy giáo không bày cho học sinh cách giải bất kỳ bài toán nào. Mà chỉ đưa ra các vấn đề hoặc bài toán và động viên các em tìm cách riêng của mình để tấn công và giải bài toán đó.  Khi học sinh đưa ra cách giải, thầy giáo cố gắng đừng nói ra câu trả lời đúng hay sai, mà chỉ động viên các em đồng ý hoặc không đồng ý với các cách giải khác và để trao đổi ý tưởng của các em học sinh cho đến khi các em đồng ý lời giải nào có ý nghĩa và chấp nhận được.  Thầy giáo phải tôn trọng và đánh giá cao cách giải thích của học sinh vì nó gắn liền với tư duy đang có của các em.  Trong lớp học kiến tạo, học sinh được phép dùng các kiến thức của các em có để trả lời một vấn đề nào đó.  Học sinh trao đổi cách giải và lời giải cho nhau, tranh luận với nhau, suy
  14. 14. 11 nghĩ có tính phê phán về cách giải tốt nhất của bài toán. Trong lớp học kiến tạo học sinh cảm thấy tự do để:  Chia sẻ những niềm tin và quan điểm của mình;  Đặt những câu hỏi: Cái gì? Bằng cách nào? Tại sao?;  Phiêu lưu tìm tòi;  Đặt giả thuyết;  Chấp nhận sai lầm. 2.3 Phƣơng ph p dạ học ph t hiện v giải qu ết vấn đề Trần Vui (2011, [6]) cho rằng: giải quyết vấn đề là một kỹ năng cơ bản quan trọng của con người. Thật vậy, đối với nhiều người, giải quyết vấn đề là mục đích đầu tiên của giáo dục toán học. Ủng hộ cho quan điểm này, các nhà làm chương trình toán của nhiều nước đã đặt giải quyết vấn đề là kỹ năng cơ bản số một trong các kỹ năng cơ bản của toán học. 2.3.1 Vấn đề toán học (bài toán) Trong giáo dục toán, người ta thường hay dùng các thuật ngữ như câu hỏi, bài tập, bài toán hoặc vấn đề. Có khi người ta dùng nó như những từ đồng nghĩa. Đôi khi chúng ta cũng khó phân định một cách rõ ràng ranh giới về ngữ nghĩa của những thuật ngữ này. Nhưng thực ra, chúng có nghĩa hoàn toàn khác nhau. Vấn đề là một tình huống đặt ra cho cá nhân hoặc một nhóm người để giải quyết, mà khi đối mặt với tình huống này, họ không thấy được ngay các phương pháp hoặc con đường để thu được lời giải. Khi học sinh theo đuổi các lớp toán của mình, những gì là bài toán ở giai đoạn sớm hơn sẽ trở thành các bài tập và rồi quy về chỉ là những câu hỏi. Chúng ta phân biệt ba thuật ngữ trên như sau:  Câu hỏi: một tình huống mà chúng ta có thể giải bằng cách tái hiện kiến thức hoặc trí nhớ.  Bài tập: một tình huống liên quan đến luyện tập và thực hành để củng cố những kỹ năng và thuật toán đã được học trước đó.
  15. 15. 12  Bài toán: là một tình huống đòi hỏi tư duy và sự tổng hợp các kiến thức đã được học trước đó để giải. Ngoài ra, bất kể lý do nào, bài toán phải được chấp nhận bởi chính học sinh. Nếu học sinh từ chối để chấp nhận các thách thức thì vào thời điểm đó, nó không phải là bài toán cho em học sinh đó. Như vậy, một bài toán cần thỏa mãn ba tiêu chí là chấp nhận, cản trở và khám phá. Một tình huống được xem là một bài toán khi nó có thể giải được bằng cách áp dụng các thuật toán đã được học, hoặc khi nó giống với một tình huống đã gặp trước đó. Cũng có khi một vấn đề hay một bài toán của người này lại chỉ là bài tập hoặc câu hỏi của người khác. 2.3.2 Quá trình giải quyết vấn đề “Theo Stephen Krulik và Jesse A. Rudnick (1980, [6]), giải quyết vấn đề chỉ quá trình mà một cá nhân sử dụng kiến thức, kỹ năng và hiểu biết đã học được trước đó để đáp ứng đòi hỏi của những tình huống không quen thuộc đang gặp phải.” (Trần Vui, 2011, [6]). Giải quyết vấn đề gắn liền với một tập các kỹ năng cần phải được dạy. Một thuật toán luôn bảo đảm thành công nếu chúng được áp dụng đúng đắn và nếu thuật toán đúng được lựa chọn. Quá trình dạy học phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề được chia thành năm bước sau: a) Đọc bài toán b) Khám phá c) Chọn phương pháp d) Giải bài toán e) Kiểm tra, mở rộng bài toán Những hướng dẫn này đưa ra một “bản đồ về đường đi”; chúng là một kế hoạch chi tiết chỉ dẫn con đường đi đến lời giải của một bài toán. Không giống như thuật toán,
  16. 16. 13 chúng không thể bảo đảm sự thành công. Tuy nhiên, nếu các em học sinh được dạy theo các hướng dẫn tìm tòi này trong mọi tình huống có vấn đề mà các em gặp phải thì các em sẽ tự tin trong việc giải quyết thành công các vấn đề gặp phải trong lớp học và trong cuộc sống. Khi chúng ta thực sự mong muốn học sinh tìm được một cách giải thành công và tìm được câu trả lời như ý muốn, đó là quá trình giải quyết vấn đề mà chúng ta cần quan tâm để phát triển cho các học sinh. Trong các hướng dẫn tìm tòi trên thì bước “Chọn phương án” được nhiều người cho là khó nhất. Một câu hỏi khó trong giải quyết vấn đề là làm thế nào để chọn được phương án giải phù hợp. Điều gì sẽ mách bảo cho học sinh chọn phương án nào? Nếu học sinh muốn thành công trong giải quyết vấn đề, các em phải thường xuyên thực hành kỹ năng giải quyết vấn đề chính thông qua việc thực sự giải các bài toán. Các em phải nổ lực để giải các bài toán bằng cách sử dụng càng nhiều phương án giải toán nếu có thể được. 2.4 Giới thiệu một số nét cơ bản về mô hình DNR 2.4.1 Giới thiệu chung về mô hình DNR Cùng với việc nghiên cứu PUPA (students’ Proof Understanding, Production and Appreciation) về việc “Đánh giá cao, bài làm, hiểu chứng minh của học sinh”, Harel (1997) bắt đầu thực nghiệm giảng dạy để nghiên cứu hiệu quả của phương pháp DNR tại các khóa học phát triển nghiệp vụ sư phạm nhằm bồi dưỡng giáo viên toán. Mục đích chính của những thực nghiệm này là để phát triển cơ sở lý luận của giáo viên. Quan sát từ những thực nghiệm dạy học cho thấy rằng: các phương pháp giảng dạy được sử dụng đã mang lại một sự biến đổi sâu sắc trong cơ sở tri thức luận của giáo viên, đặc biệt là về kiến thức của mỗi giáo viên toán và trong việc sử dụng các lập luận, chứng minh, cũng như những hiểu biết của giáo viên về cách học của học sinh. Đề tài nghiên cứu PUPA (Sowder & Harel, 2003, [24]) đã đưa ra mô hình “Dạy học dựa trên nhận thức của người học” dựa trên ba nguyên tắc của phương pháp DNR (Duality: Đối ngẫu, Necessity: Cần thiết và Repeated Reasoning: Suy luận lặp lại). Sowder & Harel (2003, [24]) bắt tay vào một dự án do NSF (National Science
  17. 17. 14 Foundation: Qũy Khoa học Quốc gia) tài trợ, trong đó có hệ thống nhằm kiểm tra ảnh hưởng của phương pháp “Dạy học dựa trên nhận thức của người học” trên thực tiễn giảng dạy của giáo viên dạy đại số và trên thành tích học tập của học sinh. Đặc biệt, mô hình DNR giải quyết các câu hỏi: phương pháp DNR sẽ có hiệu quả trong sự phát triển cơ sở tri thức của giáo viên đại số hay không? Và phần lớn câu trả lời cho câu hỏi này đã khẳng định rằng dạy học theo mô hình DNR có hiệu quả cao. Giáo viên thu được sự tiến bộ quan trọng trong sự hiểu biết về toán học của học sinh, cách các em học toán và làm thế nào để giáo viên có thể dạy toán theo cách mà học sinh tìm hiểu kiến thức đó. 2.4.2 Ba nguyên tắc dạy học cơ bản của mô hình DNR Phần này bàn về ba nguyên tắc giảng dạy của mô hình DNR. Ba nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR là nguyên tắc đối ngẫu, nguyên tắc cần thiết và nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại. 2.4.2.1 Ngu ên tắc đối ngẫu Nguyên tắc này khẳng định:  Học sinh phát triển tư duy thông qua việc tìm hiểu kiến thức và ngược lại, việc học sinh tìm hiểu kiến thức nhằm phát triển tư duy của chính các em.  Những hiểu biết mà người dạy tạo nên có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của người học và ngược lại, cách tư duy của người học có thể ảnh hưởng đến những hiểu biết của người dạy. “Điều cơ bản nhất của nguyên tắc đối ngẫu là sự khác biệt giữa cách hiểu biết và cách tư duy.” (Harel, 1998, [17]). Học sinh đến trường không phải để lấp đầy các khoảng trống về kiến thức mà các em sẵn sàng tiếp thu kiến thức một cách độc lập theo những gì các em hiểu. Những kiến thức mà các học sinh tiếp thu ở thời điểm hiện tại sẽ là nền tảng để các em tiếp thu các kiến thức khác trong tương lai. Điều này cũng đúng cho các cách hiểu và cách tư duy liên quan đến các hoạt động trí tuệ; kể cả hoạt động trí tuệ trong chứng minh. Trong cuộc sống hàng ngày và trong khoa học, đa số mọi người đều dùng
  18. 18. 15 phương pháp thực nghiệm để chứng minh một vấn đề nào đó. Anderson (1980) cho rằng “Khi còn nhỏ, nếu chúng ta muốn chứng minh hoặc giải thích một hiện tượng nào đó, chúng ta thường dựa vào những hiện tượng tương tự hoặc những điều đã được biết để giải thích hoặc chứng minh những hiện tượng đó. Các hiện tượng mà chúng ta biết cũng có hạn, do đó, sự đánh giá của chúng ta thường mang tính thực nghiệm.”. Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu cũng được ngụ ý trong tiên đề về sự phụ thuộc lẫn nhau. Cách tư duy của một người là quan điểm của người đó về thế giới xung quanh. Thuật ngữ tư duy dùng để chỉ khả năng của học sinh để đạt đến một kết luận có cơ sở từ những dữ liệu đã cho. Các em phải đặt giả thuyết, suy ra được những tính chất trừu tượng từ những mối liên hệ trong những tình huống có vấn đề, sau đó, các em kết luận và lý giải các kết quả đạt được. Những kết luận này sẽ được tổng hợp để hình thành những ý tưởng mới. Trong khi đó, cách hiểu của một người nào đó được thể hiện trong hành động cụ thể của chính người đó. Cách hiểu của học sinh bị ảnh hưởng bởi cách tư duy mà các em đang có là một ví dụ cụ thể về sự khẳng định của tiên đề: các hành động của con người bị ảnh hưởng bởi những quan điểm của chính người đó; trong khi đó, học sinh phát triển tư duy thông qua cách hiểu là một ví dụ cụ thể về sự khẳng định của tiên đề: những quan điểm của con người được hình thành từ những hành động của người đó. Hơn nữa, trong tiên đề về sự phụ thuộc lẫn nhau khẳng định rằng: cách tư duy mà một người có được là nhờ vào quá trình rèn luyện trí óc một cách đặc biệt và cách hiểu của một người được phát triển hoặc bị ảnh hưởng bởi quá trình luyện tập của người đó. Ngoài ra, cách lập luận của trẻ em thường được dùng để chứng minh một khẳng định và giải thích một hiện tượng nào đó trong cuộc sống hàng ngày ảnh hưởng đến bản chất và tính thiết thực của sơ đồ chứng minh đã có trước đó. Chứng minh là cách hiểu kết hợp với các hoạt động trí tuệ của chứng minh và các sơ đồ chứng minh là cách thức tư duy kết hợp với hoạt động trí tuệ của chứng minh. Do đó, hoạt động trí tuệ, cách hiểu một vấn đề nào đó có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của một người. Do đó, trong lớp học thì giáo viên nên:
  19. 19. 16 - Thứ nhất, giáo viên cần nhận biết được cách hiểu và cách tư duy của học sinh; giáo viên không nên đặt nặng thành tích học tập của học sinh để khuyến khích các em xây dựng kiến thức mới dựa trên những gì các em thực sự hiểu biết. - Thứ hai, giáo viên đóng vai trò là người hướng dẫn học sinh khám phá các kiến thức, học sinh chủ động tham gia các hoạt động do giáo viên tổ chức. - Thứ ba, các hành động của giáo viên phải đi kèm với các hướng dẫn cho học sinh; ngoài ra, mục tiêu nhận thức được hình thành một cách thích hợp của sự hiểu biết và cách tư duy. 2.4.2.2 Ngu ên tắc cần thiết Nguyên tắc này khẳng định:  Đối với học sinh đang học toán, khi giáo viên dạy học thì phải xác định học sinh cần những gì, “cần” ở đây là liên quan đến nhu cầu trí tuệ. Giáo viên thường thiếu quan tâm đến nhu cầu trí tuệ của học sinh trong chương trình giảng dạy toán ở hầu hết các lớp học và các cấp học. Nhiều khi cả giáo viên và học sinh đều thuộc lòng các định nghĩa, khái niệm về toán; thậm chí họ có những kỹ thuật rất nhuần nhuyễn về một thuật toán hay một kiến thức nào đó nhưng đôi lúc, cả giáo viên và học sinh đều không biết rõ kiến thức đó có ý nghĩa như thế nào hay được áp dụng ra sao trong thực tiễn... Và nếu có đi chăng nữa thì sự hiểu biết này cũng có giới hạn và mang tính hời hợt. Ví dụ: a) Ở bậc Trung học cơ sở: Sau khi học bài “Nhân đa thức với đa thức”, học sinh thường tìm hiểu kỹ thuật phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử. Sau đó, các em tìm hiểu thêm một số kỹ thuật để đơn giản một biểu thức bất kỳ hay để giải quyết các bài tập về phương trình, bất phương trình... Từ quan điểm của học sinh, những hoạt động này là các hoạt động trí tuệ không có mục đích. Học sinh đơn giản chỉ là học cách biến đổi biểu thức từ dạng này sang dạng khác mà không hiểu mục đích biến đổi toán học nhằm phục vụ cái gì và kiến thức đó
  20. 20. 17 có ý nghĩa như thế nào trong thực tiễn. b) Ở bậc THPT: Khi các em học bài “Phương pháp quy nạp toán học” thì các em cũng được giáo viên hướng dẫn các nguyên tắc để chứng minh mệnh đề ( ) đúng với mọi số nguyên dương bằng phương pháp quy nạp toán học gồm hai bước như sau: 1. Bước cơ sở: Kiểm chứng ( ) đúng. 2. Bước quy nạp: Giả thiết mệnh đề ( ) đúng với một số tự nhiên bất kỳ (gọi là giả thiết quy nạp), chứng minh mệnh đề đó cũng đúng với . (Trần Văn Hạo và những người khác, 2007, [1]). Học sinh thực hiện theo các bước đã được học để chứng minh mệnh đề ( ) đúng mà các em cũng thường không thắc mắc vì sao lại có quy trình này hay thuật toán này có ý nghĩa như thế nào hay nó có ứng dụng gì trong thực tế... Từ việc phân tích hai ví dụ trên, chúng ta thấy rằng yếu tố cần thiết của trí tuệ trong việc học thường bị giáo viên bỏ qua khi các giáo viên giảng dạy kiến thức đó. Nguyên tắc cần thiết là một trong những nguyên tắc không thể thiếu khi nói đến nhu cầu trí tuệ của người học trong việc học. 2.4.2.3 Ngu ên tắc su luận lặp lại Nguyên tắc này khẳng định:  Học sinh cần phải thực hành suy luận để tiếp nhận, tổ chức và lưu giữ những cách hiểu và cách tư duy của chính các em. Bên cạnh những cách hiểu và cách tư duy chính là nhu cầu trí tuệ cần thiết cho học sinh, giáo viên phải đảm bảo rằng học sinh của họ phải tiếp thu được, lưu giữ và tổ chức các kiến thức này trong trí óc của các em. Kinh nghiệm được lặp đi lặp lại hoặc được thực hành thường xuyên là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng trong việc đạt được mục tiêu trên, như các nghiên cứu của Cooper (1991, [8]) đã chứng minh vai trò của việc thực hành trong việc tổ chức kiến thức và DeGroot (1965, [9]) cũng đã kết luận rằng “kinh nghiệm dày dặn có hiệu quả trong việc làm cho kiến thức trở nên dễ tiếp cận hơn”. DeGroot (1965, [9]) cho rằng “Kiến thức ở các giai đoạn trước đã được trừu tượng hóa hoặc đã được suy ra sẽ làm nền tảng cho các kiến
  21. 21. 18 thức ở giai đoạn sau.”. Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại không phải là một quá trình luyện tập và thực hành các bài toán có dạng quen thuộc, mà thực chất là một quá trình tiếp nhận hóa (nó là một trạng thái mang tính khái niệm) ở đó người học có khả năng áp dụng kiến thức một cách chủ động và tự phát. 2.5 Sơ đồ chứng minh Lesh, Hamilton & Kaput (2007, [22]) cho rằng cách tư duy có thể phân loại thành ba phạm trù. Đó là các phạm trù: - Các tiếp cận giải quyết vấn đề; - Các sơ đồ chứng minh; - Các niềm tin toán học. Trong luận văn này, chúng tôi đề cập đến các sơ đồ chứng minh. 2.5.1 Tìm hiểu về chứng minh, sơ đồ chứng minh “Quan trọng nhất đối với khung lý thuyết về mô hình DNR là khái niệm về sơ đồ chứng minh.” (Harel & Sowder, 1998, [18]). Tương tự hành động giải quyết vấn đề, hành động trí tuệ của chứng minh cũng là một hành động liên quan đến các cách giải quyết trong bất kỳ một hoạt động toán học nào. Thật vậy, cách thức tư duy là đặc trưng của hành động giải quyết vấn đề và hành động chứng minh. Cách tiếp cận giải quyết vấn đề là một trường hợp của cách thức tư duy kết hợp với hành động giải quyết vấn đề. Các sơ đồ chứng minh là “cách thức tư duy” kết hợp với hành động chứng minh. “Hành động trí tuệ của chứng minh có một ý nghĩa đặc biệt quan trọng trong dạy học theo mô hình DNR.” (Harel & Sowder, 1998, [18]). Lesh, Hamilton & Kaput (2007, [22]) cho rằng: “Chứng minh” là hành động mà một người vận dụng để loại bỏ hay duy trì các nghi ngờ về tính đúng đắn của một khẳng định liên quan đến:  Sự phỏng đoán;
  22. 22. 19  Một vấn đề hay một sự kiện;  Việc làm sáng tỏ vấn đề;  Sự thuyết phục người khác. a) Sự phỏng đoán là hành động mà một người có những nghi ngờ về tính đúng đắn của một khẳng định nào đó. b) Một vấn đề hay một sự kiện: Lời khẳng định của một người nào đó không còn là một phỏng đoán và nó trở thành một vấn đề khi người đó chắc chắn về tính đúng đắn của khẳng định đó. c) Việc làm sáng tỏ vấn đề là hành động mà một người vận dụng những hiểu biết của bản thân để loại bỏ các nghi ngờ và từ đó, người đó sẽ làm rõ được tính đúng đắn của một khẳng định nào đó. d) Sự thuyết phục người khác là hành động mà một người vận dụng để loại bỏ những nghi ngờ của người khác về tính đúng đắn của một khẳng định nào đó. Dựa trên khái niệm và phương pháp luận, chúng tôi thấy các quá trình làm sáng tỏ của bản thân một người để thuyết phục người khác và ngược lại hiếm khi tách rời nhau. Tuy nhiên, về mặt sư phạm thì sự khác biệt giữa chúng rất quan trọng. Đó là các em học sinh cần làm sáng tỏ các vấn đề trước khi cố gắng thuyết phục người khác. Các khái niệm này sẽ là cơ sở cho các khái niệm về “sơ đồ chứng minh”. Như vậy, sơ đồ chứng minh bao gồm việc làm sáng tỏ và thuyết phục người khác về một chứng minh nào đó. Vì vậy, sơ đồ chứng minh là ý kiến chủ quan và thay đổi từ người này sang người khác, nền văn hóa này đến nền văn hóa khác, thế hệ này sang thế hệ khác. Tuy nhiên, mục đích của việc dạy học là chúng ta phải hoàn thiện các sơ đồ chứng minh do các nhà toán học nghiên cứu và áp dụng trong thực hành toán. Do đó, một “sơ đồ chứng minh” là đặc trưng của hành động chọn lọc của một người để khẳng định với bản thân người đó và thuyết phục người khác; do đó nó là một “cách thức tư duy”. Trong khi sơ đồ chứng minh là một cách thức tư duy kết hợp với hành động chứng minh thì chứng minh là hành động mà một người dùng các lý lẽ của người đó để
  23. 23. 20 khẳng định một đều gì đó hoặc để thuyết phục người khác và do đó việc chứng minh là một cách hiểu. 2.5.2 Phân loại các sơ đồ chứng minh Các nghiên cứu trong bài báo cáo của Harel (2001, [16]) là một phần của dự án PUPA (Students’ Proof Understanding, Production, and Appreciation: Đánh giá cao, bài làm, hiểu chứng minh của học sinh). Các câu hỏi chung trong dự án PUPA xoay quanh sự phát triển của sinh viên đại học về “đánh giá cao, bài làm, hiểu chứng minh của sinh viên”. Quan niệm của sinh viên (đặc biệt là sinh viên ngành toán) về chứng minh là gì? Những loại kinh nghiệm nào có hiệu quả trong việc hình thành quan niệm của sinh viên về chứng minh? Liệu có một khung lý thuyết nào sẽ có triển vọng trong vệc dạy học về quan niệm các chứng minh của sinh viên về việc đánh giá cao giá trị của một bài chứng minh đúng, vai trò của chứng minh như là một lập luận chặt chẽ để thuyết phục người khác và từ những chứng minh đó, chúng ta thu được những hiểu biết gì? Kết quả của dự án PUPA làm nảy sinh hai kết quả sau đây: a) Khung khái niệm cho các sơ đồ chứng minh của học sinh; b) Một hệ thống các nguyên tắc của mô hình DNR (Duality: Đối ngẫu, Necessity: Cần thiết and Repeated Reasoning: Suy luận lặp lại.) Hai kết quả này bổ sung cho nhau. Đầu tiên, chúng tôi sẽ đưa ra một số quan niệm của học sinh về chứng minh; sau đó, chúng tôi sẽ đưa ra các nguyên tắc sư phạm cơ bản trong việc nâng cao sơ đồ chứng minh của học sinh. Sơ đồ chứng minh có liên quan chặt chẽ với phương pháp quy nạp toán học. Trong các sách giáo trình toán, các tác giả đã trình bày một cách tiếp cận trong việc giảng dạy phương pháp quy nạp toán học. Sau đó, các nhà toán học đã tìm ra nguyên tắc để chứng minh mệnh đề ( ) đúng với mọi số nguyên dương bằng phương pháp quy nạp toán học gồm hai bước như sau: 1. Bước cơ sở: Kiểm chứng ( ) đúng. 2. Bước quy nạp: Giả thiết mệnh đề ( ) đúng với một số tự nhiên bất kỳ
  24. 24. 21 (gọi là giả thiết quy nạp), chứng minh mệnh đề đó cũng đúng với . (Trần Văn Hạo và những người khác, 2007, [1]). Trong luận văn này, chúng tôi nhấn mạnh rằng phương pháp quy nạp toán học như là một sơ đồ chứng minh. Harel & Sowder (1998, [18]) đã trình bày các công cụ trong việc phân tích các quan niệm của học sinh về sơ đồ chứng minh. Khung lý thuyết này sẽ được bổ sung hoàn chỉnh để phản ánh những quan sát mới về mặt lý thuyết và thực nghiệm. Các hình dưới đây cho chúng ta một cái nhìn tổng quát của khung lý thuyết này. Khung lý thuyết này bao gồm ba loại sơ đồ chứng minh. Đó là sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài (External conviction proof schemes), sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm (Empirical proof schemes) và sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn (Deductive proof schemes). Hình 2.1. Sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài. Hình 2.2. Sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm.
  25. 25. 22 Hình 2.3. Sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn. 2.5.2.1 Sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thu ết phục bên ngo i (External proof schemes) Dubinsky (1986, [10]) đã chỉ ra “Nếu bạn hỏi học sinh, thậm chí là những người đã tham gia nhiều khóa học về toán, mặc dù chúng ta được nghe rất nhiều về tính suy diễn nhưng không có nhiều người bàn về vấn đề này; trên thực tế, có rất ít người sử dụng tính suy diễn để giải quyết một vấn đề nào đó”. Điều đó cũng đã được Dubinsky khẳng định như sau: “Chứng minh theo các bước” là câu trả lời duy nhất cho câu hỏi: “Phương pháp quy nạp toán học (MI) là gì?” Trên thực tế, các em học sinh trong lớp đã thừa nhận rằng các em đã quá quen thuộc với thuật ngữ phương pháp quy nạp toán học.
  26. 26. 23 Khi được hỏi, một số học sinh cho rằng họ xem các bước kiểm tra ( ) là không cần thiết và bước này được thực hiện chỉ nhằm thỏa mãn các quy tắc đã nêu của giáo viên. Theo các em học sinh, lý do mà ( ) đúng với tất cả các số nguyên dương là “Chúng em đã chứng minh ( ) đúng với , do đó, mệnh đề đó đúng với số nguyên dương ”. Có rất ít học sinh bày tỏ nghi ngờ của mình về quy trình của phương pháp quy nạp toán học; các em chấp nhận các bước làm đó mà các em không cần hỏi giáo viên bất kỳ một câu hỏi nào. Hoạt động này là một hình thức của sơ đồ chứng minh, trong đó, sơ đồ này phụ thuộc vào cách truyền đạt của các giáo viên hoặc cách trình bày trong sách giáo khoa. Trong sơ đồ chứng minh chính thức, người ta tuân theo các nguyên tắc của phương pháp quy nạp toán học mà không cần hiểu ý nghĩa của nó: đầu tiên là kiểm tra Ρ(1), sau đó thực hiện theo quy trình: giả sử ( ) đúng sau đó chứng minh điều đó cũng đúng với ( ), (Baxandall, Brown, Rose & Watson, 1978, [7]); điều đó tạo nên một sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài, các biểu tượng về số lượng của sơ đồ, một sơ đồ bằng cách nghĩ rằng biểu tượng của nó như một quá trình tất yếu trong cuộc sống mà không có liên quan đến ý nghĩa về một hàm số hoặc theo một định lượng (Harel & Sowder, 1998, [18]). Quan sát của Woodall (1981, [25]) cho chúng ta biết rằng: đối với nhiều học sinh thì phương pháp quy nạp có ý nghĩa là “Hãy lấy một phương trình liên quan đến và cộng thêm một “biểu thức gì đó” vào hai vế của phương trình để tạo ra một phương trình với biến là ” (Ernest, 1984, [11]). Nhiều học sinh thực hiện quy trình này một cách chính xác nhưng các em không hiểu các em đang làm những gì. Mặc dù học sinh thực hiện một bài toán chứng minh bằng phương pháp quy nạp hoàn toàn đúng nhưng quá trình này chỉ đơn thuần là một kiến thức mang tính quy trình. Tóm lại, sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài thực chất là một quá trình mà học sinh dựa vào các quy trình, thuật toán có sẵn để giải quyết các bài toán được đưa ra. Nhưng trên thực tế, học sinh không quan tâm đến các em đang làm gì và kiến thức đó có ý nghĩa như thế nào trong toán học cũng như trong thực tế. 2.5.2.2 Sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm (Empirical proof schemes)
  27. 27. 24 Ernest (1984, [11]), Show (1978, [23]) đã trình bày những quan điểm của mình về những khó khăn của học sinh khi sử dụng phương pháp quy nạp toán học. Đó là các em kết luận một trường hợp tổng quát thông qua việc dự đoán một số trường hợp cụ thể mà các em đã biết. Theo cách quan sát này, có hai kiểu khái quát hóa dạng mẫu trong cách tư duy:  Khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ kết quả (result pattern generalisation) Khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ kết quả chú ý đến tính quy tắc ở các kết quả có trước đó.  Khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ quá trình (process pattern generalisation) Khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ quá trình chú ý đến tính quy tắc ở các quá trình lập luận trước đó. Ví dụ: Chứng minh rằng với mọi số nguyên dương ta có: ( ) Học sinh thử một số trường hợp cụ thể như sau: ( ) ( ) Từ đó, học sinh này tổng quát hóa như sau: ( ) Ở ví dụ này, các hoạt động trí tuệ của học sinh không có khả năng dự đoán kết quả tiếp theo có thể có và những trường hợp này không có cùng nguyên tắc chung trong quá trình chứng minh. Học sinh chứng minh bài này theo kinh nghiệm của các em. Harel & Sowder (1998, [18]) cho rằng: khi các em muốn thuyết phục người khác một vấn đề nào đó thì thông thường, các em đều dựa vào một số mệnh đề đúng trong một số trường hợp cụ thể; sau đó, các em dự đoán công thức tổng quát. Đây là biểu hiện của các sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm, học sinh chỉ dựa vào những
  28. 28. 25 sơ đồ mang tính chất rõ ràng hoặc các ví dụ về các phép đo trực tiếp về số lượng, thay thế các biến tổng quát thành các con số cụ thể trong các biểu thức đại số cần chứng minh. Chúng ta thấy rằng, đối với sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm, học sinh thường dựa vào trực giác và cảm tính của các em để chứng minh một vấn đề nào đó trong một số trường hợp cụ thể. Sau đó, các em dùng phương pháp quy nạp toán học để dự đoán và kết luận trường hợp tổng quát cần chứng minh. 2.5.2.3 Sơ đồ chứng minh theo su diễn (Deductive proof schemes) Khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ quá trình là một cách tư duy chú ý đến tính quy tắc ở các quá trình lập luận trước đó, tuy vậy quá trình này vẫn chú ý đến tính quy tắc của kết quả. Hoạt động này thì trái ngược với khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ kết quả (chú ý đến tính quy tắc của các kết quả có trước đó). Ví dụ: ( ) ( ) Do đó: ( ) Trong khi đó, các hoạt động trí tuệ ở câu trả lời của ví dụ này đưa ra dự đoán một cách chính xác trên cơ sở các nguyên tắc chung ( ( ) ), mà chúng ta sẽ thu được kết quả tương tự khi làm theo trình tự làm đó. Đây là một sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn. Khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ kết quả và khái quát hóa dạng mẫu từ quá trình đều dựa trên một số trường hợp cụ thể để đi đến kết luận một trường hợp tổng quát. Cả hai loại khái quát hóa dạng mẫu này đều mang nghĩa là sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm. Tuy nhiên ở ví dụ trên thì không phải là như vậy. Khái quát hóa quá trình không phải là sự biểu hiện của các sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm nhưng đây là một sơ đồ chứng minh về phép biến đổi các biểu thức. Mà sơ đồ chứng minh mang tính suy diễn thì dựa vào các phép biến đổi biểu thức đã có để suy ra một số trường hợp cụ thể và sau đó kết luận trường hợp tổng quát.
  29. 29. 26 Các phép biến đổi trong sơ đồ chứng minh được đặc trưng bởi các yếu tố sau đây: a) Xem xét những khía cạnh tổng quát của một phỏng đoán, b) Áp dụng các hành động trí tuệ để định hướng và dự đoán kết quả của bài toán dựa trên một số nguyên tắc chung; c) Các biến đổi ảnh hưởng đến cách suy diễn trong quá trình chứng minh (Sowder & Harel, 1998, [18]) . Tóm lại, trong cách giảng dạy chuẩn về phương pháp quy nạp toán, ba sơ đồ chứng minh phổ biến nhất của học sinh là sơ đồ chứng minh có căn cứ chính xác, sơ đồ chứng minh mang tính biểu tượng, không định lượng và khái quát hóa kết quả là biểu hiện của sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm. Mặt khác, quá trình khái quát hóa dạng mẫu là một biểu diễn của phép biến đổi trong sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh ít được biết đến. 2.6 Tiểu kết chƣơng 2 Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày một số quan điểm về lý thuyết kiến tạo, một số quan điểm kiến tạo trong dạy học toán ở phổ thông, phương pháp dạy học phát hiện và giải quyết vấn đề. Đồng thời, chúng tôi cũng đã giới thiệu sơ lược về mô hình DNR, các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR, sơ đồ chứng minh (bao gồm tìm hiểu về chứng minh, sơ đồ chứng minh; phân loại sơ đồ chứng minh). Nền tảng lý thuyết trong chương này sẽ làm cơ sở cho việc thiết kế nghiên cứu được trình bày trong chương 3.
  30. 30. 27 Chƣơng 3 THIẾT KẾ NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Bối cảnh và mục tiêu 3.1.1 Bối cảnh Thực nghiệm của chúng tôi được tiến hành vào học kỳ II của năm học 2015- 2016, trên đối tượng là các học sinh lớp 10, cụ thể là lớp 10A2 trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ và lớp 10/1 trường THPT Nguyễn Huệ, trên địa bàn tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế. Các lớp được chọn để thực nghiệm là các lớp có kết quả học tập khá, giỏi của mỗi trường. Nội dung thực nghiệm của chúng tôi là các bài toán liên quan đến chương trình đại số 10 và chúng tôi sẽ sử dụng mô hình DNR để phân tích quá trình hình thành và nâng cao sơ đồ chứng minh của học sinh khi giải quyết các bài toán được đặt ra bởi nhà nghiên cứu. 3.1.2 Mục tiêu Phần thực nghiệm của chúng tôi nhằm mục tiêu thu thập các dữ liệu cần thiết và phù hợp về:  Mối liên hệ cấu trúc giữa mô hình DNR và sơ đồ chứng minh của học sinh khi các em giải quyết các bài toán được đưa ra.  Các dạng sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh sử dụng trong quá trình lập luận để giải quyết các bài toán đó. 3.2 Phƣơng ph p nghiên cứu Chúng tôi sử dụng mô hình DNR như là một công cụ phương pháp luận để phân tích quá trình lập luận và chứng minh của học sinh. Để trả lời cho các câu hỏi nghiên cứu đã đặt ra trước đó, chúng tôi tiến hành tổ chức thực nghiệm ở các lớp 10 tại một số trường THPT trên địa bàn tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế. Cụ thể là chúng tôi đã tiến hành thực nghiệm tại lớp 10A2 (trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ) và lớp 10/1 (trường THPT Nguyễn Huệ), tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế. Học sinh được cho làm bài kiểm tra trong các giờ rãnh rỗi và được sự cho phép của Ban giám hiệu các trường
  31. 31. 28 THPT, giáo viên bộ môn và chịu sự giám sát trực tiếp của nhà nghiên cứu. Các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra được chọn lọc sao cho phù hợp với chương trình toán THPT, đảm bảo tính rõ ràng và không mang tính đánh đố học sinh. Các học sinh sẽ làm bài kiểm tra theo cá nhân, thời gian làm bài là 50 phút và các em trình bày bài giải tương ứng của mình vào bài kiểm tra được nhà nghiên cứu phát ra. Dữ liệu thu thập được bao gồm các bài kiểm tra của những học sinh được khảo sát. 3.3 Nội dung các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra 3.3.1 Nội dung câu hỏi 1 a) Tính tổng số các chấm tròn trong hình vẽ dưới đây. b) Tính: . c) Dự đoán kết quả của phép tính sau và giải thích cách làm của bạn? ( ) Phân tích tiên nghiệm Đối với bài toán này học sinh có thể giải quyết như sau: a) Tổng các số chấm tròn trong hình vẽ là: b) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) c) ( )  Cách 1 ( )
  32. 32. 29 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )  Cách 2 .... ( ) Sau đó, chúng tôi chứng minh ( ) ( ) bằng phương pháp quy nạp toán học. Với , ta có: (thỏa mãn). Suy ra: Đẳng thức (1) đúng khi . Giả sử đẳng thức (1) đúng với , tức là: . Ta cần chứng minh đẳng thức (1) đúng với , tức là: ( ) ( ) ) ( ) . Thật vậy, ta có: ( ) ( ) ) ( ) Vậy . 3.3.2 Nội dung câu hỏi 2 Cho parabol (P): (x)= . a) Vẽ đồ thị của parabol (P). b) Không được tính, em hãy vẽ đồ thị của hàm số ( ) trên cùng một hệ trục tọa độ với parabol (P) đã vẽ ở trên. c) Tìm hàm số ( ) bằng cách giải thích đại số?
  33. 33. 30 Phân tích tiên nghiệm Đối với bài toán này, học sinh có thể giải quyết như sau: a) Đồ thị của parabol (P) Đồ thị: b) Đồ thị của hàm số ( ) như hình vẽ dưới đây: Đồ thị của hàm số ( ) có được bằng cách tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số ( ) sang phải đơn vị. Sau đó, tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số vừa nhận được lên phía trên đơn vị. c) Cách xác định hàm số ( ) bằng cách giải thích đại số: Xét hàm số ( )
  34. 34. 31 Suy ra: ( ) ( ) Do đó: ( ) ( ) Vậy ( ) 3.3.3 Nội dung câu hỏi 3 Cho đồ thị của hai hàm số là các parabol ( ), ( ) như hình vẽ. Bằng các cách biến đổi đồ thị, bạn hãy tìm các parabol trên. Phân tích tiên nghiệm Đối với bài toán này, học sinh có thể giải quyết như sau:  Cách 1 Hàm số ( ) là một parabol (P): (a ). Parabol (P) đi qua điểm A(0; 1), B(-1; 2), C(1; 2) nên ta có hệ phương trình: { ⇔ { Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: ( ) . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số ( ) sang phải đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) ( ) . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số ( ) xuống dưới đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) ( ) . Lấy đối xứng với đồ thị của hàm số ( ) qua trục , ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) ( ) .  Cách 2 Hàm số ( ) là một parabol (P): (a ).
  35. 35. 32 Parabol (P) đi qua điểm A(0; 1), B(-1; 2), C(1; 2) nên ta có hệ phương trình: { ⇔ { Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: ( ) . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số ( ) xuống phía dưới đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) . Lấy đối xứng với đồ thị của hàm số ( ) qua trục , ta được đồ thị của hàm số . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số sang phải đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) ( ) . Hay ( ) .  Cách 3 Hàm số ( ) là một parabol (P): (a ). Parabol (P) đi qua điểm M(3; 0), N(2; -1), P(4; -1) nên ta có hệ phương trình: { ⇔ { Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: ( ) ( ) . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số ( ) sang trái đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) ( ) . Lấy đối xứng với đồ thị của hàm số ( ) qua trục , ta được đồ thị của hàm số . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số lên phía trên đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ).  Cách 4 Hàm số ( ) là một parabol (P): ( ). Parabol (P) đi qua điểm M(3; 0), N(2; -1), P(4; -1) nên ta có hệ phương trình: { ⇔{
  36. 36. 33 Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: ( ) ( ) . Lấy đối xứng với đồ thị của hàm số ( ) qua trục , ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số ( ) sang trái đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số ( ) . Tịnh tiến đồ thị của hàm số lên phía trên 1 đơn vị, ta được đồ thị của hàm số . 3.3.4 Nội dung câu hỏi 4 Hàm số ( ) có đồ thị như hình vẽ bên. Hãy tìm các giá trị của sao cho: a) ( ) b) ( ) Phân tích tiên nghiệm Đối với bài toán này, học sinh có thể giải quyết như sau:  Cách 1 Dựa vào hình vẽ, học sinh có thể giải được nghiệm của các bất phương trình như sau: a) ( ) ⇔ . b) ( ) ⇔ ( ) ( ).  Cách 2 Hàm số ( ) là một parabol (P): ( ). Parabol (P) đi qua điểm A(-1; 0), B(3; 0), C(1; 4) nên ta có hệ phương trình: { ⇔{ Vậy hàm số cần tìm là: .
  37. 37. 34 a) ( ) ⇔ ⇔ . b) ( ) ⇔ ⇔ ( ) ( ). 3.3.5 Nội dung câu hỏi 5 Hàm số ( ) xác định trên đoạn được cho bằng đồ thị như hình vẽ. a) Tìm các khoảng đồng biến, nghịch biến (hay các khoảng tăng, giảm) của hàm số ( ) trên khoảng ( ). b) Viết phương trình các đoạn thẳng AB, BC, CD. c) Giải các bất phương trình sau trên đoạn .  ( )  ( ) Phân tích tiên nghiệm Đối với bài toán này, học sinh có thể giải quyết như sau: a) Các khoảng đồng biến, nghịch biến (hay các khoảng tăng, giảm) của hàm số ( ) trên khoảng ( ) là: + Hàm số đồng biến trên khoảng ( ) ( ). + Hàm số nghịch biến trên khoảng ( ). b) Đường thẳng AB đi qua hai điểm ( ) và ( ) nên đường thẳng AB nhận ⃗ ( ) làm vectơ pháp tuyến. Suy ra, phương trình đường thẳng AB là: ( ) ⇔ . Tương tự, phương trình đường thẳng BC là: . Phương trình đường thẳng CD là: . c) Học sinh có thể giải quyết câu hỏi này theo những cách như sau:  Cách 1
  38. 38. 35 Học sinh dựa vào những tính chất của đồ thị hàm số bậc hai để giải quyết bài tập này. ( ) ⇔ . ( ) ⇔ ) ( ).  Cách 2 ⇔ . ⇔ . ⇔ . Học sinh cũng có thể tiến hành giải từng bất phương trình bậc nhất và kết luận tập nghiệm của các bất phương trình trên. ( ) ⇔ ( ) ⇔ ) ( ) 3.4 Liên hệ giữa các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra khảo sát với các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR Bài toán Nguyên tắc Đối ngẫu Cần thiết Suy luận lặp lại Câu 1 + Việc giáo viên dạy các bài toán về cách tính tổng của một biểu thức trước đó có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của học sinh trong bài toán này. + Cách tư duy của học sinh trong bài toán này có thể cân nhắc giáo viên chú ý đến dạng bài toán tính tổng của một biểu thức cho học sinh. + Học sinh cần có một số kiến thức về cách tính tổng của một dãy số dựa vào các quá trình như đặc biệt hóa, tổng quát hóa hay quy nạp toán học. + Học sinh cũng cần có một tư + Học sinh phải lưu giữ trong trí óc các em các kiến thức đã nêu ở trên thì các em mới hiểu để tư duy bài toán theo hướng đúng đắn nhất. + Sau một số lần các em thử và sai và lựa chọn phương án giải
  39. 39. 36 + Việc học sinh tìm hiểu bài toán này có thể tác động đến quá trình tư duy của mỗi em, đặc biệt là tư duy phê phán, sáng tạo và ngược lại, tư duy của mỗi học sinh ảnh hưởng đến việc hiểu để tìm ra lời giải đúng của bài toán đó. duy tốt để hiểu và giải quyết đúng bài toán này. tối ưu thì các em sẽ đi đến kết quả cuối cùng của bài toán này. Câu 2 + Các kiến thức về parabol, các phép biến đổi đồ thị... trong sách giáo khoa và giáo viên truyền đạt cho các em có thể ảnh hưởng đến quá trình tư duy của các em. + Bài giải của học sinh cho giáo viên biết được quá trình tư duy của các em. + Bài giải của học sinh cho giáo viên biết được quá trình dạy và học của giáo viên và học sinh về chủ đề hàm số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi đồ thị. + Nếu học sinh hiểu sâu sắc các kiến thức về tính chất của parabol, phép biến đổi đồ thị thì học + Cách vẽ parabol khi cho biết biểu thức của hàm số bậc hai đó. + Học sinh sử dụng các phép biến đổi đồ thị để tìm hoặc vẽ một parabol khi đã có một parabol cho trước. + Học sinh cũng cần phải tính toán một cách chính xác và cẩn thận thì các em mới thu được một câu trả lời chính xác. + Học sinh bị giới hạn trong cách giải ở từng câu hỏi tương ứng. + Học sinh cần sắp xếp, kết hợp các kiến thức với nhau thì các em mới có thể hiểu và có cách giải quyết đúng nhất.
  40. 40. 37 sinh có thể giải quyết bài tập này dễ dàng. Câu 3 + Các kiến thức về parabol, các phép biến đổi đồ thị... trong sách giáo khoa và giáo viên truyền đạt cho các em có thể ảnh hưởng đến quá trình tư duy của các em. + Nếu học sinh hiểu sâu sắc các kiến thức về tính chất của parabol, phép biến đổi đồ thị thì học sinh có thể giải quyết bài tập này dễ dàng. + Học sinh cần có những hiểu biết về mặt phẳng tọa độ , parabol và các phép biến đổi đồ thị để giải quyết dạng bài tập này. + Đây là một câu hỏi kết thúc mở nên học sinh có thể sử dụng nhiều cách về phép biến đổi đồ thị để tìm hai hàm số ( ) và hàm số ( ). Câu 4 + Các kiến thức về parabol, cách xác định các tính chất của parabol dựa vào đồ thị của hàm số đó, phương trình bậc hai, bất phương trình bậc hai... mà học sinh tiếp thu từ quá trình học có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách giải quyết bài tập này. + Cách giải quyết bài tập trên của học sinh có thể cho giáo viên biết được trình độ của mỗi em và phản ánh quá trình dạy + Học sinh cần có kiến thức về phương trình, bất phương trình bậc hai. + Học sinh cũng cần có những hiểu biết về đồ thị của một hàm số, giải bất phương trình bậc hai khi biết đồ thị của một hàm số bậc hai. + Tuy bài tập này có thể có nhiều cách giải khác nhau nhưng nếu học sinh biết tổ chức, lưu giữ và sắp xếp các kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai và bất phương trình bậc hai một cách hợp lý thì các em sẽ giải quyết bài toán dễ dàng và nhanh chóng hơn.
  41. 41. 38 học của giáo viên và học sinh. Câu 5 + Các kiến thức về tính chất đồng biến, nghịch biến của hàm số, phương trình đường thẳng, bất phương trình mà giáo viên truyền đạt cho học sinh có thể ảnh hưởng đến quá trình làm bài tập này của học sinh. + Ngược lại, bài làm của học sinh phản ánh quá trình tiếp thu bài học của chính các em. + Học sinh cần nắm vững các kiến thức về tính chất đồng biến, nghịch biến của hàm số. + Cách viết phương trình của một dường thẳng. + Cách giải bất phương trình trên một đoạn, khoảng cho trước. + Học sinh nếu biết tổ chức, lưu giữ và sắp xếp các kiến thức đã nêu tốt thì các em có thể dễ dàng giải quyết được bài tập này. 3.5 Tiểu kết chƣơng 3 Chương 3 đóng vai trò là phương pháp luận trong nghiên cứu của chúng tôi. Trong chương này, chúng tôi đã trình bày bối cảnh, mục tiêu và phương pháp nghiên cứu của thực nghiệm. Sau đó, chúng tôi cũng đã tiến hành phân tích tiên nghiệm các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra thực nghiệm. Những phân tích tiên nghiệm trên, chúng tôi sẽ làm cơ sở để đối chiếu và phân tích kết quả bài làm của học sinh ở chương tiếp theo.
  42. 42. 39 Chƣơng 4 KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU Trong chương này, chúng tôi sẽ mô tả các kết quả định tính từ các bài kiểm tra của các học sinh đã tham gia thực nghệm. Dựa vào một số bài làm của học sinh, chúng tôi sẽ phân tích kết quả của luận văn theo các hướng như sau: - Phân loại các sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh đã sử dụng để giải quyết các câu hỏi trong đề kiểm tra thực nghiệm. - Đối chiếu các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR (nguyên tắc đối ngẫu, nguyên tắc cần thiết, nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại) trong một số bài làm của học sinh tham gia thực nghiệm so với phân tích tiên nghiệm. 4.1 Tổng quan về thang điểm cho bài kiểm tra 4.1.1 Thang điểm cho các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra Bảng 4.1. Thang điểm cho các câu hỏi trong bài kiểm tra. Câu 1 2 3 4 5 Số nhiệm vụ 3 3 1 2 3 Mức điểm 2 điểm 2 điểm 2 điểm 1 điểm 3 điểm Bài kiểm tra này bao gồm 5 câu hỏi và có tất cả 12 nhiệm vụ tương ứng. Số điểm của bài kiểm tra bằng tổng số điểm của các câu hỏi trong bài đó. Mức điểm thấp nhất là 0 điểm và mức điểm cao nhất là 10 điểm. 4.1.2 Tổng điểm của bài kiểm tra Chúng tôi đã tiến hành thực nghiệm tại trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ và THPT Nguyễn Huệ, trên đối tượng là các em học sinh lớp 10. Chúng tôi chỉ xin trích ra các bài kiểm tra của các em học sinh trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ để thuận tiện cho quá trình phân tích. Chúng tôi tiến hành khảo sát học sinh, tại lớp 10A2, trường THPT Đặng Huy Trứ. Sau đó, chúng tôi tiến hành loại bỏ các bài kiểm tra không đạt yêu cầu và chọn lọc ra các bài đạt yêu cầu để phân tích. Cụ thể, chúng tôi
  43. 43. 40 chọn ra 16 bài kiểm tra đạt yêu cầu và những phân tích của chúng tôi sẽ dựa vào những bài kiểm tra đó. Có một số em đạt điểm tối đa là 10 điểm. Đa số học sinh không đạt yêu cầu đều gặp khó khăn ở câu 1, câu 3 và câu 5. Còn câu 2 và câu 4 thì đa số học sinh đều làm đúng. Chúng tôi nhận thấy rằng, đối với những câu hỏi mang tính quy trình, các em chỉ cần nhớ lại một số kiến thức liên quan thì các em dễ dàng giải quyết được. Trong khi đó, những câu hỏi đòi hỏi khả năng tư duy của học sinh, không có các thuật toán có sẵn thì các em còn lúng túng, ngần ngại trong trình bày bài giải của mình. Nhưng nếu các em có tư duy và nắm vững các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR thì các em sẽ hiểu vấn đề; từ đó, các em sẽ lựa chọn các phương án giải quyết bài toán tối ưu nhất. 4.2 Phân tích mối liên hệ giữa bài làm của các học sinh với các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR v c c sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh đã sử dụng Tiếp theo, chúng tôi sẽ tiến hành phân tích các bài kiểm tra của học sinh nhằm xem xét cấu trúc của các sơ đồ chứng minh và các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài làm đó. Sau đó, chúng tôi sẽ đưa ra các so sánh, kết luận về việc sử dụng mô hình DNR để nâng cao một số sơ đồ chứng minh cho học sinh lớp 10. Ở phần này, chúng tôi sẽ trình bày một số bài làm của học sinh để phân loại một số sơ đồ chứng minh mà các em đã sử dụng. Chúng tôi tiến hành như sau: đầu tiên, chúng tôi sẽ phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. Sau đó, chúng tôi tiến hành phân tích các sơ đồ chứng minh mà học sinh đã sử dụng trong bài làm của các em. 4.2.1 Nội dung câu hỏi 1 a) Tính tổng số các chấm tròn trong hình vẽ dưới đây.
  44. 44. 41 b) Tính: . c) Dự đoán kết quả của phép tính sau và giải thích cách làm của bạn? ( )  Bài làm của bạn Ý  Bài làm của bạn Thúy Hai học sinh này đã nhận ra những điểm tương tự giữa các cặp số hạng tương ứng (số hạng đầu tiên với số hạng cuối cùng, số hạng thứ hai với số hạng liền trước số hạng cuối...) ở câu b) để tổng quát kết quả ở câu c).
  45. 45. 42  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những hiểu biết của học sinh về cách tính số các số hạng của một biểu thức bất kỳ, cách tính tổng của một biểu thức... có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách mà các em tư duy để giải quyết bài toán này. - Cách giảng dạy của giáo viên ở những lớp trước cũng ảnh hưởng đến cách hiểu của học sinh trong bài toán này. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh đã nắm vững cách tính số các số hạng của một dãy số; từ đó, các em đã suy ra cách tính tổng của những biểu thức đặc biệt. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh cũng đã tổ chức, lưu giữ, tổ chức, sắp xếp các kiến thức của chính các em một cách hợp lý nên các em đã giải quyết được bài toán này một cách dễ dàng.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra. Ở đây, học sinh đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn. Ban đầu, học sinh dựa vào một số kiến thức đã được học ở các lớp trước để tính tổng ở câu b): Học sinh lý luận và tính được tổng này bằng . Sau đó, học sinh tiến hành dự đoán kết quả tương tự cho câu c) và các em có thể chứng minh dự đoán này đúng bằng cách phương pháp quy nạp toán học. Chúng tôi nhận thấy rằng, các chứng minh của học sinh trong bài tập này chứa các lập luận theo suy diễn. Từ các phỏng đoán về kết quả của bài toán (lập luận mang tính ngoại suy), các em đã xây dựng được một chứng minh theo suy diễn. Tức là, học sinh đã chuyển các lập luận có cấu trúc ngoại suy thành các lập luận theo suy diễn.  Bài làm của bạn Bính
  46. 46. 43  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những cách biểu diễn các số hạng, cách tính tổng của một biểu thức đặc biệt có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách giải quyết bài toán của học sinh này. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh đã nắm được cách tính tổng của một số biểu thức đặc biệt, cách đưa các số hạng về cùng một dạng biểu diễn nào đó. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh phải thực hành suy luận, áp dụng “thử và sai” các phương pháp có thể áp dụng cho bài tập này.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra. Câu b): Học sinh này đã dùng máy tính bỏ túi để tính kết quả, đây là một kết quả có thể chấp nhận được nhưng chưa thuyết phục người khác. Câu c): Học sinh dựa vào kinh nghiệm của bản thân để biểu diễn các số hạng còn lại theo dạng tương tự nhau. Sau đó, học sinh này dựa vào các lập luận suy diễn để giải quyết bài toán này. Tóm lại, học sinh này đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm và sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn.
  47. 47. 44 4.2.2 Nội dung câu hỏi 2 Cho parabol (P): (x)= . a) Vẽ đồ thị của parabol (P). b) Không được tính, em hãy vẽ đồ thị của hàm số ( ) trên cùng một hệ trục tọa độ với parabol (P) đã vẽ ở trên. c) Tìm hàm số ( ) bằng cách giải thích đại số?  Bài làm của bạn Minh  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Các kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai, đồ thị của hàm số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi của đồ thị tồn tại trong trí nhớ của học sinh ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của các em khi giải quyết bài tập này. - Cách giảng dạy của giáo viên về các kiến thức trên cũng ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến cách hiểu của học sinh để giải quyết bài tập đó.
  48. 48. 45 b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh đã nắm vững một số kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai, đồ thị của hàm số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi của đồ thị nên học sinh này đã giải quyết bài toán này một cách thuận lợi hơn. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh này cũng đã nắm vững các kiến thức trên và biết tổ chức, sắp xếp và trình bày cách giải một cách thích hợp.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra. Về cơ bản, học sinh làm đúng nhưng em này không trình bày rõ bài làm của mình. Học sinh này cũng đã sử dụng các sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn và sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài để giải quyết bài tập này.  Bài làm của bạn Giao  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Học sinh cũng đã hiểu được bài toán và trình bày một cách rõ ràng cách hiểu trong bài làm của mình. Từ đây, giáo viên có thể đánh giá được trình độ của các em về chủ đề hàm số bậc hai, phép biến đổi đồ thị... b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh cần nắm vững các kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai, đồ thị của hàm
  49. 49. 46 số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi của đồ thị thì các em giải quyết được bài toán này một cách dễ dàng. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh phải nắm vững các kiến thức trên và áp dụng một cách thích hợp vào bài tập này.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra. Học sinh này đã làm chính xác bài tập này. Học sinh này cũng đã hiểu, giải thích, lập luận một cách rõ ràng trong bài làm của mình. Học sinh đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài và sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn trong bài tập này. 4.2.3 Nội dung câu hỏi 3 Cho đồ thị của hai hàm số là các Parabol ( ), ( ) như hình vẽ. Bằng các cách biến đổi đồ thị, bạn hãy tìm các parabol trên.  Bài làm của bạn Trình
  50. 50. 47  Bài làm của bạn Đăng  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những hiểu biết của học sinh về hàm số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi đồ thị của hàm số sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến cách học sinh này tư duy khi giải quyết bài tập trên. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh đã nắm chắc một số kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai, các phép biến đổi đồ thị của hàm số... nên học sinh đã có hướng giải quyết đúng. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Đây là một bài tập xuất hiện ở học kỳ I trong chương trình toán lớp 10. Do đó, học sinh muốn làm được bài tập này thì các em phải biết sắp xếp, tổ chức, hệ thống kiến thức cần thiết và vận dụng các kiến thức đó để giải quyết bài tập trên.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra.
  51. 51. 48 Về cơ bản thì cả hai cách giải quyết của bạn Trình và Đăng đều đúng hoàn toàn. Khi giải quyết bài tập này, các em này đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài và sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn. 4.2.4 Nội dung câu hỏi 4 Hàm số ( ) có đồ thị như hình vẽ bên. Hãy tìm các giá trị của sao cho: a) ( ) b) ( )  Bài làm của bạn Trình  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những cách hiểu của học sinh này về một số kiến thức như hàm số bậc hai, phương trình và bất phương trình bậc hai sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến cách tư duy của học sinh trong trường này. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh cũng đã nắm vững những kiến thức của hàm số bậc hai, phương trình và bất phương trình bậc hai... nhưng phương án này không
  52. 52. 49 phải là cách giải quyết tối ưu nhất mà chúng tôi mong muốn. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh đã biết tổ chức, sắp xếp và lưu giữ các kiến thức trên một cách hợp lý nên học sinh này có thể đưa ra cách giải quyết riêng của mỗi học sinh.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra. Bài làm của bạn Trình về cơ bản thì đúng nhưng cách giải quyết này chưa phải là cách giải quyết tối ưu nhất. Học sinh này đã sử dụng các sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm, sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài để giải quyết bài tập này. Tuy nhiên, những bước làm ở trên là không cần thiết.  Bài làm của bạn Trực  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Học sinh này sử dụng các kiến thức về hàm số bậc hai, các tính chất của đồ thị hàm số để đưa ra cách giải quyết bài tập này. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh cần nắm vững những kiến thức của hàm số bậc hai, phương trình và bất phương trình bậc hai, các tính chất của đồ thị hàm số... để làm tốt dạng bài này. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh phải biết tổ chức, sắp xếp và lưu giữ các kiến thức trên một cách hợp lý thì các em có thể giải quyết theo cách này. Do học sinh này nắm được các kiến thức trên nên em này đã giải quyết bài toán này dễ dàng và nhanh chóng hơn.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra.
  53. 53. 50 Đây là một phương án giải quyết bài toán theo cách tối ưu nhất. Học sinh này dựa vào các tính chất của đồ thị hàm số bậc hai, phương trình và bất phương trình bậc hai để giải quyết bài tập này một cách nhanh chóng hơn. 4.2.5 Nội dung câu hỏi 5 Hàm số ( ) xác định trên đoạn được cho bằng đồ thị như hình vẽ . a) Tìm các khoảng đồng biến, nghịch biến (hay các khoảng tăng, giảm) của hàm số ( ) trên khoảng ( ). b) Viết phương trình các đoạn thẳng c) Giải các bất phương trình sau trên đoạn .  ( )  ( )  Bài làm của bạn Dung
  54. 54. 51  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những kiến thức về sự biến thiên của hàm số (đồng biến, nghịch biến), cách viết phương trình của một đường thẳng, giải bất phương trình mà học sinh đã được học trước đó sẽ ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của học sinh trong bài tập trên. - Cách tư duy của học sinh trong bài tập này được phản ánh trong cách hiểu và cách trình bày phương án giải quyết bài tập của học sinh đó. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh đã nắm được và hiểu những kiến thức cơ bản về sự biến thiên của một hàm số, phương trình đường thẳng, giải bất phương trình... c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh đã hệ thống kiến thức mà các em đã được học trước đó để suy luận và trình bày cách hiểu của mình thông qua cách giải quyết đã nêu ở trên.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra.
  55. 55. 52 Bài làm của học sinh này hoàn toàn chính xác. Học sinh này đã trình bày tương đối rõ ràng và chính xác cách giải quyết của bài tập trên. Ở câu a), học sinh đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm. Ở câu b), học sinh này đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh mang tính suy diễn và ở câu c), học sinh lại sử dụng kết hợp giữa sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm và sơ đồ chứng minh theo suy diễn.  Bài làm của bạn Nhã  Phân tích các nguyên tắc cơ bản của mô hình DNR trong các bài kiểm tra của học sinh. a) Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu - Những hiểu biết của học sinh này về sự biến thiên của hàm số, phương trình đường thẳng, bất phương trình... cũng ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của các em trong việc đi tìm phương án giải quyết bài tập này. - Bài làm của học sinh này cho giáo viên biết được cách hiểu của em đó về những kiến thức trên; ngược lại, cách dạy của giáo viên về những chủ đề trên cũng phản ánh cách hiểu của học sinh. b) Nguyên tắc cần thiết - Học sinh này cũng đã nắm được những kiến thức về sự biến thiên của một hàm số, phương trình đường thẳng, bất phương trình và một số kiến
  56. 56. 53 thức liên quan. c) Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại - Học sinh đã dựa trên một số kiến thức trên để suy luận và trình bày cách hiểu của mình nhưng bài làm cũng chưa đúng hoàn toàn.  Các loại sơ đồ chứng minh đã được học sinh sử dụng trong bài kiểm tra. Bài tập này thì học sinh vẫn giải quyết chưa hoàn chỉnh. Ở câu a), học sinh này cũng không kết luận các khoảng đồng biên, nghịch biến của hàm số đã cho; nên câu trả lời trên vẫn chưa chính xác. Câu trả lời đúng cho câu a) như sau: - Hàm số đã cho đồng biến trên khoảng ( ) ( ). - Hàm số đã cho nghịch biến trên khoảng ( ). Ở câu c), học sinh này cũng đã tìm được kết quả nhưng nó chưa hoàn chỉnh. Học sinh này chỉ dựa vào kinh nghiệm của bản thân về đồ thị của một hàm số để giải quyết bài tập này. Đây là một lỗi sai của đa số học sinh khi các em giải quyết theo cách này. Câu trả lời đúng của câu c) như sau: ( ) ⇔ ( ) ⇔ ) ( ). Trong bài tập này, học sinh đã dựa vào cảm tính và trực giác của bản thân các em để tìm ra kết quả (mặc dù kết quả đó chưa hoàn chỉnh). Tức là, các em đã sử dụng sơ đồ chứng minh theo kinh nghiệm và sơ đồ chứng minh có sức thuyết phục bên ngoài để giải quyết bài tập này.
  57. 57. 54 4.3 Thang mức đ nh gi để mô phỏng cho luận văn Mức Các nguyên tắc của mô hình DNR Mô tả Ví dụ 1 Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu + Những kiến thức mà học sinh tiếp thu khi các em học về chủ đề diện tích tam giác có thể làm cơ sở để các em phát triển công thức tứ diện ở các lớp tiếp theo. + Cách hiểu của các em về tam giác và tứ diện phản ánh quá trình dạy và học của giáo viên và học sinh. 1) Diện tích của tam giác: Với là cạnh đáy, là chiều cao của tam giác đó. 2) Thể tích của tứ diện: Với là diện tích của một mặt đáy, là chiều cao của tứ diện đó. 2 Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu + Các kiến thức về tính chất đồng biến, nghịch biến của hàm số, phương trình đường thẳng, bất Hàm số ( ) xác định trên đoạn được cho bằng đồ thị như hình vẽ dưới đây. b h H A C B
  58. 58. 55 phương trình mà giáo viên truyền đạt cho học sinh có thể ảnh hưởng đến quá trình làm bài tập này của học sinh. + Ngược lại, bài làm của học sinh phản ánh quá trình tiếp thu bài học của chính các em. a) Tìm các khoảng đồng biến, nghịch biến (hay các khoảng tăng, giảm) của hàm số ( ) trên khoảng ( ). b) Giải các bất phương trình sau trên đoạn .  ( )  ( ) 3 Nguyên tắc cần thiết + Học sinh cần có một số kiến thức về cách tính tổng của một dãy số dựa vào các quá trình như đặc biệt hóa, tổng quát hóa hay quy nạp toán học. + Học sinh cũng cần có một tư duy tốt để hiểu và giải quyết đúng bài toán này. Tính tổng sau: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 4 Nguyên tắc cần thiết + Để giải quyết nhanh chóng ví dụ này thì học sinh cần nắm được các tính chất của parabol, phương trình bậc hai, tính chất của đồ thị của hàm số. Hàm số ( ) có đồ thị như hình vẽ dưới đây. Hãy tìm các giá trị của sao cho: a) ( ) b) ( )
  59. 59. 56 5 Nguyên tắc suy luận lặp lại + Đây là một câu hỏi kết thúc mở nên học sinh có thể sử dụng nhiều cách về phép biến đổi đồ thị để tìm hai hàm số ( ) và hàm số ( ). Cho đồ thị của hai hàm số là các parabol ( ), ( ) như hình vẽ. Bằng các cách biến đổi đồ thị, bạn hãy tìm các parabol trên. 6 Kết hợp cả ba nguyên tắc trên - Nguyên tắc đối ngẫu + Việc giáo viên dạy các bài toán về cách tính tổng của một biểu thức trước đó có thể ảnh hưởng đến cách tư duy của học sinh trong bài toán này. + Cách tư duy của học sinh trong bài toán này có thể cân nhắc giáo viên chú ý Dự đoán kết quả của tổng sau và giải thích cách làm của bạn? ( )  Cách 1 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ).

×