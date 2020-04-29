Successfully reported this slideshow.
Three Common Social Media Marketing Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
Social media is everything today. We live in a world where almost everyone has at least one or two social media profiles. Many businesses have their own profiles too!
However, social media marketing is more than just starting a page for your business and posting here and there. In fact, many small business owners make mistakes when using social media to market their business.

Here are some of the most common ones that are made.

  1. 1. Three Common Social Media Marketing Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
  2. 2. Social media is everything today. We live in a world where almost everyone has at least one or two social media profiles. Many businesses have their own profiles too! However, social media marketing is more than just starting a page for your business and posting here and there. In fact, many small business owners make mistakes when using social media to market their business. Here are some of the most common ones that are made.
  3. 3. MISTAKE NUMBER ONE: AVOIDING SOCIAL MEDIA. Business owners that avoid social media are losing out on a large number of potential customers. Most people have at least one social media account that they check regularly. Many have more than one. If you want to grow your business, it needs to be found on social media!
  4. 4. HOW TO AVOID IT You just need to get started on social media. Start small with one platform (Facebook or Twitter) and give it a try. Once you start posting regularly and building up a following, you will be amazed by how many people find you through social media.
  5. 5. MISTAKE NUMBER TWO: USING ONLY ONE PLATFORM. Many business owners don't understand the importance of using multiple platforms. This helps them to reach as many potential customers as possible. You are going to notice that some of your customers spend time on Facebook, while others prefer Twitter or Instagram. If you aren't on multiple social media sites, you may be missing out. The more places that you are, the more people you could potentially reach.
  6. 6. HOW TO AVOID IT You need to use as many types of marketing and advertising as you can, even if this means that you need to get help. Your business won't be found if you don't put yourself out there (in multiple places)!
  7. 7. Many business owners crash and burn. They think that they have to join every social media site. However, the business owners that try to do too much too fast burn out and quickly let things slide. They may start out with lots of ideas, but then they can't keep up, so they just stop marketing altogether. MISTAKE NUMBER THREE: TRYING TOO HARD.
  8. 8. HOW TO AVOID IT Start slowly. Try one thing at a time. Once you get the hang of it, you can add more to your plate. Start with one social media profile. Once you are comfortable using that, you may want to add another.
  9. 9. While many business owners avoid social media altogether, others crash and burn. They try to join every site that they can think of and find out that they can't keep up with them all. The best thing that you can do is to start small and build up. If you are struggling, don't hesitate to get help. Contact us for all of your marketing needs.

