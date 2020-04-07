Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Instagram Marketing Strategies for Mompreneurs
Mompreneurs are a driving force in the home-based business world. Many stay-at-home moms have become mompreneurs in recent...
Don't Post Content Excessively You should post content to Instagram on a consistent basis, but this doesn't mean that you ...
Utilize Hashtags Strategically If you're new to Instagram marketing, you're probably intimidated by the use of hashtags. H...
Let's Get Visual Go beyond long boring text or links to your content. Make your brand's mission come to life with visual s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Instagram Marketing Strategies for Mompreneurs

61 views

Published on

Mompreneurs are a driving force in the home-based business world.
Many stay-at-home moms have become mompreneurs in recent years, but single mothers and even mothers who work full-time outside the home are also embracing this sector. The U.S. Census states that the number of women-owned businesses rose from 7.8 million to 9.9 million between the years 2007-2012. In addition, many moms are becoming business owners out of the desire for a better work-life balance that is sometimes lacking in traditional jobs. If you're a new or established mompreneur, it's important to embrace social media marketing.
Instagram is a platform that is growing in popularity each year, and here are ways you can use it to promote your business.

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Instagram Marketing Strategies for Mompreneurs

  1. 1. Best Instagram Marketing Strategies for Mompreneurs
  2. 2. Mompreneurs are a driving force in the home-based business world. Many stay-at-home moms have become mompreneurs in recent years, but single mothers and even mothers who work full-time outside the home are also embracing this sector. The U.S. Census states that the number of women-owned businesses rose from 7.8 million to 9.9 million between the years 2007-2012. In addition, many moms are becoming business owners out of the desire for a better work-life balance that is sometimes lacking in traditional jobs. If you're a new or established mompreneur, it's important to embrace social media marketing. Instagram is a platform that is growing in popularity each year, and here are ways you can use it to promote your business.
  3. 3. Don't Post Content Excessively You should post content to Instagram on a consistent basis, but this doesn't mean that you need to do it too frequently during the week. The key is posting quality content that will get your audience's attention and make them want to share your work with others. Create a flexible posting schedule that you can stick to and this ensures that you're posting regularly without overdoing it.
  4. 4. Utilize Hashtags Strategically If you're new to Instagram marketing, you're probably intimidated by the use of hashtags. Hashtags are helpful in targeting your audience if you do it correctly. Come up with a list of keywords that your audience is likely to search for, and those words can be your hashtags. Currently, Instagram allows for at least 30 hashtags.
  5. 5. Let's Get Visual Go beyond long boring text or links to your content. Make your brand's mission come to life with visual storytelling. Start by writing down the goals you have for your storytelling campaign, and also plan how you will promote those goals through Instagram. Post videos about how your products work and how they will benefit potential customers. Also, post videos on what motivates you as a mompreneur. If you create homeschool curriculum for students with learning disabilities, talk about your struggles with finding materials that would be a good fit for your child who struggled with reading or math. In conclusion, these strategies can help mompreneurs get started with Instagram marketing. If you need assistance with Instagram or other types of social media marketing, contact us. We are here to assist you in your business promotion efforts.

×