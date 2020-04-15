COVID-19 OFFER: PAID ONLINE COURSE/SOFTWARE FOR FREE 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COVID-19 OFFER: LIFETIME PAID ONLINE COURSE/SOFTWARE FOR FREE 2020 COURSERA COURSES 1. Machine Learning - Click Here 2. Blockchain Revolution Specialization - Click Here 3. Algorithm Part 1 - Click Here 4. Algorithm Part 2 - Click Here 5. The Science of Well-Being - Click Here 6. https://blog.coursera.org/coursera-together-free-online-learning-during-covid-19/ HARVARD UNIVERSITY 1. Free 17 Courses - Click Here CODING COURSES 1. Code. Org - Click Here  2. Free Code Camp - Click Here 3. Code Academy - Click Here 4. Plurasight - Click Here SEO & DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES 1. Ahrefs Academy - Click Here 2. Moz Academy ( Coupon : wegotthis) - Click Here  3. Craigs School - Click Here 4. Google - Click Here 5. Digital Marketer ( 14 Days only ) Till 31 March - Click Here 6. FB Ads (30 Days only ) - Click Here 7. Facebook Master Course ( Till 30th April) -  Click Here 8. Google Online Marketing Challenge - Click Here 9. Social Media 101 course by Constant Contact - Click Here 10. Hubspot Academy - Click Here 11. Google Skill Shop - Click Here 12. Semrush Academy - Click Here 13. Facebook Blueprint - Click Here 14. Copy Blogger - Click Here
  2. 2. PHOTOGRAPHY COURSE  1. Professional Photographer of America - Click Here FITNESS, MEDITATION, MOTIVATION TRAINING 1. https://www.goldsgym.com/anywhere/  2. https://www.corepoweryogaondemand.com... 3. https://www.youtube.com/user/yogawith... 4. https://www.onepeloton.com/app 5. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMO… 6. https://theactioncall.com/gift LANGUAGE LEARNING COURSES 1. Duolingo - Click Here 2. HelloTalk - Click Here  OTHERS 1. Professional Development ( Linkedin) - Click Here 2. Skillshare -  Click Here FREE SOFTWARE  1. Ubersuggest - Click Here 2. Loom - Click Here 3. Meerodrop - Click Here 4. HootSuite - Click Here 5. Screen Capture & Recorder - Click Here 6. Shopify ( 90 Days Free) - Click Here 7. SpyFu - Click Here 8. Intellifluence - Click Here
  3. 3. 9. Blitz Metrics - Click Here 10. Hosthinger Hosting ( 3 months for 1$) - Click Here 11. Remo - Click Here 12. Cloudfare ( 6 Months ) - Click Here 13. Microsoft Team ( 6 Months ) - Click Here 14. Zoho Remotely ( Till July ) - Click Here Follow Me On Facebook: fb.com/vutruso | Website: www.vutruso.com The Science of Well-Being The Science of Well-Bein

