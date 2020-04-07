Best Instagram Marketing Strategies for Mompreneurs

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Mompreneurs are a driving force in the home-based business world.
Many stay-at-home moms have become mompreneurs in recent years, but single mothers and even mothers who work full-time outside the home are also embracing this sector. The U.S. Census states that the number of women-owned businesses rose from 7.8 million to 9.9 million between the years 2007-2012. In addition, many moms are becoming business owners out of the desire for a better work-life balance that is sometimes lacking in traditional jobs. If you're a new or established mompreneur, it's important to embrace social media marketing.
Instagram is a platform that is growing in popularity each year, and here are ways you can use it to promote your business.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment