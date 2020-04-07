Best Instagram Marketing Strategies for Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs are a driving force in the home-based business world.

Many stay-at-home moms have become mompreneurs in recent years, but single mothers and even mothers who work full-time outside the home are also embracing this sector. The U.S. Census states that the number of women-owned businesses rose from 7.8 million to 9.9 million between the years 2007-2012. In addition, many moms are becoming business owners out of the desire for a better work-life balance that is sometimes lacking in traditional jobs. If you're a new or established mompreneur, it's important to embrace social media marketing.

Instagram is a platform that is growing in popularity each year, and here are ways you can use it to promote your business.

