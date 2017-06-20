Từ vựng tiếng Nhật chủ đề các biểu hiện hữu ích Nhấp vào nút để phát âm thanh. Bạn khỏe không? Bạn khỏe chứ? Ogenki desuka...
Từ vựng tiếng nhật chủ đề các biểu hiện hữu ích

Từ vựng tiếng nhật chủ đề các biểu hiện hữu ích

Từ vựng tiếng nhật chủ đề các biểu hiện hữu ích

  1. 1. Từ vựng tiếng Nhật chủ đề các biểu hiện hữu ích Nhấp vào nút để phát âm thanh. Bạn khỏe không? Bạn khỏe chứ? Ogenki desuka ? Vâng, tôi khỏe. Hải, genki desu . Không, tôi không khoẻ. Iie, genki dewa (ja) arimasen. . Vâng, tôi rất khoẻ. Hải, totemo genki desu. Māmā desu . Genki : tốt " O " trước genki là tiền tốLàm cho từ này lịch sự hơn. Genki desu. : Em khỏe mà. Genki dewa (ja) arimasen. : Tôi không khỏe. "Ja arimasen" nghe có vẻ bình thường hơn, và được sử dụng nhiều hơn trong cuộc trò chuyện hàng ngày. Không chính thức: Genki? Hiểu không? Bạn hiểu không? Wakari masuka ? Tôi hiểu. Hải, wakari masu. Không, tôi không hiểu. Iie , wakari masen. Tôi hiểu một chút. Sukoshi wakari masu. Bạn có hiểu tiếng Nhật không? Nihongo ga wakari masuka? Bạn có hiểu tiêng Anh không? Eigo ga wakari masuka? Wakaru : hiểu, biết Wakari masu. : Tôi hiểu. Wakari masen. : Tôi không hiểu. Wakari mashita. : Tôi hiểu. (Tôi hiểu rồi. Được rồi.) [Nihongo] ga wakari masu .: Tôi hiểu [Nhật]. Ga : Hạt đi kèm sau vật thể. Được sử dụng với động từ "wakaru". Xin vui lòng. (yêu cầu) Xin vui lòng. Onegaishimasu . Một lần nữa, xin vui lòng. Mōichido onegaishimasu. Làm ơn chậm lại. Yukkuri onegaishimasu. Menu xin vui lòng. Menyū o onegaishimasu. Được sử dụng để yêu cầu một số ủng hộ. [Menyū] o onegaishimasu .: [Menu] xin vui lòng.
  2. 2. O : Hạt đi kèm sau vật thể. Xin vui lòng. (Để cung cấp) Xin vui lòng. Dōzo . Được sử dụng để cung cấp một cái gì đó. (Đây là bạn Sau khi bạn ...) Chờ đợi! Xin đợi một chút. Chotto matte kudasai . Chotto : một chút Matte kudasai : Vui lòng chờ. Không chính thức: Chotto matte. Gì? Nó là gì? Nan desuka ? Đây là gì? (Trong tay của người nói) Kore wa nan desuka? Nó là gì? (Trong tay người nghe) Sore wa nan desuka? Cái gì vậy? (trên bầu trời) Là wa nan desuka? [Kore] wa nan desuka ?: Cái gì [này]? Wa : Phần tử xuất hiện sau khi đối tượng. Kore : cái này (cái gì đó gần bạn - người nói) Đau : nó (gần với người bạn đang nói chuyện với - người nghe) Là : (khoảng cách xa cả hai) Nan (nani): những gì Bạn sẽ học thêm trong bài học 3. Mấy giờ? Mấy giờ rồi? Nanji desuka ? Thời gian khởi hành là gì? Shuppatsu wa nanji desuka? Thời gian đến là gì? Tōchaku wa nanji desuka? [Shuppatsu] wa nanji desuka ?: Thời gian nào [khởi hành]? Bạn sẽ học thêm trong bài học 4. Ở đâu? Nó đâu rồi? Doko desuka ? WC ở đâu? Toire wa doko desuka? [Toire] wa doko desuka: Ở đâu [nhà vệ sinh]? Bạn sẽ học thêm trong bài học 5. Có ...? Bạn có không? Có chứ? Ari masuka ? Bạn có món ăn chay? Bejitarian ryōri wa ari masuka? Có một quán cà phê internet không? Intānetto kafe wa ari masuka? [Bejitarian ryōri] wa ari masuka?: Bạn có [món ăn chay]? [Intānetto kafe] wa ari masuka: Có [quán cà phê internet] không? Bạn sẽ học thêm trong bài 6. Bao nhiêu? Bao nhiêu là nó? Ikura desuka ? Bao nhiêu là một phòng đôi? Daburu rūmu wa ikura desuka? [Kore] wa ikura desuka: Bao nhiêu là [này]? Bạn sẽ học nhiều hơn trong bài học 7. Tại sao? Tại sao lại như vậy? Naze desuka ? Không chính thức: Naze? Dōshite? Nande? Bạn sẽ học được nhiều hơn trong bài học 9. ĐƯỢC?
  3. 3. Bạn có tất cả các quyền? Daijōbu desuka ? Vâng, tôi ổn mà. Hải, daijōbu desu. Không chính thức: Daijōbu? Bạn sẽ học nhiều hơn trong bài học 10. Quy tắc cơ bản Các quy tắc sau đây được đơn giản hóa. Xin lưu ý rằng có một số trường hợp ngoại lệ. Trật tự từ Thông thường, chủ đề được đặt ở đầu, và động từ ở cuối câu. Watashi wa Nihongo ga wakarimasu . Tôi / người Nhật / hiểu Đối tượng (đôi khi đối tượng quá) của câu thường bị bỏ qua khi nó có thể được biết rõ ràng từ ngữ cảnh. (Anata wa) eigo ga wakari masuka? Bạn có hiểu tiêng Anh không? Hạt (joshi) Hạt (joshi bằng tiếng Nhật) thường được gắn sau một từ để chỉ ra chức năng của từ đó. Ví dụ, " wa " trong câu sau đây chỉ ra rằng "watashi (I)" là một chủ đề, và " ga " chỉ ra rằng "Nihongo (tiếng Nhật)" là một đối tượng của động từ "wakarimasu (hiểu)". Hạt Watashi wa Nihongo ga wakarimasu. Tôi hiểu tiếng Nhật. Mỗi hạt có các chức năng và ý nghĩa khác nhau. Và một số được sử dụng với động từ cụ thể. Khi bạn không chắc chắn về hạt nào nên được sử dụng, bạn có thể thử nói mà không có nó như "Watashi, Nihongo, Wakarimasu." Trong hầu hết các trường hợp, mọi người sẽ hiểu nếu thứ tự từ là chính xác. Mẫu câu Bạn có thể dễ dàng thực hiện các hình thức khác nhau bằng cách thay đổi kết thúc của câu. Đơn hàng của Word vẫn giữ nguyên. Khẳng định Các câu khẳng định thường kết thúc bằng " desu " hoặc " masu ". Bạn có thể giả định rằng các câu với động từ "be" (am, is, are ...) kết thúc bằng "desu". Và các câu có động từ khác kết thúc bằng "masu". Genki desu. Tôi là tốt. Wakari masu. Tôi hiểu . Tiêu cực Thay đổi "desu" thành " dewa arimasen " hoặc " ja arimasen ". "Ja" nghe có vẻ bình thường hơn và được sử dụng nhiều hơn trong cuộc trò chuyện hàng ngày. Thay đổi "masu" thành " masen ". Genki dewa (ja) arimasen. tôi không tốt. Wakari masen. Tôi không hiểu. Câu hỏi (Thắc mắc) Để thực hiện một câu hỏi, thêm " ka " vào cuối câu. "Ka" này được phát âm với một ngữ điệu tăng lên.
  4. 4. (O) Genki desuka? Bạn có phải tốt? Genki dewa (ja) arimasenka? Phải không tốt? Wakari masuka? Bạn hiểu không? Wakari masenka? Bạn không hiểu sao? Xem thêm sách bài tập tiếng anh sách học kanji sách học tiếng anh

